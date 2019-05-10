Southern states try to circumvent the First Amendment by teaching the Bible in public schools

I’ve always been wary of teaching “religious studies” below the college level, and for two reasons. First, as in the case discussed below, it’s too often an excuse to proselytize religion in public schools—a violation of the First Amendment. Second, even if you’re doing it to give children a sense of history and culture, there will be huge disputes about what history and culture should be taught. Ideally, you’d want to acquaint kids with not only Christianity and Judaism, but also the religions of the world, now amply represented in the U.S.: Islam, Hinduism, Buddhism, and so on. But who decides what will be taught? If Islam, can you fairly represent Shia and Sunni? And of course there are the Mormons (with their completely bogus founding) as well as about 30,000 sects of Christianity, not to mention Catholicism and the Eastern Orthodox church. How do you give kids an overview of Western and Eastern faiths without stinting some of them.
It’s just a mess, and I’d prefer to leave it to the college level.
One example of the trouble at issue is the new legislative push for bills allowing Bible studies in public schools as part of the regular curriculum. One has already passed in Kentucky, and, as this Washington Post article reports (click on screenshot below for e-reader version), laws are pending in 10 states. Georgia and Arkansas have already passed such bills, which are awaiting the signature of the governor to become law. All this is the result of Project Blitz: a right-wing, evangelical Christian initiative which lobbies for these laws as a way to get Jesus into the classroom. Given who’s pushing this, there’s not much doubt that “general education about religion” is not the goal.
The Supreme Court, as the article notes, has said that it’s okay to teach Bible classes in public schools so long as it’s “part of a secular program of education.” But this isn’t what’s happening, at least in Kentucky where the program is underway. Instead, teachers are imparting moral lessons from the Old and New Testaments, which constitutes Biblical exegesis and theology, and they’re also using it to diss evolution—a way around the legal prohibition of teaching creationism in public schools. The ACLU has informed the states engaged in this legislation that they need to provide oversight of the classes, but no lawsuits appear to be pending.
A few bits of the article tells you what’s happening. Here’s the main anecdotal story used in the piece: Todd Steenbergen’s class at Barren County High School in Glasgow, Kentucky. Here he is teaching it:
Students describe Steenbergen’s Bible class as a chance to do something they enjoy during the school day — Cole Wilson, who took the class in a previous semester, likened reading the Bible in school to getting the chance to shoot hoops during gym class.
“I like studying the Bible anyway,” agreed Mattie Coomer, who also took the class. “As a Christian, I believe the Bible, it’s a living book — if God is a living God, he’s going to speak through his word every time you open up the Bible. It’s more important than any other book I could be reading.”
Coomer said she just finished reading the Bible, from Genesis through Revelation, outside of school, and then started all over again. But that’s not what happens in the classroom. In Steenbergen’s Bible class, the students hardly read the Bible at all.
There is no classroom set of Bibles for every student, no encouragement to download a Bible app on their smartphones. He never assigns chapters or verses to read. Instead, he said, he summarizes biblical stories for them and focuses class time on highlighting connections between the Bible and modern life.
During one class this spring, he spent most of the hour-and-a-half period on a game in which students guessed which theme from the Gospel of Matthew or which blessing from the Beatitudes that Steenbergen meant to connect to when he played clips from country songs and Disney movies.
His consistent message throughout the game was that students should draw moral lessons from the Gospels.
“‘Pure in spirit’ is a good word to equate to humility, humble,” he said. “We see humility, a wise thing that could be applicable for us today. How many of us would like to be more humble about something?” And later: “Was there a time you helped provide some cheer for someone and it made you aware how good it was? . . . We can use wisdom and apply it in new ways today and help people be comforted.”
The drawing of moral lessons from such classes is clearly a violation of the First Amendment, because of course those lessons are always positive, and this is a promotion of Christianity over other faiths. Do you think they teach the genocide approved by Yahweh, or the stoning of the guy who collected sticks on the Sabbath, or Lot’s offer to the mob to let them rape his daughters? I doubt it. This is teaching “civilization and ethics” using the Bible as a framework.
But to me as a scientist, the worst part is how they’re using these laws in Kentucky to do an end-run around the prohibition of teaching creationism (a religious and not a scientific view):
Maggie Dowdy said she picked this course because she thought it would be easy. After all, she already knew the Bible from church.
When the class started with the very first Bible story — the story of creation — she was glad she had chosen it. Here at last was the story of human origins that she believed in — not the facts of evolution that she had been taught in her high school science class.
“When I started learning about [evolution], I thought: ‘That’s not true. Here’s what I believe,’ ” Dowdy said. “I just kind of push it aside now. I know what I believe in. It’s just something the teachers have to teach us, but, no, I believe in creation.”
Other students echoed her. “We’ve always in science learned that perspective, evolution and the big bang,” Morgan Guess said. “This is the class that allows us the other perspective.”
“Allows us the other perspective”? Well, yes, they can take whatever perspective she wants, but it’s a dereliction of duty for professor teaching this stuff to pretend that it’s real, rather than saying that science doesn’t support it. And note how the class is serving to buttress the children’s Christian faith: a sort of Confirmation Bias 101 class.
Lest you get depressed at this point, and you should be given the obdurate religiosity of the American South (there’s also a bill in North Dakota), there are still a few freethinkers. Here’s one:
Only Katie King, 17, expressed doubts about the Bible in a discussion one morning. “I took this class to see for myself if this is what I wanted to follow and believe,” she told classmates. “My parents are so religious. They push it a lot.”
“The Bible per se, some things I’m just like — I don’t know,” said King, who acknowledged that she is often an outlier among her peers because she supports abortion rights and likes reading New York Times articles about politics. “Like one thing — I don’t get that people who are good people, genuinely good, nice people, have good intentions, but because they don’t believe in God, they’re doomed to hell. I can’t accept that. I cannot accept that.”
