Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Wednesday, May 8, 2019, and National Coconut Cream Pie Day. I could use a slice or three, but haven’t had one for years. It’s also these holidays today: Furry Dance (Helston, UK), Miguel Hidalgo’s birthday (Mexico), Truman Day (Missouri) and Victory in Europe Day (see below).
On this day in 1794, French chemist Antoine Lavoisier, regarded as the father of modern chemistry (he discovered oxygen’s role in combustion), was tried, convicted, and guillotined—all in one day—in Paris. On May 8, 1886, druggist John Pemberton, who invented Coca Cola as a drug to relieve his pain from a sword wound (he was in the Confederate Army), first sold the soda as a patent medicine in Atlanta. Shortly before his death, he sold all rights to the concoction for $1750, surely one of the best buys in history.
On May 8, 1927, two French war heroes, Charles Nungesser and François Coli, disappeared in an attempt to cross the Atlantic in their biplane The White Bird biplane. They disappeared and their fate is unknown; two weeks later, Lindbergh flew the Atlantic solo in the other direction. It’s Victory in Europe Day because it was on May 8, 1945, that German forces agreed to an unconditional surrender. And on this day in 1978, an amazing feat: the climbers Reinhold Messner and Peter Habeler summited Mount Everest without using supplemental oxygen. Finally, on May 8, 1980, an even more amazing feat: the World Health Organization officially confirmed the complete eradication of smallpox from the planet. Science (and, of course, epidemiology) get the credit.
Notables born on this day include Edward Gibbon (1737), Harry S. Truman (1884), Edmund Wilson (1895), Robert Johnson (1911), David Attenborough and Don Rickles (both 1926), Gary Snyder (1930), Thomas Pynchon (1937), Toni Tennille (1940), and Pat Barker (1943).
Matthew found this tweet celebrating Attenborough. Happy birthday, Sir David!
Those who bit the dirt on May 8 include Antoine Lavoisier (1794, see above), Kamehameha I (1890), Paul Gaugin (1903), J. H. C. Whitehead (1960), Dom DiMaggio (2009), and Maurice Sendak (2012).
Here’s a nice painting by Gaugin: “Tahitian Man, Woman and Cat”:
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, a bird pooped on Cyrus’s back yesterday but, sadly, there is no Hili dialogue about it. Instead, we have Cyrus impatient for a walk:
Cyrus: I don’t like all this waiting around.Hili: He’s already put his jacket on.
Cyrus: Nie lubię tego czekania.Hili: Już założył kurtkę.
From Facebook:
A tweet from reader Barry, showing ants squirting formic acid (the word for “ant” in French is “fourmi”).
Several tweets from Heather Hastie. About the first one (I never look at Trump’s tweets) she says, “Tweet 1 in a thread. “Lauren Southern is one of those referred to. She replies, but Ben Collins proves that her denials are lies.”
Here you go—the responses:
About this one Heather says, “Yes, it’s dogs, but you have to admit it’s hilarious!” Well, I grinned a tiny bit:
Tweets from Grania. This first one didn’t look that tricky to me.
I got just two of these, which shows how culture-deaf I am:
I couldn’t even understand what this woman was on about, but Grania explains:
She’s complaining about joggers on a Sunday morning causing traffic jams, presumably there was a marathon on.She was tired from having worked overtime all Friday and Saturday, and was miffed at having her way home blocked repeatedly by leisure fitness freaks.
As for the swearing, I could barely understand that, either:
Tweets from Matthew. First, a hapless spicegull:
More new species, and this is a nice one:
I didn’t see anything like this in Brussels, but it’s a bizarre sport!
“Finally, on May 8, 1980, an even more amazing feat: the World Health Organization officially confirmed the complete eradication of smallpox from the planet. Science (and, of course, epidemiology) get the credit”
Yes, as well as the people involved.
But it also means, of the processes going on simultaneously, none of them – known or unknown – conspired in unpredicted ways to inhibit the eradication. There was no unknown element that would stymie eradication efforts. There might still be, but it is unknown, or vanished.
Does my attempt at philosophy make sense?
