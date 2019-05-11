When I put out the feeders this morning there was an American red squirrel (Tamiasciurus hudsonicus) climbing in his feeder before it was properly on the hook, and within 30 seconds a large flock of pine siskins (Spinus pinus) populated the feeder. There were four more on an adjacent feeder, along with a purple finch and his mate (Carpodacus purpureus). There’s a cloud of more siskins fluttering around jostling for a seat at the table. It was noticeable on stepping outside that the morning chorus of song birds suddenly became a lot louder as I lifted up the feeder – they must have been waiting for me!

Other recent arrivals are chipping sparrows (Spizella passerina) and white-throated sparrows (Zonotrichia albicollis). The grackles and robins are back, but they don’t get much love. The peepers have started as usual, being early May, and I should soon hear the catbird in the bushes as she goes about her anti-social behaviour (a brood parasite like the cuckoo). The goldfinches are still present in large numbers but the redpolls have gone back north. To have a dozen or two of these birds within a few yards of my front door means it’s noisy out there, but lovely to hear. We rarely appreciate birdsong as much as we should, and yet it can be so beautiful and evocative. My childhood on the Marlborough Downs of Wiltshire was accompanied by skylarks and sheep along with the blustery wind. Lie on your back in the sunshine in a fresh-mown hayfield next to a neolithic hill fort and listen to that combination! A delight for the senses!