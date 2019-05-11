Saturday: Hili dialogue

We’ve arrived at the weekend for those lucky folks who don’t work on Saturday and Sunday; yes, it’s Saturday, May 11, 2019. It’s also National “Eat What You Want” Day, which is a conundrum in two respects. First, why the scare quotes? Are they only joking when they say you can eat what you want, and you’re supposed to eat something you don’t want? And, speaking philosophically, one could make the case that you always eat what you want, but I’ll leave that aside and pass on. I’ll just add that the moribund HuffPost is “infuriated” by this day, since it makes a mockery of “the problematic relationship between food and shame.” Click on screenshot:

It’s also World Migratory Bird Day, which gives me extra cause to celebrate my ducks. But I hope there’s a counterbalancing World Nonmigratory Bird Day so that penguins, ostriches, and quetzals don’t feel slighted.

On May 11, 868, the first known book that was both dated and printed (in wood-block print), was created in China: a copy of the Diamond Sutra, much beloved by Jack Kerouac and his pal Gary Snyder. On this day in 1846, President James K. Polk requested a declaration of war against Mexico, which was approved by Congress on May 13 (no President goes this route, which is the one specified by the Constitution). This began the Mexican-American War.

On May 11, 1949, Siam, which was previously known as Thailand between 1939 and 1945, changed its name back to “Thailand” again. Let’s hope it stays this time, though “Siam” is more romantic. On this day in 1960, four agents of the Israeli Mossad captured fugitive Nazi Adolph Eichmann, who was living in Argentina under the alias of Ricardo Klement. He was tried in 1961 and executed the next year. (I don’t approve of executions, even of Nazis.) On this day in 1996, the Mount Everest Disaster took place, in which a series of missteps and miscommunications led to the death of eight climbers. You may have read about this in Jon Krakauer’s book Into Thin Air.

Finally, it was on this day in 1997 that the supercomputer Deep Blue, playing against Garry Kasparov, beat the human in the last game, becoming the first machine to win a match against a world chess champion in the “classic match format.”

Notables born on this day include Baron Munchausen (1720; the fictional character was based on a real one called Hieronymus Karl Friedrich, Freiherr von Münchhausen), Cheng and Ang Bunker, the conjoined twins (1811), Irving Berlin (1888), Salvador Dali (1904), Phil Silvers (1911, and speaking of Sergeant Bilko, read this hilarious article), Louis Farrakhan (1933), and Eric Burdon (1941).

Those who died on May 11 include William Pitt (1778), Lester Flatt (1979), Bob Marley (1981), Douglas Adams (2001), and Floyd Patterson (2006).

In honor of Marley’s death, here’s a live version of “Lively Up Yourself”. It’s good to see him again.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili ponders an issue I’ve often thought about: the fact that humans are the only species whose members know of their own mortality:

Hili: Do you realize that these lilies-of-the valley will wither? A: Of course. Hili: It’s good that they don’t know it.

Here is a church that will give you pareidolia:

And an unsavory religious meme:

From reader Barry, a turtle desperate for water (or maybe it thought the faucet was prey):

Tweets from Matthew. This one is incredibly sweet:

An old lady took a photo of my cat Chips, went to the trouble of getting it developed and then put it in our letterbox this morning 😭😍 🐈 pic.twitter.com/JYkzU3W9Bn — Mielebee (@mielebeep) May 10, 2019

A helpful POST CAT:

Internet! May I present to you, ENTHUSIASTIC POST-CAT, who often waits by the door for our postie or those charity-bag drop offs, and stashes all her spoils upstairs.#LinnetApostropheKitten #catsoftwitter #catsofthewriterhouse#postcat pic.twitter.com/zSoZHhEJ4e — Fox Benwell (@ThisFoxWrites) May 9, 2019

It’s hard to believe that this one’s not a joke, but I think it’s real: kids, having no knowledge of rotary dial phones, can’t figure out how to use them. (Have you seen one lately?)

Teenagers trying to make phone call on ancient apparatus pic.twitter.com/sbOyK0JGhn — Lukas Stefanko (@LukasStefanko) May 8, 2019

In a Spurs pub when Spurs win:

And this is what it means to be in a Champions League Final… If you can’t make it to Madrid then there’s only one place to be. See you in June 🐝 #COYS pic.twitter.com/9igZtepUM8 — The Beehive (@BeehiveN17) May 8, 2019

As Matthew says, this is “an oldie but a goody”:

New boyfriend is allergic to kitten so can't keep him 😦 He's ginger & named Tom. Friendly. Comes when called. 28yrs-old & works in IT. — Periwinkle Jones (@peachesanscream) November 28, 2012

Tweets from Grania. This d*g needs a trigger warning!

Okay, did you just see that ?? 🐶😮😅 ( Sabra Dupree FB ) pic.twitter.com/7lH3JDk4O6 — Stefano S. Magi (@StefanodocSM) May 10, 2019

Translation: “Good days, bad days.”

I’m not sure the cat is really into this friendship:

This wild baby monkey is obsessed with a cat #WildHearts ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yE4lZr5vZk — The Dodo (@dodo) May 10, 2019

I know the answer to this one: “Most of them DIE!”

By-the-wind sailors (Velella) are floating jellyfish factories. They bud thousands of tiny jellyfish beneath the surface. Where do the jellies go? No one knows.

Video by: https://t.co/zK0Njm7nAt#DailyJelly pic.twitter.com/iqBI7xGj7P — Open Ocean Exploration (@RebeccaRHelm) May 9, 2019