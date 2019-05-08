Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Wednesday, May 8, 2019, and National Coconut Cream Pie Day. I could use a slice or three, but haven’t had one for years. It’s also these holidays today: Furry Dance (Helston, UK), Miguel Hidalgo’s birthday (Mexico), Truman Day (Missouri) and Victory in Europe Day (see below).

On this day in 1794, French chemist Antoine Lavoisier, regarded as the father of modern chemistry (he discovered oxygen’s role in combustion), was tried, convicted, and guillotined—all in one day—in Paris. On May 8, 1886, druggist John Pemberton, who invented Coca Cola as a drug to relieve his pain from a sword wound (he was in the Confederate Army), first sold the soda as a patent medicine in Atlanta. Shortly before his death, he sold all rights to the concoction for $1750, surely one of the best buys in history.

On May 8, 1927, two French war heroes, Charles Nungesser and François Coli, disappeared in an attempt to cross the Atlantic in their biplane The White Bird biplane. They disappeared and their fate is unknown; two weeks later, Lindbergh flew the Atlantic solo in the other direction. It’s Victory in Europe Day because it was on May 8, 1945, that German forces agreed to an unconditional surrender. And on this day in 1978, an amazing feat: the climbers Reinhold Messner and Peter Habeler summited Mount Everest without using supplemental oxygen. Finally, on May 8, 1980, an even more amazing feat: the World Health Organization officially confirmed the complete eradication of smallpox from the planet. Science (and, of course, epidemiology) get the credit.

Notables born on this day include Edward Gibbon (1737), Harry S. Truman (1884), Edmund Wilson (1895), Robert Johnson (1911), David Attenborough and Don Rickles (both 1926), Gary Snyder (1930), Thomas Pynchon (1937), Toni Tennille (1940), and Pat Barker (1943).

Matthew found this tweet celebrating Attenborough. Happy birthday, Sir David!

Happy 93rd birthday to this inspiring man! #DavidAttenborough pic.twitter.com/uzcyqTkoCh — Miss McMullan (@missmcmgeo) May 8, 2019

Those who bit the dirt on May 8 include Antoine Lavoisier (1794, see above), Kamehameha I (1890), Paul Gaugin (1903), J. H. C. Whitehead (1960), Dom DiMaggio (2009), and Maurice Sendak (2012).

Here’s a nice painting by Gaugin: “Tahitian Man, Woman and Cat”:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, a bird pooped on Cyrus’s back yesterday but, sadly, there is no Hili dialogue about it. Instead, we have Cyrus impatient for a walk:

Cyrus: I don’t like all this waiting around. Hili: He’s already put his jacket on.

In Polish:

Cyrus: Nie lubię tego czekania. Hili: Już założył kurtkę.

From Facebook:

A tweet from reader Barry, showing ants squirting formic acid (the word for “ant” in French is “fourmi”).

Ants Fire Acid To Ward Off Predators: 🐜Woodland ants fire jets of formic acid into the air to ward off aerial predators when they feel threatened 🐜Dispense the acid from their abdomen 🐜Formic acid is used in preserving livestock feed, industrial cleaning, tanning leather pic.twitter.com/rT70Z697Ba — Laurel Coons 🧬🧬🧬 (@LaurelCoons) November 29, 2018

Several tweets from Heather Hastie. About the first one (I never look at Trump’s tweets) she says, “Tweet 1 in a thread. “Lauren Southern is one of those referred to. She replies, but Ben Collins proves that her denials are lies.”

The president this morning retweeted:

– An overt Qanon account tweeting a conspiracy between Islam and “the elites” – A white nationalist who once shot road flares out of a boat toward immigrants trying to enter Europe – An InfoWars video; two tweets from an InfoWars reporter — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) May 4, 2019

Here you go—the responses:

About this one Heather says, “Yes, it’s dogs, but you have to admit it’s hilarious!” Well, I grinned a tiny bit:

"honestly Gareth, I can't even look at you right now" 📹: https://t.co/7s1qwjC3SS pic.twitter.com/Ikx4M711Ki — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) May 4, 2019

Tweets from Grania. This first one didn’t look that tricky to me.

It's a nice simple trick where the hands are quicker than the eyes, but if you take a couple of reference frames, like the hand with the ring and the one with the watch, you see that nothing happened pic.twitter.com/tUj6QrDJe7 — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) May 7, 2019

I got just two of these, which shows how culture-deaf I am:

Imaginary insects inspired by popular culture by British Illustrator Richard Wilkinson

(https://t.co/siR8A2xvxg) pic.twitter.com/A6SH5ZCuLN — 41 Strange (@41Strange) May 7, 2019

I couldn’t even understand what this woman was on about, but Grania explains:

She’s complaining about joggers on a Sunday morning causing traffic jams, presumably there was a marathon on.She was tired from having worked overtime all Friday and Saturday, and was miffed at having her way home blocked repeatedly by leisure fitness freaks.

As for the swearing, I could barely understand that, either:

I need to say this video is very NSFW.

I don’t usually use or post bad language on here but this has made me cry with laughter.

Please comment if it offends you and I’ll delete.

Don’t watch if swearing will trigger you. pic.twitter.com/l7jkscUC4V — Andy Lycett (@AndyLycett) May 6, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. First, a hapless spicegull:

Just your annual reminder about this seagull that turned orange after it fell into a container of chicken tikka masala while trying to get a piece of meat from a factory bin. #SpiceGull https://t.co/DeVsDsejDi pic.twitter.com/0Lqynuwq36 — Kimberley Collins (@kimi_collins) May 7, 2019

More new species, and this is a nice one:

Wow, they just discovered the world's largest cavefish – a big undescribed blind carp from India. https://t.co/ay2kradwN8 — Prosanta Chakrabarty (@PREAUX_FISH) May 7, 2019

I didn’t see anything like this in Brussels, but it’s a bizarre sport!

Is everyone in Brussels drunk? pic.twitter.com/x9KK3se7KV — Daniel (@DanGra87) May 4, 2019