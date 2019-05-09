Thursday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

It’s Thursday, May 9, 2019, and National Shrimp Day. It’s also Victory Day, celebrating the end of the war in Europe, including the victory of the Soviet Union over Nazi Germany (see below). This holiday is celebrated in Russia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Israel, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Serbia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan.
On this day in 1671, Thomas Blood tried to steal the Crown Jewels from the Tower of London. He failed and was caught, but, oddly, was not only pardoned but rewarded with land and money.
On May 9, 1926, according to Wikipedia, ” Admiral Richard E. Byrd and Floyd Bennett claim to have flown over the North Pole (later discovery of Byrd’s diary appears to cast some doubt on the claim.)” It looks as if Byrd may have falsified his sextant data. If so, then the first to really succeed in this flight were Roald Amundsen, Umberto.Nobile, Oscar Wisting, and Lincoln Ellsworth, who flew over the Pole just a few days later: May 12, 1926.
On May 9, 1945, the final German Instrument of Surrender was signed at the Soviet headquarters in Berlin-Karlshorst, ending World War II in Europe. On this day in 1958, Alfred Hitchcock’s famous film Vertigo opened in San Francisco. Here’s the official trailer:
On May 9, 1960, the FDA announced that it was giving the first approval of an oral contraceptive: Searle’s Enovid birth-control pill. 14 years later, the House Committee on the Judiciary opened impeachment proceedings against President Richard Nixon. Nixon resigned on August 9 before the proceedings finished (they became moot at that point), and was later pardoned by his successor, Gerald Ford.
Finally, on this day in 1979, according to Wikipedia, “Iranian Jewish businessman Habib Elghanian [was] executed by firing squad in Tehran, prompting the mass exodus of the once 100,000-strong Jewish community of Iran.” There are very few Jews left in Iran now.
Notables born on this day include John Brown (1800), Howard Carter (1874), Mike Wallace (1918), Richard Adams (1920), Sophie Scholl (1921), Manfred Eigen (1927, Nobel Laureate), Albert Finney and Glenda Jackson (both 1936), Richie Furay (1944), and Billy Joel (1949).
And Matthew notes the birthday of one of his scientific heroes, Heinrich Matthaei, who is 90 today. Matthaei, as the tweet notes, was the first to see that a nucleotide triplet coded for a particular amino acid (UUU = phenylalanine). Matthaei should have gotten the Nobel Prize for this work along with those who did win for deciphering the code, but was shut out. A travesty! You can read more about him in the article cited by Matthew, which is in fact Matthew’s piece in the Torygraph:
Those who died on May 9 include Friedrich Schiller (1805), Albert Abraham Michelson (1931, Nobel Laureate), Ulrike Meinhof (1976), James Jones (1977), Tenzing Norgay (1986), Russell Long (2003), Lena Horne (2010), and Vidal Sassoon (2012).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili gets fusses from a visitor:
Agata: Do you like to be petted?Hili: Yes, but you may do it with greater intensity.
Agata: Lubisz jak cię głaszczą?
Hili: Tak, ale możesz to robić bardziej intensywnie.
And at his future home near Dobrzyn, the Dark Tabby makes a sage pronouncement:
Leon: The basis of every action is observation.
From a cat’s diary, sent by reader Karl:
Another from Facebook:
A tweet contributed by reader Blue, and a pretty amazing display of strength and athleticism:
Reader Barry found this one, adding “Well, at least 57% of 22,531 people are idiots.”
A tweet from Matthew about Sir David’s birthday, which was yesterday:
More tweets from Matthew. Bad typo in this one!
But isn’t this what saints are for? To intercede for you?
This shows the profound gaps in the fossil record:
Tweets from Grania. I’m not sure whether this cat is normal:
This is quite a sneeze!
Seriously, is this a question even worth asking?
Paranoia ad infinitum: As far as I know, there have been exactly zero hyena attacks by the Zionist carnivore:
To which of the three typos* on the sign was Matthew Cobb referring?
*or two typos with one being repeated.
The first typo reminds me of a gal named “Virginia” in my old neighborhood growing up. The boys on the block called her “Virgin” for short, but not for long.
Soob
You’re developing an accent. 😎
If the food came in the bag, I can certainly see why the cat would choose it over the nuggets sitting out.
Or maybe the cat just wanted to be a living euphemism.
I got the date of Matthaei’s discovery wrong in my tweet. It was on 27 May.
All tetrapods might sneeze, but only one says gesundheit afterwards.