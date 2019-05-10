Readers’ wildlife photos

Saloni Rose, a neurobiologist from India who has a sideline in nature photography, has contributed some pictures before, and today adds some lovely butterfly photos. Her new website, Obscurum Per Obscurious, can be found here, and her notes are indented:

Common Banded Peacock (Papilio crino, shot at Bhubaneswar, Orissa): They can be recognised by the green dust on their upper side wings and characteristic blue band on their hind wings.
Common Emigrant (Catopsilia pomona, shot at Thenmala, Kerala): They belong to the family Pieridae (Whites and Yellows). I spotted large groups of adults hovering around the host plant “The Golden Shower Tree” every morning.
Blue Tiger (Tirumala limniace; shot at Thenmala, Kerala)
Narrow-banded Bluebottle (Graphium teredon; shot at Bonaccaud, Kerala): Until recently, they were considered a subspecies of the Common Bluebottle(which are famous for their 15 different types of photoreceptors). This species is endemic to the Western Ghats. They are fast flyers and usually occupy the canopy. However, they come down to the ground to mud puddles(as seen in the photo).
Lime Swallowtail (Papilio demoleus; shot at Thenmala, Kerala): Don’t be fooled by their beauty! Lime swallowtails are pests, they create havoc in citrus cultivations.
This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on May 10, 2019 at 7:45 am and filed under insects, photography. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

6 Comments

  1. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted May 10, 2019 at 8:17 am | Permalink

    Beautiful set

    Reply
  2. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted May 10, 2019 at 10:25 am | Permalink

    Very lovely butterflies! Thank you for sharing them.

    Reply
  3. Debbie Coplan
    Posted May 10, 2019 at 10:29 am | Permalink

    Beautiful photos and beautiful website….

    Reply
    • salonirose
      Posted May 10, 2019 at 11:16 am | Permalink

      Thank you very much Debbie! Let me know if you have more comments.

      Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: