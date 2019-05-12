I had a dream

Two nights ago I had a strange dream. Instead of being visual, like all my dreams, it was a disembodied announcement that I remember almost word for word (I woke up and made an effort to remember it). The announcement went something like this:
“By 2039, the Democratic National Committee was the most powerful body in America—far more powerful than the President of the United States. Unfortunately, the DNC chairman was Jerry Coyne, who spent his time preoccupied with cats, ducks, and food.”
What does this mean?
You made me laugh! And that is good! After reading your previous post, which I agree with you 100%, it was a treat to lighten the mood.
Truly, is there any better way to spend one’s time?
(Dreams are weird. I spent last night dreaming about a figure from a recent presentation I gave on lichen community composition across a disturbance gradient. Go figure.)
That you should lay off the pepperoni before bedtime?
That there is yet hope.
An omen! Quick, find a soothsayer- this does not bode well!
Let’s start a new religion!
It means you live until at least 2039, so rejoice.
So we will still be here in 2039? Better start saving up.
It means that your are preoccupied with cats, ducks, and food.
DNC chairman? Truly admirable for a 90 years old man! Still fully upright in his cowboy boots!
Nothing. I believe dreams don’t mean anything at all. But they can be used like tea leaves, intestines of goats or tarot cards to bring out something you think through bisociation. Do you feel you should do something more important than obsessing over cats, ducks and food? Are you afraid of time running out, and you have to set other priorities? (what you do is determined anyway, and doing things that are immediately rewarding makes a lot of sense the older you get).
You heard it too?!
WOW!
I wish the most powerful man in the world in 2019 spent his time preoccupied with cats, ducks, and food.
It means that cats and ducks will take over.
Firstly, you would have my support. Secondly, I would much prefer that you be preoccupied bu those things, as opposed to the normal triad of hookers, blow, and an insatiable quest for more power.
I had an unusual dream a few nights ago as well. I was trying to come up with a solution to an elaborate problem, which is pretty much what I do, awake or not.
But the problem seemed unsolvable. And I remember clearly thinking in the dream “It does not really matter that I cannot figure this out, because it is only a dream, and will reset to defaults anyway, once I awaken.”
It was a pragmatic, out of the box solution. Sort of a Kobayashi Maru thing.
You’re in Colorado and have eaten some “magic” mushrooms? But seriously, won’t you be too old for DNC Chair in 2039?