I had a dream

Two nights ago I had a strange dream. Instead of being visual, like all my dreams, it was a disembodied announcement that I remember almost word for word (I woke up and made an effort to remember it). The announcement went something like this:

“By 2039, the Democratic National Committee was the most powerful body in America—far more powerful than the President of the United States. Unfortunately, the DNC chairman was Jerry Coyne, who spent his time preoccupied with cats, ducks, and food.”

What does this mean?

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on May 12, 2019 at 12:00 pm and filed under dreams. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

17 Comments

  1. mallardbrad
    Posted May 12, 2019 at 12:06 pm | Permalink

    You made me laugh! And that is good! After reading your previous post, which I agree with you 100%, it was a treat to lighten the mood.

    Reply
  2. yazikus
    Posted May 12, 2019 at 12:07 pm | Permalink

    Truly, is there any better way to spend one’s time?
    (Dreams are weird. I spent last night dreaming about a figure from a recent presentation I gave on lichen community composition across a disturbance gradient. Go figure.)

    Reply
  3. Ken Kukec
    Posted May 12, 2019 at 12:08 pm | Permalink

    What does this mean?

    That you should lay off the pepperoni before bedtime?

    Reply
  4. DrBrydon
    Posted May 12, 2019 at 12:11 pm | Permalink

    That there is yet hope.

    Reply
  5. Daniel James Sharp
    Posted May 12, 2019 at 12:12 pm | Permalink

    An omen! Quick, find a soothsayer- this does not bode well!

    Reply
  6. GBJames
    Posted May 12, 2019 at 12:16 pm | Permalink

    Let’s start a new religion!

    Reply
  7. John Harshman
    Posted May 12, 2019 at 12:20 pm | Permalink

    It means you live until at least 2039, so rejoice.

    Reply
  8. Randall Schenck
    Posted May 12, 2019 at 12:23 pm | Permalink

    So we will still be here in 2039? Better start saving up.

    Reply
  9. Murali
    Posted May 12, 2019 at 12:30 pm | Permalink

    It means that your are preoccupied with cats, ducks, and food.

    Reply
  10. Jacques Hausser
    Posted May 12, 2019 at 12:31 pm | Permalink

    DNC chairman? Truly admirable for a 90 years old man! Still fully upright in his cowboy boots!

    Reply
  11. Aneris
    Posted May 12, 2019 at 12:39 pm | Permalink

    Nothing. I believe dreams don’t mean anything at all. But they can be used like tea leaves, intestines of goats or tarot cards to bring out something you think through bisociation. Do you feel you should do something more important than obsessing over cats, ducks and food? Are you afraid of time running out, and you have to set other priorities? (what you do is determined anyway, and doing things that are immediately rewarding makes a lot of sense the older you get).

    Reply
  12. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted May 12, 2019 at 12:43 pm | Permalink

    You heard it too?!

    WOW!

    Reply
  13. FB
    Posted May 12, 2019 at 12:45 pm | Permalink

    I wish the most powerful man in the world in 2019 spent his time preoccupied with cats, ducks, and food.

    Reply
  14. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted May 12, 2019 at 12:45 pm | Permalink

    It means that cats and ducks will take over.

    Reply
  15. max blancke
    Posted May 12, 2019 at 12:48 pm | Permalink

    Firstly, you would have my support. Secondly, I would much prefer that you be preoccupied bu those things, as opposed to the normal triad of hookers, blow, and an insatiable quest for more power.

    I had an unusual dream a few nights ago as well. I was trying to come up with a solution to an elaborate problem, which is pretty much what I do, awake or not.
    But the problem seemed unsolvable. And I remember clearly thinking in the dream “It does not really matter that I cannot figure this out, because it is only a dream, and will reset to defaults anyway, once I awaken.”

    It was a pragmatic, out of the box solution. Sort of a Kobayashi Maru thing.

    Reply
  16. max blancke
    Posted May 12, 2019 at 12:49 pm | Permalink

    Firstly, you would have my support. Secondly, I would much prefer that you be preoccupied by those things, as opposed to the normal triad of hookers, blow, and an insatiable quest for more power.

    I had an unusual dream a few nights ago as well. I was trying to come up with a solution to an elaborate problem, which is pretty much what I do, awake or not.
    But the problem seemed unsolvable. And I remember clearly thinking in the dream “It does not really matter that I cannot figure this out, because it is only a dream, and will reset to defaults anyway, once I awaken.”

    It was a pragmatic, out of the box solution. Sort of a Kobayashi Maru thing.

    Reply
  17. Paul Topping
    Posted May 12, 2019 at 1:00 pm | Permalink

    You’re in Colorado and have eaten some “magic” mushrooms? But seriously, won’t you be too old for DNC Chair in 2039?

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: