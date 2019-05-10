Saloni Rose, a neurobiologist from India who has a sideline in nature photography, has contributed some pictures before, and today adds some lovely butterfly photos. Her new website, Obscurum Per Obscurious, can be found here, and her notes are indented:

Common Banded Peacock (Papilio crino, shot at Bhubaneswar, Orissa): They can be recognised by the green dust on their upper side wings and characteristic blue band on their hind wings.

Common Emigrant (Catopsilia pomona, shot at Thenmala, Kerala): They belong to the family Pieridae (Whites and Yellows). I spotted large groups of adults hovering around the host plant “The Golden Shower Tree” every morning.

Narrow-banded Bluebottle (Graphium teredon; shot at Bonaccaud, Kerala): Until recently, they were considered a subspecies of the Common Bluebottle(which are famous for their 15 different types of photoreceptors). This species is endemic to the Western Ghats. They are fast flyers and usually occupy the canopy. However, they come down to the ground to mud puddles(as seen in the photo).

Lime Swallowtail (Papilio demoleus; shot at Thenmala, Kerala): Don’t be fooled by their beauty! Lime swallowtails are pests, they create havoc in citrus cultivations.