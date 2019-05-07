Tuesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Tuesday, May 7, 2019, and National Roast Leg of Lamb Day. The chances are zero that I’ll get one of those, but I may have a T-bone tonight. It’s also National Teachers Day (part of National Teachers Week) as well as World Asthma Day.

On this day in 1664, Louis XIV began construction of his Palace of Versailles, which was mostly completed by 1678. On May 7, 1824, in Vienna, Austria, Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony premiered, conducted by Michael Umlauf with the deaf composer sitting on stage and providing the tempos (erroneously). It was the first major symphony to include human voices. In 1895, according to Wikipedia, it was on this day that, in Saint Petersburg, Russian scientist Alexander Stepanovich Popov demonstrate[d] to the Russian Physical and Chemical Society his invention, the Popov lightning detector—a primitive radio receiver. In some parts of the former Soviet Union the anniversary of this day is celebrated as Radio Day.”

The detector could detect radio waves but Popov didn’t use it for communication for a few years, putting him in a virtual tie with Marconi as inventor of the “radio”. Here’s one of Popov’s early receivers, with a rotating drum to record lightning strikes:

On March 7, 1915, the German submarine U-20 sank the passenger liner RMS Lusitania, killing 1,198 people, among them 128 Americans. (The ship was inside the “war zone” German had declared around the UK.) The public outrage after this led, two years later, to the U.S. declaration of war on Germany. Exactly 30 years later, German general Alfred Jodl signed unconditional surrender terms to the allies at Reims, France, effectively ending the Second World War in Germany.

On this day in 1986, Canadian climber Patrick Morrow became the first person to climb each of the Seven Summits (the highest mountain on each continent), but there are different versions of the seven summits and some include 9 (see below). Morrow climbed those on the Carstensz-Version , including Denali (1977), Aconcagua (1981), Mt. Everest (1982), Kilimanjaro (1983), Mt. Kosciuszko (1983), Mt. Vinson (1985), Mt. Elbrus (1985) and the Puncak Jaya (Carstensz Pyramid) on May 7, 1986. Here’s the list with nine summits:



On May 7, 1994, Edvard Munch’s famous painting “The Scream” was recovered undamaged three months after having been stolen from Norway’s National Gallery. Finally, on this day in 2000, the oligarch/dictator Vladimir Putin was inaugurated as President of Russia. (If you’re going to defend the man, including the unhinged and/or drunk person who calls me in the middle of the night in my office, leaving garbled messages about Putin’s greatness, don’t bother. The next such phone call will be reported to the cops, as I have the man’s name and number.)

Notables born on this day include David Hume (1711), Robert Browning (1812), Archibald MacLeish (1882), Gary Cooper (1901), Eva Perón (1919), and Johnny Unitas (1933).

There were few notables who passed away on May 7; in fact, I could find only one worth noting: Douglas Fairbanks, Jr. (2000).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is frustrated in her hunt for birds:

Hili: They have a nest under the roof! A: Who? Hili: Starlings. It’s impossible to climb up there.

In Polish:

Hili: One mają gniazdo pod dachem!

Ja: Kto?

Hili: Szpaki. Tam nie można się wdrapać.

Two “memes” from Facebook. The first one, which I may have posted before, is very clever:

This is an old joke I know well, except that I tell it using a duck who walks into a pharmacy and asks for grapes:

Reader Barry sent a tweet portraying what seems to be a dyed-in-the-wool faithhead, but I know nothing about this guy. Perhaps readers can help identify him and see how accurate this snip-quote is:

If this guy found a passage in the Bible stating that 2+2=5 he would believe it.

If this Christian mindset would have taken over the world some time ago, you wouldn't have an iPhone or Android in your hands today. You would be writing hieroglyphs on your stone wall in your cave pic.twitter.com/Yn5SHy0NQD — The Caring Atheist (@Caring_Atheist) May 5, 2019

Tweets from Heather Hastie. She said she was profoundly shocked by this one:

Dear god, I’d never seen this statistic. “the global Jewish population in 2019 (~15 million) is still lower than it was in 1939 (16.6 million). So many Jews were murdered that we still haven't recovered demographically after 80 years.” https://t.co/FkpPUidGVS — Rebecca Ingber (@becingber) May 2, 2019

This young kakapo has apparently found bark inedible:

After #kakapo chicks fledge, they're still fed by their mothers, but begin to find more of their own food, and have to learn what's edible. Here's Rakiura-2-A-19 trying bark. #kakapo2019 #conservation #parrots pic.twitter.com/yt309qjS92 — Dr Andrew Digby (@takapodigs) May 4, 2019

A cat wearing a necklace made from its own fur. I’m not sure how I feel about this:

Here is my perfect senior lady Magpie wearing a necklace made from her own coat – fur collected from brushing that I washed, felted into beads, and dyed. pic.twitter.com/IXS25Kx68u — Molly Hodgdon (@Manglewood) May 3, 2019

. . . but at least the same cat gets corn, and loves it. But don’t give cats the silk!

And yes, it is safe for cats to eat small amounts of corn, but don’t let them eat the long strands of silk. They can’t digest it like we can and there’s a risk that too much of it will dangerously bind up their precious kitty guts. — Molly Hodgdon (@Manglewood) May 4, 2019

Tweets from Grania. Who knew that Great White Sharks have evil faces when viewed from below? (Matthew also found this one.)

Upside down Great White sharks pic.twitter.com/kGHXHKzYxG — 41 Strange (@41Strange) May 5, 2019

A Maru wannabee in training:

Tweets from Matthew, who has discovered his affinity for black foxes (they’re melanistic variants of the common red fox):

I saw these two cuties playing on my way to work a few years ago. #princeedwardisland pic.twitter.com/8V2ounH7KY — Baked in Atlantic Canada (@atlanticbaked) May 6, 2019

And this is simply fantastic:

We interrupt your scroll to bring you this mesmerizing manta ray dance 🌀

🎥: IG/sideytheshark pic.twitter.com/2IStzzpbv1 — Ocean Wise (@OceanWise) May 4, 2019