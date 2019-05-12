A misguided attack on scientism in Quillette

How many times do I have to criticize attacks on scientism, all of which use various permutations of the same three claims? Here they are:
1.) There are “other ways of knowing” that don’t involve science. These often involve “why” questions, like “Why am I here? (i.e. what is my purpose?)” or “Why is the universe here”?
2.) The scientific method (or rather, the use of empirical analysis and observation, confirmation, testing, making predictions, and so on) cannot be justified a priori by philosophy, and involves untestable or fallacious assumptions.
3.) Science is trying to take over the humanities, and this unwarranted extension of science to places where it doesn’t belong is true scientism.
The article below that just appeared in Quillette rehashes the same tired old arguments, and I’m tired of refuting them. But I’ll take up the cudgels once again. To see my numerous and previous criticisms of scientism, go here.
Read the article by clicking on the screenshot below. It’s a criticism of an earlier piece by Bo and Ben Winegard (also in Quillette) called “In defense of scientism.”
The nice article by the Winegards uses a narrow definition of scientism: “science based social policy” (SBSP) which they say is “the view that social policy should be based on the best available theory and data; in other words, that social policy should be decided using the weight of the evidence. And that is all scientism is—the view that scientific attitudes and methods can enhance all modes of empirical inquiry and should, therefore, be promoted.” Well, some would disagree with that. Others define scientism as “the extension of science beyond its proper bailiwick.” Two such construals of that are 1.) The claim that science devalues nonscientific realms like art and literature, and 2.) Science tries to construct an objective morality, saying that empirical investigation alone can tell us what and what is not desirable and good.
The Winegards address both of these construals, admitting that science can’t replace art and literature, which convey emotion and experience rather than empirical truth. But they also argue—and I agree—that science can helpfully infuse areas like sociology, literary criticism, and other areas that try to make claims about reality. And they agree with me that no, science can’t tell us objectively what is good and moral and desirable, for those are subjective preferences. But once you agree on those preferences—and in morality many of us do adopt similar consequentialist views—then science can tell us how to best achieve them; for how to achieve a desired goal is an empirical matter.
But Aaron Neil, a researcher at the Canadian think tank Cardus, wants to go beyond what the Winegards say, in particular conveying the first two tropes given at the top. I’ve refuted both of these claims before, most extensively in my book Faith Versus Fact, but I’ll try again, and will also try—and probably fail—to be brief. My refutations of claims 1 and 2 as emitted by Neil are these:
1.) Neil fails to tell us a single bit of knowledge that wasn’t derived by science, though he bloviates at length about how this is possible. If there are “other ways of knowing”, what is the knowledge produced by those ways? If it’s so pervasive, Neil should be able to give us many examples. But he fails miserably, coming up dry.
2.) Indeed, you can’t justify philosophically the use of the empirical method to produce truths about the universe. But the justification is not by philosophy, but by usefulness. In other words, the scientific method works to tell us truths about the universe, and some version of it (the varieties of empirical methods that I call “science construed broadly”) are the only way to find out facts. To paraphrase theology, we justify science by works rather than faith.
Let’s take Neil’s two claims in reverse order (his quotations are indented):
1.) The scientific method can’t be justified by philosophy, and involves untestable (and sometimes failed) assumptions. Here are some of the philosophical attacks on science leveled by Neil:
a. Science is self-refuting in saying that “scientific truth is always provisional.” To wit:
Although the Winegards present an innocuous definition in their essay, they commonly drift into the less benign form of scientism identified by Hayek. The Winegards’ Hayekian scientism manifests itself early in their piece with the claim that “Truth is always provisional.” As they correctly note, scientific “truths” appear to be true so long as they provide “the best available theory” based on the evidence at hand. However, not all truths bear this hypothetical quality. Ironically, the very statement, “Truth is always provisional” is not itself a provisional truth claim. If it is always true that truth is always provisional, this statement is self-refuting. Not all truth claims are theoretical statements that are vulnerable to empirical falsification. Take the proposition, “there are no square circles.” This is not a hypothesis that is true so long as scientists do not discover a square circle. Logically, a circle can neverbe a square.
