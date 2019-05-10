Friday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

I had to look at the calendar to be sure it was really Friday, but indeed it is: May 10, 2019, and it’s National Liver and Onions Day. Jebus, what a horrible food! But my old man loved it, and when my mom made it for him it stunk up the whole house. Mr. Floyd Coyne ate with relish the inner organs of beasts and fowls.

It’s also Golden Spike Day, honoring the meeting of the tracks of the first U.S. transcontinental railroad, built from both east and west and meeting on May 10, 1869, at Promontory Summit, Utah. Leland Stanford (who founded the University) drove in a golden spike (17.6-carat) linking the tracks, which was, of course, later removed. Being gold and all, it couldn’t be pounded, so was dropped into a pre-drilled hole linking the tracks. Here it is:

Today the Google Doodle honors Lucy Wills, whose achievement is described by C|Net:

Pregnant women around the world have Lucy Wills to thank for crucial research that led to the creation of a prenatal vitamin that helps prevent birth defects. That vitamin is folic acid — a man-made form of folate, a B-vitamin found naturally in dark green vegetables and citrus fruits. It plays an important role in the creation of red blood cells, and when taken by women before and during pregnancy, it can help prevent birth defects in the baby’s brain and spinal cord. But this connection was unknown until 1931, when Wills published a paper about research of anemia in pregnant women in India. For her pioneering work, Google dedicated its Doodle on Friday to Wills on her 131st birthday.

On May 10, 1497, Amerigo Vespucci is said to have left Cádiz for his first voyage to the New World; he was the first to discover that Brazil and the West Indies were not the eastern edge of Asia. On this day in 1534, Jacques Cartier arrived in Newfoundland, which he claimed for France. On this day in 1774, Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette became the King and Queen of France.

On this day in 1869, as noted above, the linking of the American coasts by railroad was completed at Promontory Point, Utah. And in 1908, we had the first observance of Mother’s Day—in Grafton, West Virginia. On May 10, 1916, according to Wikipedia, “Sailing in the lifeboat James Caird, Ernest Shackleton arrives at South Georgia after a journey of 800 nautical miles from Elephant Island.” This was an amazing journey. Eight years later, J. Edgar Hoover was appointed first director of the FBI, a post he held until he died in 1972 (48 years at the helm, sometimes in lingerie).

On this day in 1954, the first rock and roll record to reach #1 on the Billboard charts was released by Bill Haley & His Comets. Do you remember (or know) the name? I was 5 when I first heard it, and I still remember. It was being played on Sally Quinn’s 45 rpm record player upstairs in her house, and I can well remember being amazed at the music. Quinn, the daughter of my father’s commanding general, went on to become a Washington Post reporter and the wife of Ben Bradlee.

On May 10, 1974, Bobby Orr scored “THE GOAL” to win the 1970 Stanley Cup for the Boston Bruins. Here’s that goal:

Finally, it was on this day in 1994 that Nelson Mandela was inaugurated as the first black president of South Africa.

Notables born on this day include John Wilkes Booth (1938), Karl Barth (1886), Alfred Jodl (1890), Fred Astaire (1899), Maybelle Carter (1809), Donovan (1906), Sid Vicious (1957), Rick Santorum (1958), and Bono (1960).

Those who expired on May 10 include Paul Revere (1818), Stonewall Jackson (1863), Carl Nägeli (1891), Joan Crawford (1977), Walker Percy (1990), John Wayne Gacy (1994), and Shel Silverstein (1999).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is nervous, as she always is when crossing the soccer field:

Hili: Something is there. A: What? Hili: Exactly, also I wonder what.

In nearby Wroclawek, Leon rejects some reading. When I asked Malgorzata what the book was, she replied, “I have no idea. I tried to read the few words that are visible and I suspect it’s some kind of recipe book on how to pickle or make preserves of vegetables and fruits. But it’s a guess.”

Leon: I’m not convinced that this is a suitable reading for today’s evening.

This is from Facebook, sent by Diana MacPherson. Can you find the hidden cat? It took me a while:

And another from Facebook:

A tweet from reader Barry, who says, “I can’t stand these cultists.” Neither can I.

If this were done by a babysitter, they'd be charged with abuse. But have a religious leader do it and it's accepted. This kind of thing HAS to stop. "It's my religion" should not be used to justify abuse. pic.twitter.com/JE3SLmjAg8 — MrOzAtheist (@MrOzAtheist) May 9, 2019

From Nilou: Biologist Bob Trivers promotes exercise (and weed). The Dude abides!

VERY IMPORTANT—it is now shown that marijuana smoked promotes healthy exercise https://t.co/CyS5aokleK — Robert L. Trivers (@TriversRobert) May 8, 2019

Tweets from Grania. I may have posted this one before, but it’s a heartwarmer and will make you tear up.

This 102-year-old survived the Holocaust, and for 70 years he thought his whole family had been killed in a Nazi death camp. Until now. pic.twitter.com/YzunrqxAJP — Ψ 𝓹 ۞ 𝓽 ۩ (@PsychologyDoc) May 8, 2019

From the inimitable Stephen Fry, who coins a new profanity:

The WHO, now? How come I’ve never met a member of the Style Set. Where do they live? Or maybe I am, without knowing, already a member? Are you? If so please let me know how, why, who, how and what the rubbery fuck is going on here … thanks pic.twitter.com/KXCntnXojr — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) May 8, 2019

AI still isn’t perfect . . .

note to self: do not let neural nets handle meat (117M GPT-2 trained using @minimaxir's colab notebook) pic.twitter.com/RKFEhoEH4u — Janelle Shane (@JanelleCShane) May 7, 2019

Translation by Twitter: “It is a wild mama who eats the food to the kitten first.”

Tweets from Matthew. The first one is kind of sad, but predators gotta eat:

Another shot from the Thomson's Gazelle kill we witnessed the other day. When you see large eagles in action they quickly remind you that birds are just our modern day dinosaurs. #martialeagle #maranorthconservancy #maranorth #richardscamp #maasaimara #mara #mararaptorproject pic.twitter.com/aPSAqvzSri — mararaptorproject (@mararaptors) May 8, 2019

A boy imitating birds:

Check that against the original. Pretty good!

See what I mean? https://t.co/Q2bOWz4xsi — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) May 9, 2019

Matthew loves illusions, and this is a great one. ALL the lines are curved but half of them in the gray area appear to be zig-zagged. They’re not: check for yourself.

This is a recently discovered illusion, and it’s really quite striking. The strange effect is called the ‘curvature blindness’ illusion https://t.co/O3FdChvac3 pic.twitter.com/0D1HMs21G7 — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) May 8, 2019