Caturday felid trifecta: Giant Japanese cat sells sweet potatoes; jerk glues a cat to the road, but “Sticky” was rescued; and rescuing the fishing cat

Reader “revelator60” sent this video tweet and the link to Mr. Sweet Potato Cat.

Tweet translation: “I met a cat’s baked potato shop. I was nervous.” Wouldn’t you be, too? But it’s really adorable. I’d buy a sweet potato from this cat.

Revelator60 adds this:

Apparently it was filmed at a baked sweet potato stand in Japan. There is a website with more information. It’s in Japanese but can be partially read through Chrome or Google Translate.

Some of the translation that I made in Chrome: “Do you know the unusual baked sweet potato shop “Yamada Mikage Cat” in Tottori Prefecture? The shopkeeper wears a cat costume, stands near the main street of Kurayoshi Station, and sells sweet and delicious grilled sweet potato. I used to do a cat ramen shop before. This time, I interviewed the shopkeeper for two hours to get close to the mystery. You know why you are doing a strange business, the more you hear it, the more strange you feel and it’s still hard to believe.”

“It’s a cat with no problem.”

“The varieties of baked sweet potato are red and red. It is sweeter and more popular candy than sweet sweet potato. The price is medium 300 yen, large 400 yen, extra-large 500-800 yen, the same as the market price. It’s a cat, but the business is solid and firm.” The cat also gets interviewed; here are its answers:

“Cat: Yeah. On the contrary, since it is hot in a day that is usually cold, it has a system of air conditioning clothes. I’ve been working on my own all the time, but due to my budget, my ankles have not enough hair yet. (※ Currently completed) It’s thirsty when it’s sold for 5 to 6 hours, so I can drink about plastic bottles, and if it’s about salmon I can eat it. To save money for buying a trailer and doing this to make a ramen stand, I’m trying to improve it now and I’m making improvements and I don’t know if I’m making money!”

Interviewer: How much do you sell a day? Cat: about 40 per day. It will end as soon as it is sold out. It’s not a town with lots of people, so I can’t help but sell it in one day. We do it from 17:00 to 22:00 about 4 days a week. I can see it from the main street in front of Kurayoshi Station. Because it is a fixed holiday, it is no good for customers. Interviewer: Lucky to meet you Cat: Originally, a male three-haired cat is not at all natural. If you are there, it’s a lucky thing that costs tens of millions of yen. I am lucky if I can see you. I’ll be lucky enough to sell to the students. I will improve my chopsticks and say “I will pass well”.

The interview goes on, and is hilarious in translation (the only way I can understand it), but it’s time for Sweet Potato Cat to go home:

*************

Here’s a sad tail that turns great at the end (I’ll never post cat stories with sad endings!). Someone apparently glued a kitten to the road (there are a lot of sickos out there). But it was rescued and got a forever home. You can read the article by clicking on the screenshot, or by watching the video below, which gives all the information about Sticky.

***********

I was lucky enough to see a fishing cat (Prionailurus viverrinus) at the Singapore Zoo: you have to go on a nighttime visit as they’re nocturnal. But the damn thing was indeed slapping its paw into a stream, trying to catch a fish!

Fishing cats are denizens of southeast Asia, and are medium sized, weighing between 5 and 16 kilos. They’re rare and listed as “threatened”. Here’s a photo of one:

Here’s a video from the Fishing Cat Conservancy about efforts to rescue them.

h/t: Su