Do I need to waste time on this? It’s philosophical pilpul. Instead of saying “truth is always provisional”, let’s restate it as “science doesn’t tell us anything with absolute certainty, but we have degrees of certainty about various things, and are more confident about some scientific truths than others.” That revision is sufficient to refute Neil’s philosophical twiddling.
b. Science is based on untestable metaphysical assumptions. To wit:
. . . as the greatest critics and advocates of modern science have argued, science is full of extra-scientific assumptions.
Friedrich Nietzsche, for example, saw that far from doing away with faith and metaphysics, the scientific enterprise of the “godless anti-metaphysicians” rested upon its own “metaphysical faith.” In The Gay Science, Nietzsche explains that science depends on dispelling personal convictions and replacing them with provisional hypotheses. However, Nietzsche argues, the scientific attempt to disallow a priori convictions is itself based on “some prior conviction…one that is so commanding and unconditional that it sacrifices all other convictions to itself.” For scientific inquiry to occur, the conviction must “be affirmed in advance” that “‘Nothing is needed more than truth.’” Implicit in the modern “scientific spirit” is the metaphysical belief that “truth is divine.” Therefore, he argues, “there is simply no science ‘without presuppositions.’”
If Nietzsche provides an example of a moral assumption implicit in the scientific method, David Hume, the great skeptic and pioneer of the modern empirical project, provides a philosophical one. For Hume, “all inferences from experience suppose that the future will resemble the past.” To observe that a cause follows from an effect, and to conclude that the same effect will always follow from the same cause, assumes that nature remains the same. This assumption is impossible to prove. “It is impossible,” writes Hume, “that any arguments from experience can prove this resemblance of the past to the future; since all these arguments are founded on the supposition of that resemblance.” In other words, arguing for uniformity in nature based on experiences assumes that uniformity already exists. To prove the consistency of the causal relationship would require stepping outside of empirical experience.
Again, this is easily refuted. First, not all scientists think that the pursuit of truth is the most important thing they do. But as scientists it is our job to pursue truth and that’s all, though many of us do value truth above nearly everything. (For example, many of us would prefer to be told we have a fatal disease than be lied to.) Further, if you are interested in solving problems like “How can we stem global warming?” or “How can we quash this outbreak of measles?”, then science is the only way to go. The so-called a priori assumption that the empirical method is the best way to find truth is not a prior conviction, but the result of centuries of experience of what works and what doesn’t.
As far as Hume is concerned, science does not assume that the future will resemble the past. Indeed, evolutionary biologists assume that the future will NOT resemble the past. The resemblance we do see, and this is not an a priori conviction but also the result of experience, is that the laws of physics appear to remain unalterable in our universe, so in that sense future laws and events (i.e., as instantiated in the evolution of stars) can be assumed to resemble the past laws and events. We use uniformitarianism insofar as our experience tells us this applies. We do not assume it a priori.
It’s a common mistake of people like Neil to think that scientists once sat down and constructed a scientific method, complete with dictums like “value truth above all else”, “assume the future will be like the past”, and “empirical investigation, replication, and so on are the best ways to find empirical truth”. No, those procedures developed from experience when people learned about the best ways to find truth.
2.) There are other ways of knowing. I discuss this at length in Faith Wersus Fact, concluding that if you want to know facts about our universe, the scientific procedure (“science construed broadly”) is the only way to proceed. This does not denigrate philosophy or mathematics, both of which are logical systems that are very important in doing science and in thinking hard about what you’re doing. Mathematics does not tell us truths about the universe, but truths about the logical system it comprises. That’s why we can sensibly speak of “proof” in mathematics but not in science. Philosophy, by teaching us how to think clearly and logically, can point out errors in our thinking and lead us to conclusions that aren’t obvious. One of them is the Euthyphro Issue, which teaches us that most religious people get their morality not from religion itself, but from secular and extra-scriptural sources. That is not a truth about the universe, but a logical (and valuable!) truth that comes from reflection and perhaps some observation of how people construe morality (the border between this kind of philosophy and science is very tenuous).
What are the other ways of knowing? Neil discusses two areas.
a. Ways to answer “why” questions. To wit:
A notable example of this scientistic shift from method into metaphysics comes from Richard Dawkins and Peter Atkins who, like Dawkins, is a prolific author as well as a fellow at Lincoln College, Oxford University. During the question and answer period following a discussion of The God Delusion, Dawkins was asked whether science provides the answers to the great existential ‘why’ questions. In his reply, Dawkins declared that questions like “why does the universe exist” are “silly” questions that do not deserve answers. Peter Atkins makes a similar point in a recent article. He argues that questions like “Why are we here?” are “not real questions because they are not based on evidence.” Real questions, according to Atkins, are questions “open to scientific elucidation.”
