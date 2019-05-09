Straight talk about “fat acceptance”

Quillette has two good articles up about the need to deal with biological facts. I won’t discuss the first one here, but it’s well worth reading: “A victory for female athletes everywhere“, which lauds the new testosterone standards for competing in women’s athletics. The writer, Doriane Coleman, has plenty of cred: she’s a professor of law at Duke Law School and, in college, was a champion runner in the 800-meter event.

The other piece is the one below, which you can read by clicking on the screenshot. It’s by Canadian writer Anna Slatz, who takes issue with some aspects of the modern “fat acceptance” movement (FAM). Slatz has not only written on this topic before, but was in fact once very fat: as she says, she once weighed 300 pounds at a height of only 4’10”, a sure prescription for premature death. So she knows whereof she speaks.

Slatz’s objection to the FAM is the same as mine: by telling people that it’s okay to be obese in the sense of “not unhealthy”, it encourages people to ignore conditions that cause disease and greatly increased mortality. And it’s medically inaccurate as well, because there are tons of data showing association of obesity with diabetes, cardiovascular problems, joint issues, and so on. Slatz notes that 18% of all deaths in the U.S. are associated with obesity. To pretend that you can be “healthy at any size” is to ignore science completely.

That said, Slatz and I are both cognizant of the stigma associated with being fat. It is not okay to treat people unequally because they’re overweight. It’s not okay to call their attention to their weight and say that they need to lose weight for their own good. Nearly all of them already know that! (Except, that is, for those deluded by FAM’s claims that there’s no association of morbidity and mortality with obesity.) We should all realize how difficult it is for overweight people to lose pounds. I’ve struggled, fasting two days a week, just to lose 15 pounds or so, and that’s not anywhere near the task facing people who are obese.

It’s also undeniable that the media presents images of women who are way too skinny: many models starve themselves and even smoke to quench their appetite. Finally, doctors must be sensitive to patients and aware of the difficulties of losing weight, as well as not overlooking other conditions because of obesity. (Slatz mentions an overweight woman whose cancer wasn’t discovered until it was too late.)

But the FAM goes way beyond this. Slatz gives one example: Sonalee Rashatwar, a sort of fatness social justice warrior, who goes so far as to blame her medical problems not on her obesity, but on those who stigmatize her. To wit:

Last week, self-described queer non-binary “fat sex therapist” Sonalee Rashatwar delivered a two-hour lecture entitled Race as a Body Image Issue at the St. Olaf College Health and Wellness Center in Minnesota. The event was a master class in social justice, at times putting shame to the parodies of the genre that now traffic on social media. In the video, the visibly obese woman asks: “Is it my fatness that causes my high blood pressure—or is it my experience of weight stigma?” In the presentation, which has gone viral, Rashatwar also compared “fatphobia” not only to eugenics (which is itself absurd) but also to “Nazi science,” and declared that “a child cannot consent to being on a diet the same way a child cannot consent to having sex.” Indeed, the very titles of her recurring presentations—including Health is a Social Construct, Decolonizing Sex Positivity, Gender Isn’t Real and Neither Is Health and How Fat Queers the Body—seem like something you’d find on the Twitter feed of satirists such as Titania McGrath or Madeline Seers. Yet Rashatwar can’t be dismissed as just another social-media kook—for she is regularly invited to speak to actual health experts at numerous universities across North America, including, recently, medical students at the University of Texas. The listed speaking fee on her web site is US$5,000. (She also specifies that “travel arrangements should not be made on Sonalee’s behalf by the host organization due to her disability needs.”)

The talk at Saint Olaf is no longer online, but it’s telling that it was at the “Health and Wellness Center.” To give a talk like the one Slatz describes at a “health and wellness center” is equivalent to telling people at such a place that it’s okay to be a heavy smoker.

Why do we have this movement? In one sense it’s laudable, for fat people have been demonized for too long. I’ve even heard that it’s a “moral weakness to be fat,” something that could be said only by someone who doesn’t know the difficulty of losing large amounts of weight. And it’s part of a new anti-bigotry movement that, fostered by the Left, is generally salubrious despite its excesses in the Regressive Left. But, unlike ethnicity or race, you can actually do something about being overweight, hard as it may be. It’s really not okay to be fat—not in the sense that you’re likely to have medical problems and a shorter life than other folks, and most people don’t want to die prematurely.

Let us not stigmatize or discriminate against those who are fat. But let’s not pretend that they’re not endangering themselves, either. We don’t have to tell them that—they already know it—but fat people shouldn’t tell other fat people that they’re perfectly fine, healthwise. It’s not up to those of us who aren’t fat to police others: such a message needs to be conveyed by those overweight people who instead give false reassurances, and to doctors, who have a responsibility to tell people the consequences of being overweight.