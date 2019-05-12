Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s Sunday, May 12, 2019, and it seems as if May began just a few days ago. Thus time’s wingéd chariot draws near. . . .

It’s National Nutty Fudge Day, as well as International Nurses Day, celebrating an honored and altruistic profession. And, of course, it’s Mother’s Day! Here’s to all moms everywhere! A shot of my own duck mom and one of her brood:

And today’s Google Doodle is an animated duck cartoons, for of all the beasts of the air, water, and land, the mallard most truly exemplifies the caring mom. (Click on the screenshot to go to the animation.)

C|Net explains:

Following with Google tradition, this Mother’s Day the search giant turned to nature to represent the parent who bore us into this world; previous representations have included a cactus and dinosaur. This year, three buttons on the Doodle allow us to move among a series of lessons for life from a mama duck to her young offspring. She tries to teach her young charges the proper way to waddle — not without dealing with some challenges — and that it’s sometimes necessary to change direction. And when their plans go south, she welcomes them back to the fold, err, flock. Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms, regardless of species, who help teach us to spread our wings.

On this day in 1364, the oldest university in Poland, Jagiellonian University, was founded in Kraków. But this doesn’t even put it in the top 10 oldest universities; can you guess the oldest? (It’s really old; see here.) In 1784, the Treaty of Paris, signed in September of 1783, took effect, finally ending the American Revolutionary War. On May 12, 1846, the Donner Party of pioneers heading to California left Independence, Missouri. That winter they got stuck in the Sierra Nevada mountains during a snowstorm, spent the winter trying to survive, and had to resort to cannibalizing the dead. That was a great scandal then, but it seems expedient and not immoral to me. Of the 87 pioneers who set out, only 46 survived.

On May 12, 1932, ten weeks after the infant son of Charles Lindbergh was kidnapped, his body was found in New Jersey close to the Lindbergh’s home. Bruno Hauptmann was eventually executed for the abduction and murder. It’s hard to overestimate the power of this story at that time.

On May 12, 1941, according to Wikipedia, “Konrad Zuse present[ed] the Z3, the world’s first working programmable, fully automatic computer, in Berlin.” Here’s a Z3 replica displayed in Munich’s Deutsches Museum:

On this day in 2002, President Jimmy Carter went to Cuba to visit Fidel Castro for five days—the first U.S. President to visit Cuba since the Revolution in 1959. Finally, four years ago a massive earthquake struck Nepal, killing 218 and injuring over 3800.

Notables born on this day include Edward Lear (1812), Florence Nightingale (1820), Otto Frank (1889, father of Anne Frank), Dorothy Hodgkin (1910, Nobel Laureate), Julius Rosenberg (1918), Yogi Berra (1925), Burt Bacharach (1928), and Frank Stella (1936).

Those who fell asleep on May 12 include John Dryden (1700), J. E. B. Stuart (1864), Amy Lowell (1925), Erich von Stroheim (1957), Nelly Sachs (1970, Nobel Laureate), Saul Steinberg (1999), and Perry Como (2001),

Here’s a Steinberg cat-themed cover of the New Yorker. Nothing to eat!

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is wary of a new comestible:

A: Whar are you watching? Hili: I’m wondering whether I like dandelions or just the opposite?

In Polish:

Ja: Czemu się tak przyglądasz?

Hili: Zastanawiam się, czy ja lubię te mlecze, czy wręcz odwrotnie.

Some tweets from Matthew:

The cryptic bird below appears to be some kind of potoo. The translation: “The nictibio urutaú is a nocturnal insectivore that always hunts from an elevated position. He spends the day perched upright on a tree stump, with which he mimics as if it were part of him # nature” The posture, immobility, and closed eyes make it hard to detect.

El nictibio urutaú es un insectívoro nocturno que caza siempre desde una posición elevada. Pasa el día posado erguido en un tocón de árbol, con el cual se mimetiza como si fuera parte de él #naturaleza pic.twitter.com/c0j4nEaD7s — Becario en Hoth (@becarioenhoth) May 5, 2019

Nobody ever claimed that puffins are graceful. Even their flight looks labored and clumsy. But they are CUTE! Some day I shall see one.

Here’s an especially clumsy puffin:

Matthew calls this one “A very patient capybara. (Is there any other kind?)”. Translation: “The alleged Capybara figurine.” And there are DUCKS!

Learn this word, as there will be a quiz:

MAYCHET is an 18th century word for a kitten born in May. pic.twitter.com/0J7H9jvJBr — Haggard Hawks 📚🦅 (@HaggardHawks) May 3, 2019

This is unbelievable, and I wonder how the person dealt with it:

Hyperdontia x-ray; possibly Gardner’s syndrome or cleidocranial dysplasia

via reddit

I didn't know this ever happened in humans. pic.twitter.com/HSbVUyBrtb — John R. Hutchinson (@JohnRHutchinson) May 4, 2019

Tweets from Grania. I love murmurations, but rarely see them over water.

A helpful raccoon for Mother’s Day. Translation: “I like your mother.” What???

A protective kitten. Translation: “Bad! Screwed!”

In Chicago this pigeon would get a $100 ticket:

"A pigeon in Germany has been flashed by a speed camera after it was caught flying faster than the legal limit for the road."https://t.co/z0zoSu2Z6F — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) May 9, 2019

When life imitates satire:

Left: The Onion, 2015

Right: The New York Times, 2019 pic.twitter.com/R2Cw9EIOzv — mcc (@mcclure111) May 9, 2019