Had me wondering what the heck you were on about, until I read that last sentence. 🙂
I’ll take that as a “no”
Today it could not happen. Too many anti vaccine people. Happened with measles. We thought measles were gone.
You are right it takes education and effort by the people as well as just the scientists.
Take my reply as a yes.
Humans deliberately making a species (? can we say species for virus?) extinct… I wonder about the morality!
Harry Truman wished he had sacked MacArthur much earlier in the Korea Police Action, such as when MacArthur addressed the VFW at their request but by message as he could not be there. MacArthur’s version of foreign policy was leaked to the papers and Truman later demanded he withdraw the message. Too little, too late.
We had nearly 4 inches of rain last night and this after one inch the night before and some earlier rains. Wet.
I loved the Liverpudlian ranter. A performance.
Me too, but the accent being so broad, I don’t think Liverpudlian really does it justice – that is SCOUSERS’ Scouse.
I admire the people of Liverpool for their actions over the Hillsborough fire ,they even forced the stun to say sorry about the lies they printed .
But the accent leaves a lot to be desired .
People of my parents’ generation used to refer among themselves to “VE Day” and “VJ Day” — the days marking Victory in Europe and Victory in Japan — occurrences seared into their memories, “The War” (as they always referred to it, and when they did there was never any doubt at to which war they were talking about) having been the defining experience of their youths.
Might say – of their lives, that and the depression.
One of the things I’ve really noticed is how differently people here in Europe think about the war than Americans (I moved here to Amsterdam about half my life ago, and as an amateur musician usually play at Remembrance Day ceremonies – 4 May here).
It’s very odd to have (older) friends who remember playing in the bunkers just after the war, and being reminded by their parents not to play with any ammunition they found.
The tram bowling, by the way, was the European Tram Driver championship. The Belgians won.
But don’t you think people who are standing in the middle of war might look at it differently than those who participated from many miles away.
I didn’t notice your comment before I made mine at #7.
I assume part of the Tram Driver competition was demonstrating mastery of the emergency brakes?
Lauren Southern is a textbook example of right wing identity politics; she even worked with a group called “generation identitaire”.
Here is a video of her working with them to block a boatload of immigrants. At 1:47 she looks upward toward what looks like a flare flying thru the air. Later, (~5:30) They light a flare on their own boat to draw attention. Whether she/they launched a flare towards the immigrant boat is unclear, but their harassment of the vessel is not.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uAV0eI6MnrA
The word for “ant” in Latin is “formica”.
Tram bowling? My faith in humanity restored for a few days.
I think that was a demonstration of electromagnetic track brakes. Those things work!
Look how quickly the tram comes to a halt. It can probably outbrake a normal rubber-tyred bus. For emergency use only since all the passengers would end up sitting beside (or on top of) the driver.
Well, which is weirder? Tram bowling or bog snorkelling? The latter is certainly cheaper in terms of equipment required…
In the thirties and forties people would order Cokes in Georgia by asking for a dope. Early Coke had cocaine, although the company has never officially admitted it. When the drug laws were changed they switched to caffeine for the stimulate.
My grandmother never referred to Coke’s as anything but dope.
In re: Nungesser & Coli, it may well be true that “They disappeared and their fat is unknown….”, but you may have meant something else.
Prof. Coyne:
Could you clear up the mystery as to why dog photos, without descriptions, are now appearing at the bottom of many of your posts?
Thanks.
I think Jerry would not mind us to speculate about it.
Does he secretly loves d*gs too? I suspect so.
It was also proposed the black dog was a metaphor for depression (so we should be happy it’s only a small puppy today).
Or maybe he just wants some ‘enigmaticism’ on his site.
Or maybe it is something entirely different, of course.
It is also General Election day in South Africa today, hence a public holiday. Maybe an example to be emulated in the US? I always found it unconscionable that in the US it is made difficult for working people to vote.
Universal voting should be a celebration of the struggles to obtain it. Very recently here, much earlier in the US, (1960’s ?), but still a cause for celebration, methinks, and worthy of a day off, two flies in one so to say.