What is the sound of a million wings flapping?

Here, from Twisted Sifter, via reader Paul, is one of the rarest sounds you can hear in nature. It’s the sound of millions of migrating monarch butterflies flapping their wings, narrated by naturalist/biologist Phil Torres. Some day I will make it to this site and see the fantastic clusters of butterflies, like huge clumps of Spanish moss hanging from the trees.

Paul says it sounds like a waterfall, but you be the judge.