The U of C discussion on religion with Reza Aslan and Dan Dennett

In January I attended a four-person discussion on the “place of faith in our changing world”, featuring Reza Aslan, Dan Dennett, religious ethicist William Schweiker, and moderator David Nirenberg, interim chair of our Divinity School. To me it was frustrating, as speaker after speaker (except for Dan) mouthed Deepities about religion without once laying out what they themselves believed. It is indeed relevant, in a discussion like this, to lay out what you consider to be faith (nobody did that), and how you distinguish “good faith” from “bad faith” (to me, of course, all forms of belief without evidence are bad). No, it turned out to be a big love-fest, verging on apophatic theology.

Now the University of Chicago Magazine has published a short article on the debate, emphasizing the harmony between the speakers. Yes, there was a harmony, but, as I wrote in my piece, it was because none of the believers dared say what they themselves believed, much less essayed any criticism of religion. Dan had a few “words” with the odious Aslan, but nobody wanted to argue with Dan. And for good reason: they were all interested in showing the good stuff about faith, and how all religions are harmonious and wonderful, and wanted to stay away from any notion that religion poisons anything. Had they crossed Dan, he would have made mincemeat of them.

Here’s the article (click on the screenshot) with a few quotes, which I’ve indented:

. . . the speakers focused on something more tangible: the function, meaning, and future of faith. What is religion to us? [JAC: by “us”, the speakers didn’t mean “me”, as they studiously avoided discussing their own beliefs]. Organized by the Stevanovich Institute on the Formation of Knowledge, the panel was composed of best-selling author and religious scholar Reza Aslan, atheist philosopher Daniel C. Dennett, and theologian William Schweiker, the Edward L. Ryerson Distinguished Service Professor of Theological Ethics and an ordained Methodist minister. In terms of sympathy or antipathy for religion, it was two against one: Aslan and Schweiker are believers; Dennett’s preferred analogy for religion is a virus.

As I reported, I found the discussion frustrating, and it shows in the article where I’m quoted below. Note, however, how Aslan and Schweiker deny any belief in the supernatural, although I’d like to see Aslan utter that at the Great Mosque in Mecca, or Schweiker mock the supernatural to his congregation (he’s an ordained Methodist minister). It all supports Maarten Boudry’s supposition that privileged academics like these are out of touch with what the average believer really thinks, and so speak of faith in polite and rarified terms. In reality, religion is causing all kinds of problems in this world (look at what’s happening with abortion right now, for instance), but you wouldn’t know that if you listened to the three speakers aside from Dennett.

From the article:

By the discussion’s end, there had been perhaps more agreement than one might have expected. All panelists took the position that private religious beliefs should be given no special weight in public discourse. “If your faith has certain precepts that you think are deeply important morally, your obligation is not to play the faith card but to explain [them] in terms that everybody else can understand,” Dennett said in an impassioned moment. “And the fact that it’s written in your holy scripture doesn’t count for anything at all.” Aslan and Schweiker quickly agreed. All panelists were also happy to view religion as a part of history and culture, subject to the folly and myopia of any human endeavor. Indeed, the core of Schweiker’s philosophy, as he laid it out in response to an audience question, is that human thinking is “mediated through cultural and linguistic forms that develop through time. Our knowledge is always, therefore, deeply historical, deeply fallible, and deeply humane.” [JAC: note the Deepity here!] None of the panelists seemed concerned that a neurological perspective might challenge human freedom. Are we the true authors of our actions? What if our “choices” are just the result of the ironclad laws of physics and chemistry operating within our brains? Dennett has worked to resolve this issue in print, taking a middle-road philosophical position called compatibilism. Aslan sounded more cavalier: “Actions and thoughts are directly caused by neural activity—and so what?”

So what?? So what? Because if there’s no free will, then the underpinnings of all Abrahamic religions, including Aslan’s own Islam, are destroyed. Go to Mecca, Dr. Aslan, and tell your coreligionists that. See if you survive.

It continues, mentioning my own frustrated question, which is accurate here because they recorded the discussion. (Apparently the recording is not available, nor does there appear to be a video.)

During the question period, ecology and evolution professor emeritus Jerry Coyne remarked on the high level of agreement among the speakers—enabled by their avoidance of specific doctrinal issues—calling the event a “secular love fest.” Coyne, an atheist activist, asked the two believers on stage, “Do you even care whether God exists or whether there’s an immortal soul?” “Of course I care,” Aslan said. “But I also recognize that both of those statements are utterly, ridiculously unprovable.” Schweiker responded that faith, to him, is primarily a practical matter. “It may entail speculative and metaphysical beliefs, but I think most folks are religious because they’re concerned with how to orient their lives in certain ways.”

This is how academics talk about belief when they’re around other academics.