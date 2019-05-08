All ten ducklings survive first day and are eating well

Anna sent a report about feeding the ducklings this evening. When I tried feeding at about 3 pm, the hen (she’s not yet named) and her brood were skittish. But when I tossed some food in the water and withdrew, they eventually came over and ate.

They’re all very timid—much more so than were Honey and her brood last year—and don’t like food tossed at them. My feeding was also complicated by the arrival of another hen (perhaps Honey!), which interrupted dinner when the mother hen tried to chase out the new one, with Gregory interfering and protecting the new arrival.

Anna found out this method works very well: Toss and Withdraw. They eventually find the food.

All ten ducklings are happy and eating, and so survived their first day in the pond. Here’s a photo of dinner provided by Anna. I count nine in this photo but Anna assures me there are ten in the pond:

This is a critical time as the ducklings desperately need nourishment in their first days. Fingers crossed!

In the meantime, I’m thinking of naming mom Katie Peck, since the nice facilities person who’s helping with the pond is, coincidentally, named Katie Peck, and, of course, our hen’s mate is named Gregory Peck. The Grounds staff is being exceptionally helpful this year, and I’m very grateful.