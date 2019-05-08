The Big Leap happened this morning. Early in the morning there were two ducklings in the pond, with no sign of mom, and I heard peeping from the windowsill above. I knew, then, that there was a larger brood on the way. About a half an hour ago (I didn’t see it), they jumped, and now there are ten ducklings in the water. The mom and brood are skittish, so I’m leaving them alone for the time being.

Ten, of course, was the size of Honey’s brood last year. I’m keeping my fingers crossed that most of these will make it. To do that, they’ll need to become a bit tamer and accept food from me. I’ve loaded up both duck islands with corn, mealworms, and duckling chow, so maybe they’ll find them.

Wish us luck! It’s giong to be a long summer. And, frankly, I’m quite anxious about the new mother befriending me so that I can feed her and her family. Last year we lost two out of the ten, and every lost duckling is like an arrow in my heart.