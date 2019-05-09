Overreaction: College library director suspended over historical exhibit that included blackface photos from the 1920s

Inside Higher Ed reports an incident demonstrating the extreme sensitivity of American colleges over racial issues. In this case, a library exhibit at Doane University in Crete, Nebraska included two photos from 1920s college yearbooks showing students in blackface. The librarian, alerted to the fact that these photos offended students, then removed them, but it was too late: she was suspended indefinitely. (It’s not clear whether she’ll be fired.) The overreaction, to my mind, was giving her the boot when she was already rectifying the situation.

Read the article by clicking on the screenshot below.

What happened is that the director of the campus library, Melissa Gomis, was responsible for a historical exhibit that included the photos. This ensued:

Doane’s library staff in March curated an exhibit of historical photographs and other memorabilia from student scrapbooks housed in university archives. In late April, a student complained about two photographs in a display called “Parties of the Past.” The photos showed students attending a 1926 Halloween party, apparently in blackface. A blurb from a local newspaper at the time indicated it was a campus masquerade party. But there was no accompanying note from the curators explaining why the photos were included. Many historians have argued that there is value in showing the presence of racism at universities and in other parts of society, even if such visibility makes people uncomfortable today. Many also argue for contextualizing this kind of content.

What makes this problematic is that after two students complained about the photos, Gomis removed the offending material. But it was already too late for her:

After speaking with the concerned student, Gomis decided to remove the blackface photos due — according to the AAUP — “to genuine concern for the student while also recognizing the current atmosphere of elevated sensitivity on many college campuses.” Indeed, a number of campuses have this year been forced to acknowledge blackface incidents in their own not-so-distant pasts. Then last week, under orders from the provost, the entire exhibit was removed. That same day, Gomis was told to collect her things from her office and suspended indefinitely.

The article is long and I won’t give more details except to add that both the American Association of University Professors, using guidelines from the American Library Association, objected to this as “external censorship” that was unwarranted given that Gomis had already exercised “self censorship.” They also cited it as a violation of academic freedom.

The University President issued a strong statement without mentioning Gomis’s own decision to remove the photos:

President Jacque Carter sent an all-campus memo saying that blackface “has a history of dehumanization and stereotyping, which perpetuates systemic racism in society.” He apologized for the photos and the hurt they’d caused. “Such an insensitive action is unacceptable and will not be tolerated now or in the future,” Carter wrote.

Gomis was suspended under the University’s anti-harassment policy.

On the University administration’s side is the fact that the display didn’t give any context about the photos, explaining them and perhaps pointing out that blackface is racist and offensive. And there’s no denying that those photos are offensive and upsetting. Further, the display was in public and had no “trigger warning”, so that students encountered the photos without warning.

Yes, that might have been a misstep, although one could argue that the photos showed racism in the University’s past that was itself educational. But Gomis’s willingness to meet with an offended student, and then her removal of the photos, constitutes a recognition and rectification of the offense. That, and an explanatory note from the President to the campus community, should have ended the matter.

One could argue whether there was any value in including the photos in the exhibit. I think the answer is “yes”, perhaps with some context. Blackface is surely offensive, but so are Confederate flags, pictures of Nazi oppression of the Jews, photos of Alabama police unleashing dogs on peaceful civil-rights demonstrators, as well as many other things of pressing historical interest—all demonstrating how we now decry bigotry that was normalized not so long ago. Would a photo of Jews being offloaded from railroad cars at Auschwitz also be cause to suspend a curator? I don’t think so.

We can’t eliminate bigotry by pretending it never existed. Indeed, it’s salutary to point out the oppression of the past as a sign of how far we’ve come. That the photos weren’t explicitly singled out was an omission, probably an inadvertent one, but doesn’t warrant someone losing their job.

While I share some of the actions taken to rectify immorality in history, like removing Confederate statues erected after the war as tacit approbations of slavery, neither can we pretend that our forebears were moral by today’s lights. Such are the lessons of history, and support Steve Pinker’s data showing that morality is improving. How will we know how much bigotry has waned unless we show it at its height?

Yes, by all means give context. But do not fire people who tried to do the right thing!