Unfortunately, for Dawkins and Atkins, the belief that all questions must be open to scientific explanation is a metaphysical commitment, not a scientific one. Science does not say that only scientific questions are worth pursuing. Nor does science say that every aspect of reality can be explained by science. Lurking beneath their rejection of the non-scientific lies a fundamentally extra-scientific worldview. In their dismissal of the deepest questions concerning human existence, Dawkins and Atkins speak not as dispassionate scientists, but as partisans to their own philosophical picture of reality.
This can be dispelled easily when we realize that what Dawkins and Atkins (both scientists) are talking about as “fake questions” are “questions that cannot be answered with any certainty.” They are construing “real questions” as questions that have answers that we can all agree on, and can have some certainty about the answers. And for those kinds of questions, Dawkins and Atkins are correct, for only science can answer questions that have answers like that. Sure, you can say, “I had a vision of Jesus,” but there is no way to verify it. Beyond this kind of subjective “truth”, we must turn to science. If questions like “Why are we here?” do have “correct” answers, or answers that most of us can agree on, then pray tell us what the answers are, Dr. Neil! For religions, who occupy themselves with such questions, cannot agree of any answers.
b. Areas that constitute “other ways of knowing.” Disturbingly, besides philosophy, which I’ve already discussed, the only field mentioned by Neil is theology. (I’m not sure whether he thinks theology can really tell us any truths.):
Science is not the only form of knowledge. There are valid non-scientific ways of approaching reality. In fact, before the empirical science of Isaac Newton and Francis Bacon, science (from the Latin scientia) simply meant “knowledge.” For the ancients, natural philosophy (the rough pre-modern equivalent to modern science) and philosophy were ‘sciences’ because each intellectual discipline contributed towards knowledge of reality. Not only were philosophy and theology considered legitimate ways of knowing, the medievals placed natural philosophy below philosophy and theology. It may be tempting to dismiss the medieval hierarchy as an example of pre-modern ignorance. Before too quickly discounting it, consider first the following explanation behind the ordering provided by Thomas Aquinas, one of the greatest theologian-philosophers of the Middle Ages: “Lower sciences,” Aquinas writes, “presuppose conclusions proved in the higher sciences.”
And that’s about it: philosophy and theology (“natural philosophy” is just another word for “science”). Neil doesn’t mention literature or art or music or any of the other classic but bogus “ways of knowing.” (I’m not denigrating these areas, but claiming, as I did in my book, that they are ways of feeling rather than ways of knowing.)
Again, it’s extremely telling that despite Neil’s repeated claim that “science is not the only form of knowledge,” he cannot give us a single example of “knowledge” that comes from outside science. That alone invalidates this part of his argument.
For further discussion of the fallacious “other ways of knowing” claim, read pp. 185-196 of Faith Versus Fact, and for a longer discussion of the scientism canard, read pages 196-224—a section that goes over many of the issues discussed by Neil as well as the Winegards.
If something works, who cares what it is or how it is defined – science, humanities, or sports – doesn’t matter, if one leads to better understanding that’s what matters.
Right. So the question is what it means to say we know something, or what makes a good explanation. Mathematics and science, to some degree, are the results of our effort to answer the questions.
Reproducibility
Accurate predictions
Ease of communication across borders
I think the question is, How do we know that something works? My anti-measles amulet might work, or it might just look like it works because I’ve never been exposed to measles. Saying the something works based on just personal experience is wide-open to confirmation bias.
We experience a world where smallpox is eradicated. Science and medicine explain how it was possible. By any measure of experience and observation, it worked. There could still be confirmation bias by reading the same Wikipedia article and remarking that nobody in your town has smallpox but the eradication still worked. Confirmation bias ought to be measurable here.
Sports were also ongoing the whole time but they didn’t do anything to eradicate smallpox. Sports didn’t work.
I am still trying to understand the article. Would someone explain what’s meant by ‘knowing’ in the passage below?
“Not only were philosophy and theology considered legitimate ways of knowing, the medievals placed natural philosophy below philosophy and theology.”
The ‘medievals’ seem to have had in mind that those committing ‘errors’ in philosophy and theology were more worthy of being burned at the stake than errors in natural philosophy.
