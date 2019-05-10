Chicago: clearing rain

Taken from my crib the other day after the rain was clearing in the evening:
I love the skyline shots from your “crib”.
Lovely photos..Have not seen suck a perfect chinook arch since leaving the foothills many years ago.
I didn’t know what a Chinook arch was, but I looked it up and learned something:
http://www.albertawow.com/hikes/Chinook_Arch/Chinook%20Arch.htm
Thanks!
The explanation given at the link and on Wikipedia indicates that Chinook or Foehn winds are associated with the lee slope of a mountain range. Calgary is a good deal closer to the Rockies than Chicago so I wondered how far from the mountain the effect persists? Or is there an alternative explanation for the cloud featured in this picture?
The caption could be – There are 3 million stories in the city. Ever think about how many TV shows of the past were centered in Chicago. Some I knew well such as Crime Story, with Dennis Farina and the theme song Runaway by Del Shannon. Some I had no idea were Chicago such as Married with Children and M Squad.
