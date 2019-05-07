Tuesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Tuesday, May 7, 2019, and National Roast Leg of Lamb Day. The chances are zero that I’ll get one of those, but I may have a T-bone tonight. It’s also National Teachers Day (part of National Teachers Week) as well as World Asthma Day.
On this day in 1664, Louis XIV began construction of his Palace of Versailles, which was mostly completed by 1678. On May 7, 1824, in Vienna, Austria, Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony premiered, conducted by Michael Umlauf with the deaf composer sitting on stage and providing the tempos (erroneously). It was the first major symphony to include human voices. In 1895, according to Wikipedia, it was on this day that, in Saint Petersburg, Russian scientist Alexander Stepanovich Popov demonstrate[d] to the Russian Physical and Chemical Society his invention, the Popov lightning detector—a primitive radio receiver. In some parts of the former Soviet Union the anniversary of this day is celebrated as Radio Day.”
The detector could detect radio waves but Popov didn’t use it for communication for a few years, putting him in a virtual tie with Marconi as inventor of the “radio”. Here’s one of Popov’s early receivers, with a rotating drum to record lightning strikes:
On March 7, 1915, the German submarine U-20 sank the passenger liner RMS Lusitania, killing 1,198 people, among them 128 Americans. (The ship was inside the “war zone” German had declared around the UK.) The public outrage after this led, two years later, to the U.S. declaration of war on Germany. Exactly 30 years later, German general Alfred Jodl signed unconditional surrender terms to the allies at Reims, France, effectively ending the Second World War in Germany.
On this day in 1986, Canadian climber Patrick Morrow became the first person to climb each of the Seven Summits (the highest mountain on each continent), but there are different versions of the seven summits and some include 9 (see below). Morrow climbed those on the Carstensz-Version , including Denali (1977), Aconcagua (1981), Mt. Everest (1982), Kilimanjaro (1983), Mt. Kosciuszko (1983), Mt. Vinson (1985), Mt. Elbrus (1985) and the Puncak Jaya (Carstensz Pyramid) on May 7, 1986. Here’s the list with nine summits:
On May 7, 1994, Edvard Munch’s famous painting “The Scream” was recovered undamaged three months after having been stolen from Norway’s National Gallery. Finally, on this day in 2000, the oligarch/dictator Vladimir Putin was inaugurated as President of Russia. (If you’re going to defend the man, including the unhinged and/or drunk person who calls me in the middle of the night in my office, leaving garbled messages about Putin’s greatness, don’t bother. The next such phone call will be reported to the cops, as I have the man’s name and number.)
Notables born on this day include David Hume (1711), Robert Browning (1812), Archibald MacLeish (1882), Gary Cooper (1901), Eva Perón (1919), and Johnny Unitas (1933).
There were few notables who passed away on May 7; in fact, I could find only one worth noting: Douglas Fairbanks, Jr. (2000).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is frustrated in her hunt for birds:
Hili: They have a nest under the roof!A: Who?Hili: Starlings. It’s impossible to climb up there.
Two “memes” from Facebook. The first one, which I may have posted before, is very clever:
This is an old joke I know well, except that I tell it using a duck who walks into a pharmacy and asks for grapes:
Reader Barry sent a tweet portraying what seems to be a dyed-in-the-wool faithhead, but I know nothing about this guy. Perhaps readers can help identify him and see how accurate this snip-quote is:
Tweets from Heather Hastie. She said she was profoundly shocked by this one:
This young kakapo has apparently found bark inedible:
A cat wearing a necklace made from its own fur. I’m not sure how I feel about this:
. . . but at least the same cat gets corn, and loves it. But don’t give cats the silk!
Tweets from Grania. Who knew that Great White Sharks have evil faces when viewed from below? (Matthew also found this one.)
A Maru wannabee in training:
Tweets from Matthew, who has discovered his affinity for black foxes (they’re melanistic variants of the common red fox):
And this is simply fantastic:
Brahms!
Birthday 1833…
Happy National Teachers Day to PCC(E)!
Never let it be said that the USA rushes into decisions too quickly…
In fact, the primary motivating factor for the USA joining the war was because it would have been a financial catastrophe had the Britain and France lost since both countries had borrowed heavily from the USA in order to prosecute the war.
Also, it didn’t help that Germany promised Mexico that they could have three US states if they joined in on the German side if the USA entered the war.
And the unrestricted submarine warfare that began at the beginning of February 1917.
Could we pick which three Mexico got, ’cause there’ve always been a few states we in the US could happily do without. Not all of ’em are contiguous to Mexico, mind you, but it would’ve still been addition by way of subtraction. 🙂
They were offered California, New Mexico and Arizona.
It should be said that the Mexicans conducted a feasibility study and decided that, even with German financial help, they wouldn’t be able to successfully invade the USA. And even if they did, the occupied states would be ungovernable.
Texas should have been first on the list. That was the first one we stole from Mexico.