Though heretics in the latter field might be shown the tools of torture.
As I read the Quillette piece yesterday I grinned and thought to myself “JAC is going to blow his cork!” Your responses to this kind of drivel are one of the main reasons I visit your site. I know you must get tired of writing them but I appreciate these take-downs and always look forward to them. Thank you.
Same here, that piece is deeply confused. I think Jerry is outstanding in going into detailed rebuttal, I admire his energy and persistence.
Reminds me of a conversation I had with a Church of Scotland minister recently. He decried ‘god of the gaps’ stuff but said the beginning of the universe was different because science can only extend to the beginning of time, not beyond that. I said that doesn’t mean theology has dominion there, and he agreed, but said philosophy can illuminate such matters. But the point, of course, is that whatever we say about ‘before’ or ‘beyond’ the universe it must be based on scientific knowledge (if they aren’t entirely meaningless in the first place). To carve out this one area as a place where ‘god of the gaps’ isn’t a fallacy is completely ad hoc, a last act of desperate refuge when so many other gaps have been filled in with naturalism.
Anyway, he was a nice guy, and it was the first time I’ve shared a pint with a man of the church. Though he has some silly views about how ‘new atheism’ is derived from fundamentalist Protestantism (he’s written books on the matter and taught a course on new atheism’s allies and critics in the school of divinity here at Edinburgh).
And I’ve still to read Faith Versus Fact, and mean to; WEIT was great but the former languishes with the many other books on my shelf which glare at me with disdain for not having read them yet whenever I go into my study…
And as a humanities student, I abhor the ‘scientism’ canard and some of the failures of my discipline, the most egregious of which are postmodernism, intersectionality, and ‘theory’. Bleurgh! I’m a grumpy old man really.
What did he mean by these phrases?
‘beginning of the universe’
‘beginning of time’
‘… but said philosophy can illuminate such matters.’
It is true that philosophical discourse can illuminate an issue. For example, we ask what ‘beginning’ means in the phrases above. However, does the CoS minister also contend that that philosophy can provide an explanation?
As I suggested we were a few drinks down, so the memories are a touch hazy.
I think he was simply trying to leave a gap open, that philosophy not science (and, though he denied it, I can only assume theology) has domain over questions of ‘where the universe came from’, ‘how did it begin’ etc. One of his points was that however far back science pushes to the Big Bang it cannot go beyond the boundaries of space and time and thus can’t answer those questions. But again this seems a bit of ad hoc special pleading, and if those questions can even be answered, and if they can even mean anything at all, then it’ll be science which answers them, not philosophy (which can illuminate) and certainly not theology, which has nothing to offer. And ultimately there’s no reason whatever to think that any sort of supernatural being was involved in the creation of the universe, and it raises more scientific (and philosophical) questions than it answers.
And he also gave me some tosh about why he believed the Biblical story of the resurrection. Interestingly he did say one thing would falsify his beliefs, which was good. If Jesus’s body was ever found then for him it would refute the resurrection and ascension into heaven and he would therefore admit Christianity was false. So the good minister at least is open to the falsification of his beliefs (he’s also not a creationist or anything either; he’s committed to the literal truth of the resurrection so not quite a Sophisticated Theologian but still it’s a rather watered down Christianity).
‘…watered down Christianity’
He sounds like someone from CofE.
‘If Jesus’s body was ever found then for him it would refute the resurrection and ascension into heaven and he would therefore admit Christianity was false.’
Right. The church’s case has no body — that gap is crucial.
I am reevaluating my approach to things as well: Maybe a couple of pints is another way of knowing. I’m off to try it out.
I can certainly vouch for that way of knowing!
I think Bertrand Russell would have agreed with the ‘atheism is derived from protestantism’, albeit not fundamentalist protestantism (and ‘new’ atheism was not a trope yet).
Now I do not really agree with the Great Russell there: there are many atheists emanating from non-christian cultures, such as Judaism, Buddhism, Hinduism and many others, and even Islam (Omar Khayyam) have had many atheists emanating.
