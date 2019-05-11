Harvard shames itself: fires faculty deans at Winthrop house because students object to one of them taking Harvey Weinstein as a client

This is late-breaking news from the Harvard Crimson (click on screenshot). And it’s reprehensible for a university supposedly as enlightened as Harvard.

As I’ve reported before (see here and here), the housemaster of Winthrop house, black law school professor Ronald Sullivan, took on Harvey Weinstein as one of his clients. That was too much for the students, who, mindful of the #MeToo movement, demanded his firing. No matter that Sullivan had a history of defending people all over the political and ideological map. As I wrote earlier:

As with many University law professors, Sullivan does private law practice in addition to his academic duties. And his clients have ranged over a whole spectrum, including the family of Michael Brown, the black teenager killed by police in Ferguson, Missouri, and whose death helped ignite the Black Lives Matter movement. That should give Sullivan some bonus points to the students. Sullivan has defended other people whom the Left should approve of as well. In his eloquent and admirable defense of Sullivan in The Chronicle of Higher Education, Harvard Law professor Randall Kennedy (another African-American), says this: [Sullivan] helped win an acquittal in the double-murder prosecution of the professional football player Aaron Hernandez (a convicted murderer in a different case, who eventually committed suicide). He represented the family of Michael Brown, whose death at the hands of a police officer in Ferguson, Mo., fueled the Black Lives Matter movement. At the invitation of the Brooklyn district attorney, he designed and adopted a conviction-review program that freed scores of improperly imprisoned people. Sullivan is, in short, an imposing, deeply respected figure in the legal community. . . . When a disoriented undergraduate running down the street naked was arrested by the police in April 2018, Sullivan was among the first to leap to the student’s aid, providing him with assistance that led to a favorable outcome. That student might well have been marked by a criminal record or suffered jail time but for Sullivan’s intervention. That instance was by no means idiosyncratic. Sullivan is characteristically drawn to defending the vulnerable. A piece in The Boston Globe notes an undergraduate who described how Sullivan supported her efforts to hold to account a sexual abuser. Sullivan’s record of vigilant attentiveness to the interests of students at Harvard should, at the very least, have earned him the benefit of the doubt. Instead he is the target of impudent disdain.

Click on the screenshot to read the news:

This is a no-brainer: students should let Sullivan defend whom he wants so long as he’s doing his job at Winthrop House, which apparently he was until the Weinstein news broke. Then the Outrage Brigade went to work, with the help of Harvard Dean of Students Rakesh Khurana—the embodiment of knee-jerk Authoritarian Leftism. (Khurana has been behind many ridiculous “social justice” shenanigans at Harvard, including punishing Harvard students who join “finals clubs” not affiliated with the university.) Khurana commissioned a “climate review” of Winthrop House, which of course would clearly reflect the students’ outrage at Sullivan’s choice of client.

As expected, the review wasn’t good, so Harvard fired not only Sullivan, but also his co-dean Stephanie Robinson. As the Crimson reports in a very short piece (the news just came out):

Khurana wrote that he decided to remove Sullivan and Robinson because the environment in Winthrop is “untenable.” “The concerns expressed have been serious and numerous. The actions that have been taken to improve the climate have been ineffective, and the noticeable lack of faculty dean presence during critical moments has further deteriorated the climate in the House,” Khurana wrote. “I have concluded that the situation in the House is untenable.” He also called the situation “regrettable,” adding that he admires many of Sullivan and Robinson’s accomplishments. Khurana added that he, Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences Claudine Gay, and Dean of Students Katherine G. O’Dair, will go to Winthrop at noon to answer students’ questions.

The atmosphere is untenable because the students can’t abide Sullivan taking on Weinstein as a client. Because they are unjustly outraged, Sullivan and Robinson have to go.

I can see how Sullivan appears “tainted” to the students, and how that might affect their interactions with him, but it seems to me palpably unfair to punish him for something that wasn’t even a bit wrong, and for a climate created not by Sullivan, but by the privileged and entitled crystudents. The students could be told to “suck it up”, but they’ll still be disaffected.

I don’t know what to suggest here, but it wouldn’t involve firing Sullivan. Perhaps all the residents of Winthrop House could be offered accommodations outside Harvard Yard—maybe in a hostel in Somerville. They, and not Sullivan, are the ones who must learn to behave. And that is Harvard’s responsibility.

I have nothing but contempt for Harvard’s behavior in this episode. I have nothing but contempt for Khurana for capitulating to the students’ manufactured outrage and their very real ignorance of how lawyers operate.

You can be sure that, because I’m an alumnus with a will (in both senses), Harvard will be hearing from me.