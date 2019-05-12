Why do birds fly in a V formation?

Reader Jim called my attention to a video made by Nature addressing the time-old question, “Why do many birds fly in a V formation?” The conventional answer is based on energetic benefits: the birds following the leader draft on the birds before them, thus saving energy. You can imagine how hard this question is to answer.

Well, watch this wonderful video to see if the answer is correct, at least in one species. I won’t give away the answer, but the hypothesis makes a cool prediction that can be tested.

. . . and here’s the paper on which the conclusions are based (click on the screenshot to read it):

12 Comments

  1. ThyroidPlanet
    Sub

  2. Randall Schenck
    Makes sense to me. Getting the benefit of the air movement produced by the wing in front of you. Also flying in slot formation to avoid turbulence while getting this benefit. This is the only way the entire flock or group stays in contact with the leader as well. They do not have IFR (instrument flight rules), GPS or auto pilot on board.

  3. CAS
    Evolution!!

  4. Henry Lewis
    Birds are such amazing creatures! The video is informative and beautifully filmed.

  5. Bill Dearmore
    It’s what we learn to expect from evolution.

  6. Nicolaas Stempels
    I’m surprised this was still a question. I lived under the illusion that it was already well established that the V formation was due to taking aerodynamic advantage, and that the precise mechanisms were well known.
    How wrong can one be! Very interesting video.

    [It is different from the zebra stripes though: if the V was not established, it was clearly expected, while the fly explanation of zebra stripes was a lightening bolt].

  7. jeremy pereira
    How do you measure the heart rate of a pelican on the wing?

    Reply
    • JezGrove
      Sensor technology is extremely good these days. I remember hearing on BBC Radio 4 last year (I think, time flies, too) about research that found that an albatross had a lower heartbeat flying over stormy seas than at rest on land.

    • GBJames
      Strap on a Fitbit!

    • Paul Topping
      I would assume they measure the electric field just like the heart rate monitors humans wear.

      Reply
  8. JezGrove
    Human fliers use the v formation too. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vic_formation

  9. Caldwell
    Why do birds fly in a V formation?

    To get to the other side….?