Agreed, I think there is something to it (think Hitchens’s ‘I’m a Protestant atheist’ or Dawkins’s love of the KJV) but the minister’s attempts smack of trying to belittle atheists and atheism, to bring them under the fold of a Christian tradition (like those who try to give the credit for science to religion, another thing my interlocutor briefly tried to do I think). As an anthropologist who has issues with the minister’s arguments also mentioned, he is quick to seize on statements like Hitchens and Dawkins’s above, but ignores contradictory evidence, like the Humanist/sceptical tradition going back to Lucretius and others (a whole chapter of God is not Great is devoted to this ‘finer tradition’). So this idea holds little water and ignores the much more ancient and deeper roots of the intellectual tradition which inspires atheists while overemphasising some parts of that to score some cheap points.
I’m also reminded of Grayling’s ‘The God Argument’ which traces the Humanist tradition from the Greeks through the Renaissance and the Enlightenment to the present day. The reverend Liam Fraser needs to pay closer attention! And yes, of course, there are other non-Christian/pre-Christian sources for this tradition, such as Omar Khayyam and Spinoza.
“Dawkins and Atkins (both scientists) are talking about as ‘fake questions’ are ‘questions that cannot be answered with any certainty.’ They are construing ‘real questions’ as questions that have answers that we can all agree on, and can have some certainty about the answers.”
There is a subtle but significant shift here from the passive voice—“questions that cannot be answered with any certainty”—to the active voice—“questions that have answers we can all agree on.” The former is talking about, or at least includes, personal conviction—what you or I or any given individual can be certain about; the latter is talking about consensus—what can be demonstrated to the satisfaction of others.
I would venture that there are “real questions” based on personal experience about which we are certain but that we would be at a loss to persuade others. Certainty and demonstrability are entirely different concepts. We may not like subjectivity, but neither can we do without it.
‘I would venture that there are “real questions” based on personal experience about which we are certain but that we would be at a loss to persuade others.’
What would be an example?
When you say ‘we would be at a loss to persuade others’, do you mean persuade others as to the genuine (real) nature of the question? Or do you mean persuading others to accept your answer to the question?
I’m not sure that they are ‘real’ questions or not, but What is your favourite colour? or Do you live your children? would be questions that would be difficult to persuade someone you were answering truthfully.
Love your chikdren, that is.
That was understood (you live your children, but love your chikdren, obviously 🙂 ).
Science gives a pretty good (and obvious) answer to the question why we love our children (despite Robert Trivers’ reservations* 🙂 ).
Do we actually have a “favourite colour”? I’m not aware I do. Yesterday we had an orange clouded evening sky with the blue inbetween nearly a deep turquoise, as strong as if caused by lysergic acid. Still, would that be my favourite colour? Not really. Are there people that actually really have favoured colours?
* He actually goes quite deep into the question, absolutely worth reading him.
“What would be an example?”
Whether my four-year-old grandson loves me, or vice versa. Far from being a “fake” question, I would consider this more “real” than, say, whether climate change is caused by humans, and I am more certain of the answer. I would, however, be at a loss to make you certain of either the “real” nature of the question or of the answer. Just one example; I suspect you could come up with others from your own experience.
I’ve discussed this claim in Faith Versus Fact, using “my wife loves me” as an example. If this is to be more than a subjective feeling (which of course can itself be, and usually is, based on evidence), then it becomes an empirical question for people who want to know if your wife loves you. That would be decided on evidence: behavior and actions.
What did he mean by these phrases?
‘beginning of the universe’
‘beginning of time’
‘… but said philosophy can illuminate such matters.’
It is true that philosophical discourse can illuminate an issue. For example, we ask what ‘beginning’ means in the phrases above. However, does the CoS minister also contend that that philosophy can provide an explanation?
I’d like to know what “illuminate” even means?
Right. I understood it to mean ‘clarify’. Perhaps reformulate a statement to make it amenable to analysis.
E.g., Someone might say ‘the big bang says that the universe came out of nothing’. We could then have a discussion which would result in an understanding that the Standard Model of Cosmology merely describes an expanding universe from an early time; that it does not even apply at very small times; that it is not clear what ‘nothing’ means; that conservation of energy need not apply to the standard model.
And with the more seasoned philosophers, we could talk at length about what it means to say ‘the big bang says’.
Right. Philosophy can help with our preferences but if a philosopher comes up with a fact, it is just a philosopher doing science.
I was trying to respond to comment #4. It seems that I goofed it 😦
The folks carping about “scientism” remind me of nothing so much as the old-fart baseball scouts in Michael Lewis’s book Moneyball sitting around the table bitchin’ that Big Data (as developed by “sabermetricians” like Bill James) would never replace their old-wives’-tales approach to determining ballplayers’ actual market value in the major leagues.