I hope Katie leaves for college soon, as she’ll be demonized by her peers in Kentucky for saying something like this in the Washington Post. Imagine—she admits she supports abortion choice and reads the New York Times! Satan is licking his chops.
Fairly represent? You can’t fairly represent any sort of history or economics or literature. All those things depend on narrative. I am wary of that discussion too, but the Bible is an important part of western civilization and literature. I would certainly include it with, say, anything else in the Human Being and Citizen curriculum like Chicago does. I really wish I’d had those texts earlier, personally: Shakespeare, the Greeks and Romans, Hammurabi, Book of the Dead, and yes, the Hebrew and Christian bibles.
It’s not that important a part of civilization now nor has it been since the Enlightenment. And the narratives are all derivative and anachronistic today. The problem is the way these classes are framed that ultimately lends credence to the myths. I’m always amused when I hear the phrase “bible study” from a Christian because real “bible study” is what people like Richard Carrier and Bart Ehrmann do. Now if they shared their scholarship as part of their curriculum I’d be less bothered by it. But we know that’s never going to happen. I’m grateful for the FFRF.
Just more work for FFRF. Their work is never done. The dumbing down of education in America is alive and well. If your kids are too poor to get into private school where you get a full dose of this stuff then just move to the south.
They should make the syllabus rotating, and each semester change the topic to Babylonian, Egyptian, Greek/Roman, Hindu, Native American, and Pacific Islander religions as well as Christian. I would love to know how they students are graded, and I think that could be the nail in the coffin. If the exam question is, Did Jesus die for your sins? and “no” is an incorrect answer, then you have your Christian indoctrination. (Don’t know if that was in the article; Wapo doesn’t like me today.)
Katie’s thinking can be called into question as well.
‘I don’t get that people who are good people, genuinely good, nice people, have good intentions, but because they don’t believe in God, they’re doomed to hell. I can’t accept that. I cannot accept that.’
Christians believe it to be true, so Katie’s not accepting is neither here nor there. The Christian belief may be manifest nonsense, but saying that you can’t accept it is not a reasonable objection.
I’m not seeing the problem. She seems to be saying that this is an example of why she has trouble accepting Christianity. That this is one of the things that makes her doubt that Christianity is something she wants “to follow and believe.”
She isn’t expressing doubt that Christians believe it and she isn’t saying that she believes in Christianity except for this aspect of it.
Perhaps she’s saying she sees no evidence for those Christian beliefs, and so can’t sign onto them.
Well, I agree. Saying ‘I won’t accept it because it offends my sensibilities.’ is not a respectable argument. But then she’s only a kid, and being able to resist the pressure of parents and peers to blindly accept Christianity – and from a humanistic rather than purely rebellious standpoint – is still an encouraging sign.
“Mr. Steenbergen, I’d like to be humble about not claiming knowledge that I can’t justify.” “No, no, that’s not what I meant.”
So what exactly makes the founding of the Mormon religion bogus? Is there something specific or is it just because its founding was relatively recent, not giving anywhere near enough time for the founders to be seen as anything other than humans making shit up? I am totally not religious but I lived in Salt Lake City for three months and got a heavy dose of Mormonism. I kind of liked the role seagulls play in it and the “This is the place!” bit of the story.
What makes the Mormon “religion” bogus is that Joseph Smith invented the whole thing as a con. Smith came from a family of con artists and snake oil salesmen who divined for water and gold. He grifted people out of money by “seeding” gold on land, easily discovered (!) to cheat people out of investing. At that time, 1820-30’s, there was a huge interest in all things Egyptian. The Rosetta Stone had been decoded and people were fascinated by the mystical, especially Egyptian mystical.
Smith told a fantastical story about a visitation by an angel, magic crystals and golden tablets, producing a manuscript, the first chapter of the Book of Mormon. He had a buyer for the manuscript, but the buyer smelled a rat, pretended to have lost the manuscript and asked Smith for another translation. Smith balked and sought other “marks” to sell his phony-baloney manuscript.
Check out Wikipedia for a pretty good summary of the history of the fraud. So, the answer to your question is not that the Mormon fraud is recent, but that it’s well-documented. Why people believe in Mormon BS would be an exercise in why cults exist.
Didn’t Jesus and Mohammed do the same?
Katie needs to get out while she can! Such an alien culture! Give me your typical immigrant over this crap any day!
I hear what you are saying but saying typical immigrant is a better choice is a typical over reaction
You really want to analyze this? Sounds like you are continuing the over-reaction. I said it mostly in jest but I still stand by the sentiment.
I don’t want to analyze it. My comment was also partly in jest and exaggeration. In reaction to your exaggeration.
We have a problem with no easy solution.
Yes, there are real immigration problems. However, it is not as bad as anti-immigration people like Trump say it is. And Trump is not doing anything to fix it. As we approach the 2020 election, he’s even less motivated to fix something which is so important to his base.
Religion is like a “non-sequitur license”, except you don’t have to take a driving test for it. Or to put it in terms of Monopoly®, it’s like a free get out of thinking card.
Reading the post is a depressing way to start the day. Not encouraging particularly to see Georgia as one of the state’s passing the laws.
Ernest Harben
Well, it was certainly that, although probably no more bogus than the founding of many other religions, just not hidden away as deeply by the mists of time.
Exactly. That was my point too.
I have a dream that someday the states of the former Confederacy (and certain Confederate-symp border states, like KY) will fully assimilate themselves back into the Union. Crazy, I know. Not in my lifetime, maybe, or in my children’s or in their children’s. But someday, the Lord willing and the creek don’t rise.