I see they left off their list Texas (which had actually been part of Mexico. Remember the Alamo?). But then, Texas is flat ungovernable whatever its national borders may be. 🙂
California, New Mexico, Arizona, Utah and Nevada were also part of Mexico at one point
Mexico gave them to the USA after losing the Mexican-American War.
Image seems to be broken. Clicking on it still works though.
During the radical Chicano student movement of the Sixties, the whole area was referred to as “Aztlán,” upon which they had notions of a Reconquista.
True, but Texas fought its own private revolution against Mexico, even before the Mexican-American War. For a decade in the 19th century, before joining the American union, Texas was its own independent republic — the only one of the 50 states ever to have been so.
This provides an odd source of pride, even today, among native Texans. 🙂
Most people are not aware that the main reason for the Texas revolution was their desire to remain a place where you could own slaves.
First off, those shark faces can’t be real…can they? They can’t. Can they? They can’t…etc.
Second, I like the duck joke. I’ll add that to the tiny bank of jokes that I ever bother remembering.
Third, that statistic about the holocaust should be taught in every school.
Fourthly, I hope the diminution in size of the latest black dog is a sign that it’s on its way out. It’s very persistent but if you can ride it out it eventually buggers off to worry at some other poor sod’s shoulder. It tends to come back, but in the meantime you can have other things there instead, like a pink kakapo or a purple macaque, even a green kitten, and unlike the previous occupant they don’t whisper into your ear about death or loneliness or senescence or how awful Game Of Thrones has become. Much better company.
What if during the 9th Symphony, one of them has to use the restroom?
The singers, you mean? Same as us instrumentalists, I guess…at least it’s not Wagner.
Do you guys have restroom emergencies during long performances like that? At least at rock concerts the band can take a little break if they want.
Jeez, Jerry, I’m a little surprised a dedicated royal-watcher like you hasn’t mentioned the latest addition to the British family. 🙂
I’m always happy to hear after any such event that mother and child are both doing well, but as far as I’m concerned, the world needs another royal like it needs another strain of the flu.
As you know, I’m not a royal watcher as I see the royalty as a vestigial appendage on the body politic. I have not the slightest interest in which royal produced which baby.
“Vestigial appendage on the body politic” — that’s perfect.
Not to play a ‘who had it worse’ game, but depending on whose estimates you believe indigenous people in the Americas (north and south) still haven’t come back to their pre-Colombian numbers. Currently about 70 million, modern consensus is around 50 with many making the case for up to 100 million.
Plus or minus an Elizabeth Warren or two. 🙂
“If you’re going to defend the man, including the unhinged and/or drunk person who calls me in the middle of the night in my office, leaving garbled messages about Putin’s greatness, don’t bother. The next such phone call will be reported to the cops, as I have the man’s name and number.”
POTUS is crank-calling you?
On March 7, 1915, the German submarine U-20
Supposed to be May 7th ?
1. Can someone explain the crow one to me?
I’m not getting it.
2. Why are there not d*g photos at the bottom of many of Jerry’s posts? Did he lose a bet or something?
Thanks.
Ugh.
Number 2 was supposed to read:
A group of crows is a murder of crows. Two together is an attempt to form a group/murder. Not sure how many more would be needed. Three? Six? Have to google that. Good trivia question. How many crows does it take to make a murder?
I checked it out. Apparently it is the same number as the number of cows it takes to make a herd of cows. Or the number of lions to make a pride of lions.
And to answer the next question, no, I don’t have anything better to do with my time. But U should find something.
I should find something. Like shopping for a smart phone that has the u and the I and the other letters farther
apart.
I think those two birds are actually ravens, not crows, by their looks and because “Common ravens usually travel in mated pairs, although young birds may form flocks.”
Yes, if you image search online for “tower ravens” there are plenty of shots showing that bar they are standing on (at the Tower of London).
Then, nevermore.
If I wanted to offer praise of Putin, it might be for the Internet shut off Russia implemented. In war/cyberwar it would be invaluable for protecting critical infrastructure because all that stuff is connected to the Internet now for easier management. Except ICS and IoT stuff isn’t always patched well or may not be patchable (how often can you afford to take a hydro-electric plant offline to patch your turbines? Some SLAs can event prevent you from updating vulnerable routers!) so they make good targets to mess with. Even well maintained communications infrastructure can be brought to its knees. But the flip side is of course censorship, propaganda, and information control. So while I think a switch to block foreign Internet connection is useful in a hypothetical war, I’m worried and the not-hypothetical problems it would bring, and I don’t have enough information to figure out if it’s worth accepting those problems. I think we’re somewhat protected against the same sort of censorship, but that kind of control could so easily be abused.
(Also, I will not call you to talk about connecting power stations to the Internet at 3am. That’d be weird.)
“but I may have a T-bone tonight.”
Well then I think we should call you t-bone. T-bone, T-bone, T-bone. Somehow I don’t think Coco quite fits.
Like the d#g pictures.