Here’s a clip of one of those scenes from the movie version of Lewis’s book:
Yes, a lot of this is just people afraid of science eating the world. Scientists respond with a mix of “Good!” and “Don’t worry. It will never eat the whole world.”
Episode 11 of Jacob Bronowski’s television series The Ascent of Man, titled “Knowledge or Certainty,” pits the two concepts against one another beautifully. The final takeaway is that certainty is overrated. Science’s “provisional knowledge” is preferable.
Thanks for citing Bronowski’s series, and thanks to Jerry for sallying forth to oppose the Barbarians Of Ignorance yet again. Using “provisional knowledge” is a good way to make an antenna (considering ‘wavelength’) and not the additional things known about photons. I often choke at “other ways of knowing”, since they’re usually useless. Maths and philosophy are useful, tho’, especially in lending their support to the scientific method.
Arthur Koestler cleared up this “other ways of knowing” nonsense in 1950 — referring to “other ways of experiencing”, (artistic, for example), but not “knowing”. People should learn from him on that. It would circumvent this unnecessary discussion.
And the idea of “scientism” is of course merely a propagandistic move rather than a sincere attempt to deal with the conflict between reason and revelation (or the story-telling impulse). And of course, anyone who practices scientism can only be called a scientist — thereby impugning the entire field.
Anti-scientists always fail to recognise how science actually works. They experience ‘facts’ as an affront to their ‘knowledge’; whereas scientists see facts as simply those things about which we can be so certain that it would be perverse and a waste of time to check them again. They form the basis of progress. And anti-scientists always speak as if such progress simply doesn’t exist.
Ironically, the only people who think ‘facts’ *are* set in stone are theologians and devotees of “other ways of knowing”. (And their fields of inquiry of course do not make any progress at all, despite their claims.)
Scientists, on the other hand, locate ‘facts’ as one end of a sliding scale of certainty, with ‘speculation’ at the other end of it. A good paper or exposition always indicates where along this scale a piece of information falls.
Science is always presented by anti-scientsts as just a bunch of dogmatically asserted ‘facts’, whereas in fact the work of science occurs towards the ‘speculation’ end of the scale, using facts as stepping stones.
Anti-scientists miss this entirely, and simply place their own “knowings” all down the ‘fact’ end of the scale. They have to do this, as introducing qualifiers to it would be a) impossible, as there’s no way to test any of it; b) because much of it would fall off the end of scale way past ‘speculation’; and c) because introducing the appropriate qualifiers would immediately reveal their ‘knowing’ as specious.
Aaron Neil:
Science isn’t concerned with the character of reality?
Quillette is turning out to be a quite a pile of tedious sophomoric thinly disguised religious apologetics. The same old anti-science drivel recast in different words over and over and over…
I respectfully suggest that Quillette should be given a break. Their mission is to air very important controversies not reinforce some group’s worldview. It is all about the discussion. Sure, it could be argued that Neil’s article didn’t have much merit but not every article needs to be earth-shaking. It was at least worth our host commenting on it.
Once again, the difference between a religious and a scientific worldview is demonstrated (and I don’t know if Aaron Neil is actually religious, but his worldview is): the religious person appeals to authorities, and the scientist appeals to logic and evidence. Thus Neil holds up “his” authorities (Nietzsche, Aquinas) and attacks “our” authorities (Dawkins, Atkins), instead of dealing with the actual evidence, which is that science works.
Hey, I have an authority, P.Z. Myers:
Aaron Neil writes for an outfit called Convivium, which “is an online space that brings together citizens of differing convictions and religious confessions to contend for the role of faith in our common life”. Uh-huh.
A good post about a bad article, IMHO. Just a few observations:
“science is not the only form of knowledge”
I think this comes from disagreement over the definition of “knowledge”. People Aaron Neil tend to assume it is synonymous with “ideas”, whereas scientists assume that knowledge consists of ideas that can, and have, been tested empirically.
“He argues that questions like “Why are we here?” are “not real questions because they are not based on evidence.” Real questions, according to Atkins, are questions “open to scientific elucidation.””
I think Dawkins and Atkins are just wrong here. “Why are we here?” is a very reasonable question for scientists to examine. Many physics theorists certainly devote book chapters to the subject. Those that think it is a silly question imagine that scientists thinking about it will never produce testable hypotheses but that seem unclear to me. Perhaps they have not so far but that doesn’t mean that they will never.
