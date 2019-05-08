Asia Bibi finally leaves Pakistan—for Canada

I’ve written quite a lot about the case of Asia Bibi, whose real name is Aasiya Noreen (see my list of posts here). She’s a Pakistani Christian woman who was convicted of blasphemy against Islam under trumped-up charges. She then spent eight years in solitary confinement (blasphemy is a capital crime in Pakistan).

Last year, Bibi was freed from prison by Pakistan’s Supreme Court because the witnesses against her weren’t credible. While she was in prison, two Pakistani politicians were assassinated simply for supporting her, and the Supreme Court judges were threatened similarly. Distressingly, after Bibi was freed, the nation’s Supreme Court kept her in Pakistan because they were weighing an appeal from Pakistan’s odious Tehreek-e-Labaaik party, a party dedicated solely to punishing blasphemy and establishing sharia law.

Now, however, according to the New York Times article below, Bibi has been freed and has arrived in Canada, staying in Ottawa where her two daughters have been since December. As I reported before, although she appealed to several countries for asylum, including Britain, the USA, and the UK, Britain rejected her appeal on the grounds that it would stir up trouble among certain groups—and you know who those groups are. That’s absolutely shameful, and a blot on a country that’s supposed to harbor the threatened.

But good on Canada for accepting her! (I’d like to know what the US did.)

Remember, every country in the world in which blasphemy is a capital crime is a Muslim-majority country. Religion poisons everything, including freedom of worship and speech.