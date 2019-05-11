Saturday: Hili dialogue

We’ve arrived at the weekend for those lucky folks who don’t work on Saturday and Sunday; yes, it’s Saturday, May 11, 2019. It’s also National “Eat What You Want” Day, which is a conundrum in two respects. First, why the scare quotes? Are they only joking when they say you can eat what you want, and you’re supposed to eat something you don’t want? And, speaking philosophically, one could make the case that you always eat what you want, but I’ll leave that aside and pass on. I’ll just add that the moribund HuffPost is “infuriated” by this day, since it makes a mockery of “the problematic relationship between food and shame.” Click on screenshot:
It’s also World Migratory Bird Day, which gives me extra cause to celebrate my ducks. But I hope there’s a counterbalancing World Nonmigratory Bird Day so that penguins, ostriches, and quetzals don’t feel slighted.
On May 11, 868, the first known book that was both dated and printed (in wood-block print), was created in China: a copy of the Diamond Sutra, much beloved by Jack Kerouac and his pal Gary Snyder. On this day in 1846, President James K. Polk requested a declaration of war against Mexico, which was approved by Congress on May 13 (no President goes this route, which is the one specified by the Constitution). This began the Mexican-American War.
On May 11, 1949, Siam, which was previously known as Thailand between 1939 and 1945, changed its name back to “Thailand” again. Let’s hope it stays this time, though “Siam” is more romantic. On this day in 1960, four agents of the Israeli Mossad captured fugitive Nazi Adolph Eichmann, who was living in Argentina under the alias of Ricardo Klement. He was tried in 1961 and executed the next year. (I don’t approve of executions, even of Nazis.) On this day in 1996, the Mount Everest Disaster took place, in which a series of missteps and miscommunications led to the death of eight climbers. You may have read about this in Jon Krakauer’s book Into Thin Air.
Finally, it was on this day in 1997 that the supercomputer Deep Blue, playing against Garry Kasparov, beat the human in the last game, becoming the first machine to win a match against a world chess champion in the “classic match format.”
Notables born on this day include Baron Munchausen (1720; the fictional character was based on a real one called Hieronymus Karl Friedrich, Freiherr von Münchhausen), Cheng and Ang Bunker, the conjoined twins (1811), Irving Berlin (1888), Salvador Dali (1904), Phil Silvers (1911, and speaking of Sergeant Bilko, read this hilarious article), Louis Farrakhan (1933), and Eric Burdon (1941).
Those who died on May 11 include William Pitt (1778), Lester Flatt (1979), Bob Marley (1981), Douglas Adams (2001), and Floyd Patterson (2006).
In honor of Marley’s death, here’s a live version of “Lively Up Yourself”. It’s good to see him again.
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili ponders an issue I’ve often thought about: the fact that humans are the only species whose members know of their own mortality:
Hili: Do you realize that these lilies-of-the valley will wither?A: Of course.Hili: It’s good that they don’t know it.
Hili: Czy zdajesz sobie sprawę z tego, że te konwalie przekwitną?
Ja: Oczywiście.
Hili: Dobrze, że o tym nie wiedzą.
Here is a church that will give you pareidolia:
And an unsavory religious meme:
From reader Barry, a turtle desperate for water (or maybe it thought the faucet was prey):
Tweets from Matthew. This one is incredibly sweet:
A helpful POST CAT:
It’s hard to believe that this one’s not a joke, but I think it’s real: kids, having no knowledge of rotary dial phones, can’t figure out how to use them. (Have you seen one lately?)
In a Spurs pub when Spurs win:
As Matthew says, this is “an oldie but a goody”:
Tweets from Grania. This d*g needs a trigger warning!
Translation: “Good days, bad days.”
I’m not sure the cat is really into this friendship:
I know the answer to this one: “Most of them DIE!”
There should be a corresponding video of an Arsenal (Spurs north London rivals) pub at the very same moment!
Wow. Kids trying to work a dial phone. Next they will attempt a manual transmission auto or worse, fluid drive.
I way, way prefer manual transmission. I hate automatic transmission! Both my cars are stick shift. I hear the bad news that stick shift cars are harder and harder to get these days and cost more than automatic transmission cars. I sure hope that these two cars I have will be my last and I’ll never have to buy another car. I’m an old enough fart that there’s a chance that I’ll get my wish.
Not in Europe, where most rentals are manuals. Probably something to do with the high cost of fuel (manuals are slightly more economical).
I quite agree, by the way, I wouldn’t have an automatic. This does somewhat limit my options (here in NZ) in buying a used car that I like. But manuals are so much more controllable.
It happens. We had rotary dial analogue phones until 1998. In 1986 or so my 10 year old nephew having just finished little league baseball practice at a field across the street from our house came in to call his parents to pick him up. I pointed to the phone in the den and he just stood frozen staring at it until we noticed and showed him how to dial. His family along with many others i guess, were early adopters of pushbuttons and we were his first encounter with the traditional dial phone.
If by fluid drive you mean an epicyclic preselector gearbox with a ‘fluid flywheel’, I can just imagine the confusion the preselector function will cause.
At least with a manual box, once you’ve learned to work the clutch, what you see is what you get i.e. the gear you’re in is directly related to the position of the gear lever. But any system that incorporates a delay or any other inconsistency becomes far more difficult to learn.
Case in point – Prius gear selection. (One of our work Priuses had a large placard on the dash, “If you don’t know how to drive this, please don’t attempt to.”) The Prius ‘selector’ always flops back to ‘neutral’ after use, regardless of which ‘gear’ you’re in. Worse, it engages a ‘gear’ immediately it’s moved *except the first time after engine ‘start’, when you have to have your foot on the brake*. I sat in a car park swearing at it for five minutes pressing the ‘Start’ button (which doesn’t start anything) and banging the lever around before I could figure out how to get Reverse. A regular automatic stick gives feedback – it won’t let you move it out of Park until you get it right. The Prius lever just flops around with no indication of whether the message has got through.
(Did I mention I hate Priii?)
No, the old fluid drive that I knew was kind of a mix, standard transmission and automatic. I had a 1951 dodge 2 door coup with fluid drive. The car has a clutch which can be used to shift one time, either from first to second or from second to third. You can start out in first or second gear, then let up on the gas pedal and it will automatically shift to the next gear. The gear shift on the column has three positions. Position 1 is first and second. position 2 is second and third. position 3 is reverse.
I expect this description is hard to understand but that is the way it works.
I should say, you can look it up on line and see many explanations of it in detail better than mine.
Have I seen a rotary phone lately? I have three rotary phones, and yes, they do work. I answered a call on one recently. Only problem is that there’s no way to press 1 for English and 2 for Spanish and 3 for Customer Service. Nor is there any way to change the volume or do any of the fancy-dancy things phones do these days. But the damn things still work! Other phones have worn out and broken down and died on me, but these three old rotary phones still work fine.
Penn Jillette’s take is that he still eats whatever he likes but what he likes has changed.