‘I think this comes from disagreement over the definition of “knowledge”’
I completely agree. That is something that I have been trying to clarify: what they mean by ‘knowing’.
‘People Aaron Neil tend to assume it is synonymous with “ideas”,…’
I see. Maybe that is what they mean. Do they mean something trivial like: science is not the only area of study that offers ideas about the nature of the universe? I would agree with that, but we eventually have to wonder if our ideas are right or wrong, don’t we?
It almost seems like the human race asked these questions a long time ago and took the analytical path of science and math.
I have been trying to find out what people like Karen Armstrong mean by ‘religious truth’. She does not make it entirely clear in the one book of hers (The case for God) that I read; not that she makes anything else clear. She seems to be an expert at clarifying by muddling.
I don’t know Karen Armstrong but I imagine “religious truth” to be what various religions declare to be true. It is used by those who maintain that religion and science can coexist. As they see it, scientific truth and religious truth may conflict but they can coexist if one simply ignores the cognitive dissonance as many religious believers do.
‘Why?’ implies purpose. When scientists ask ‘Why?’ it’s ‘Why are the rules of physics such that they are?’ not ‘Why are we here?’
I was interpreting the “Why?” question as “Why is there something instead of nothing?” Many scientists have written on that subject. It is arguable that this is just scientists doing philosophy or metaphysics but I still contend that scientists may come up with actual scientific theories to shed light on the question, perhaps even testable ones.
I think a question “Why are we here” is “loaded” and does not make sense because it presupposes somebody (a god?) or something making a choice. Science does not make choices, the evolution of life is nor the result of choices, but of logical consequences
I interpret the question differently, more along the lines of “Why is there something rather than nothing?”
According to Wikipedia: “Cardus has its roots in a charity established in 1974 under the name “Foundation for Research and Economics in Developing a Christian Approach to Industrial Relations and Economics”; and “Cardus produces two periodicals: Comment,[16] a “journal of public theology for the common good”; and Convivium,[17] a “journal of faith in our common life””. The latter journal is edited by Father Raymond J. De Souza, parish priest of the Sacred Heart of Mary Parish in Ontario.
So Cardus’ philosophical (or theological) position is an old story. We should be equally or more concerned about the unofficial alliance between acolytes of “other ways of knowing” and the partisans of “decolonizing” the academic world. The latter exude hostility toward science because of its mostly European provenance, the use of clocks, sextants and steamships by European colonialists, the way bridge design relies on Physics rather than the principles of Equity and Diversity, and similar offenses.
“The so-called a priori assumption that the empirical method is the best way to find truth is not a prior conviction, but the result of centuries of experience of what works and what doesn’t.”
Exactly, could hardly have been put better. It is an empirical observation. And hence open (well, I’m not holding my breath) to possible change by more observation.
And yes, we’re still waiting for an answer from ‘other ways of knowing’ that are not ‘just so’.
My view on attacks on “scientism” is this: These attacks are invariably launched by someone who is objectively wrong.
They are saying something or supporting something which outright conflicts with observable reality, and they want a neat out for not having to take that reality into account.
So they yell “scientism” at the problem.
Because when we talk about “other ways of knowing” what we’re talking about is really just bullshit. It is anti-vax, or flat eartherism, or climate denialism or creationism.
When science is on your side, scientism is great, when the facts aren’t, well, scientism is this great evil.
With mathematics – if an equation doesn’t describe something real, then it is really just numbers on a page. One plus one equals two, because if you have one bean, and you get another bean, you have two beans.
The practical application of mathematics provides scientific evidence for its validity.
Now you can say there is stuff that science doesn’t deal with – all the oughts fall into that category.
But something can ought to be one way all you want, it doesn’t change the fact that it isn’t. You cannot derive is from ought – and generally whenever you see someone complaining about scientism that is exactly what they’re trying to do.
The is does not support their ought. They want to duck around that, and thus bringing up the is becomes “scientism” most foul.
I think you are wrong on mathematics. Practical applications of math add to its value but they have nothing to do with validating mathematical truth. Mathematics describes abstract concepts. Even when math models have practical application, the world never fits those models exactly except in trivial cases (eg, one rock plus one rock equals two rocks).