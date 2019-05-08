All ten ducklings survive first day and are eating well

Anna sent a report about feeding the ducklings this evening. When I tried feeding at about 3 pm, the hen (she’s not yet named) and her brood were skittish. But when I tossed some food in the water and withdrew, they eventually came over and ate.
They’re all very timid—much more so than were Honey and her brood last year—and don’t like food tossed at them. My feeding was also complicated by the arrival of another hen (perhaps Honey!), which interrupted dinner when the mother hen tried to chase out the new one, with Gregory interfering and protecting the new arrival.
Anna found out this method works very well: Toss and Withdraw. They eventually find the food.
All ten ducklings are happy and eating, and so survived their first day in the pond. Here’s a photo of dinner provided by Anna. I count nine in this photo but Anna assures me there are ten in the pond:
This is a critical time as the ducklings desperately need nourishment in their first days. Fingers crossed!
In the meantime, I’m thinking of naming mom Katie Peck, since the nice facilities person who’s helping with the pond is, coincidentally, named Katie Peck, and, of course, our hen’s mate is named Gregory Peck. The Grounds staff is being exceptionally helpful this year, and I’m very grateful.
awww – great news!
“I count nine in this photo but Anna assures me there are ten in the pond”
I think they are ten – there is one just behind the mother 🙂
Ah, yes, I see it. Thanks!
Very cool!!!
+ 1
May I ask what you feed the ducks? Ingredients of the mixture? Does your duck food float on the water or sink? I have been using goose feed for some Canadian Geese chicks (goslings?). It sinks into the pond. What about defrosted frozen corn and peas? I hear that bread is bad for ducks and geese.
Any tips on swan food? Is popcorn minus salt and butter good for ducks and geese?
Regards,
John J. Fitzgerald
I use Mazuri waterfowl food, which floats. For ducks and ducklings together I use Mazuri Waterfowl Starter, which comes in small pellets and 25 pound bags. For adult ducks, though I rarely have them, one can use Mazur Waterfowl Maintenance Food, which has larger pellets and comes in 50 lb bags. UYou can find them here: https://www.mazuri.com/mazuri/ccrz__Products?viewState=ListView&cartID=&isCSRFlow=true&portalUser=&store=&cclcl=en_US&categoryId=a1ef100000AnXfTAAV&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIjLKrsaON4gIVE4bICh2fbAdYEAAYASAAEgJ2aPD_BwE
They are very quick at shipping, and the food is designed to be a complete maintenance diet. I supplement it with Tasty Mealworms for extra fat and protein (https://www.amazon.com/Tasty-Worms-Freeze-Mealworms-Approximately/dp/B007NQSAME/ref=asc_df_B007NQSAME/?tag=hyprod-20&linkCode=df0&hvadid=167137962906&hvpos=1o1&hvnetw=g&hvrand=88842538522587120&hvpone=&hvptwo=&hvqmt=&hvdev=c&hvdvcmdl=&hvlocint=&hvlocphy=9021740&hvtargid=pla-314729720612&psc=1) which is a real treat but not a steady diet, and on land I give them frozen corn that has been defrosted in warm water. On this diet (mainly the waterfowl starter chow), they have thrived well. I expect it would be great for geese as well. As I said, both of them float and so are ideal. I wouldn’t use bread, which is bad for waterfowl, and I’m not sure about popcorn. Some ducks like greens but mine don’t, and some people give peas, but my ducks don’t like those either.
I’m no expert on swans, but some wild species heat roots and tubers off the bottom (thus the long neck). Floating food might work as well. Dabbling ducks like mallards eat on the surface. Diving ducks, like buffleheads, eat mostly from the bottom up. Some eat mostly fish (cormorants), some eat mainly plants.
Thank you for your guidance. Appreciate the advice.
John J. Fitzgerald