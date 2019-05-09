The Williams College Council and anti-Semitism

Those of you who say you skip the posts about coddled and entitled students, go ahead and skip this one. It’s just a short update on the anti-Semitism of students at Williams College, whose College Council denied a pro-Israel organization (WIFI) status as a recognized student organization while giving that status to a pro-Palestinian one (SJP). There’s little doubt about the reason for this double standard, which, though in violation of many College rules, has been tacitly accepted by the college’s administration (who didn’t do anything except mouth disappointment and say that the unrecognized Jewish group could still use University facilities). The minutes of the meeting are kept secret except from Williams students, and the vote by the College Council against giving formal status to the pro-Israel organization (13-8) was by secret ballot so the cowardly miscreants could hide their names.

What purports to be a record of the Williams College Council, and a report by its secretary, one “Lance”, has appeared here and can be downloaded here. I have no doubt that it’s authentic, as it originated on a Williams-alumni website (EphBlog), but one must always be a bit wary. Here’s the header:

And on page 2 you find the relevant part from the person who took the minutes (my emphasis):

Lance: Hi there, I’m the minutekeeper. My name is Lance. Anyways, thank you so much for your thoughtful email. If you’d like to tell me… so, just a procedure from CC, because I want to be done with it too, I understand. If you say that a certain thing was misattributed to the wrong person, I was handling 12 different guests that were sitting in geographically different locations, I had to look down while typing, right? So it is a bit challenging, but for instance, I don’t remember which guest number you were and I don’t remember which guest number you were. I also don’t know which guest number I attributed your guest number to, right? But if you want to send me a quick correction, because clearly you know which ones are misattributed, I can easily change those numbers real quick. That is always how we do it, that is why we approve them in the next week’s minutes. As for ‘in shambles’, I only didn’t type down two things: 1) personally identifying information – if someone who said something that was deeply personal, I tried to limit that to preserve anonymity; 2) clearly anti-Semitic things I didn’t type down. I want [sic, must be “won’t”] repeat them, but I didn’t type those things down. So those are the only two things I didn’t type. If that is a mischaracterization that you are uncomfortable with, I don’t know what to tell you. Those are the only two things I didn’t type. Again, there is an audio recording. I can’t actually, accurately 100% transcribe things, though I do try my best. But that is really all I can say. If there are specific edits, I’d love to hear them. I can just edit them real quick, we can vote on it, and we can move on to this training.

So not only the names of those who voted on each side were kept secret, but so were “clearly anti-Semitic things” that were said. This shows that there was some anti-Semitism espoused at the meeting, but for some reason (you can guess why), it wasn’t recorded.

It’s telling that with all its efforts to expunge hate from the Williams campus, the administration doesn’t seem to care much about the anti-Semitism that, I suspect, is rife among its students. That’s because, of course, Jews don’t count as PoCs (the new acronym for “people of color.”)

If you read this, Williams administrators, will you investigate? I don’t think so.