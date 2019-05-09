What is the sound of a million wings flapping?

Here, from Twisted Sifter, via reader Paul, is one of the rarest sounds you can hear in nature. It’s the sound of millions of migrating monarch butterflies flapping their wings, narrated by naturalist/biologist Phil Torres. Some day I will make it to this site and see the fantastic clusters of butterflies, like huge clumps of Spanish moss hanging from the trees.
Paul says it sounds like a waterfall, but you be the judge.
Amazing – thanks for posting it!
I don’t deserve the credit for saying it sounds like a waterfall. The narrator says this. I agree though.
I agree with both you and the narrator!
Erm, that isn’t the same creepy Phil Torres who kept setting up fake social media accounts to harass Peter Boghossian and James Lindsay, is it? He’s chummy with ** ********, Dan Arel, Bell-End, and the other regressive NewRacists.
Oh dear. Well, at least if he’s narrating these types of videos, he’s not pulling off that kind of shit again.
Back in the late 60s I visited a place in Spain that was a butterfly haven. We came on a bus like hundreds of other tourists. It was a real tourist trap. There was a lot of clapping to startle the butterflies to get them to fly. I had no understanding of the effect on the butterflies but it seemed intrusive to me, like tapping on the glass of aquariums, or teasing dogs. It was rather wondrous to see so many gathered together like that.
“Aurally” stunning is the adverb I think Mr. Torres was looking for, and it is.