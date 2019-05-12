Why do birds fly in a V formation?

Reader Jim called my attention to a video made by Nature addressing the time-old question, “Why do many birds fly in a V formation?” The conventional answer is based on energetic benefits: the birds following the leader draft on the birds before them, thus saving energy. You can imagine how hard this question is to answer.

Well, watch this wonderful video to see if the answer is correct, at least in one species. I won’t give away the answer, but the hypothesis makes a cool prediction that can be tested.

. . . and here’s the paper on which the conclusions are based (click on the screenshot to read it):