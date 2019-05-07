Oy! I forgot to post this this morning. Well, better late than never.

Reader Tony Eales from Brisbane sent us some nice mushroom photos, most of which are unidentified (readers are welcome to help). His notes are indented:

We had some decent rain after a long hot dry period and I went to the local national park to see what was out and about. What was out was an amazing variety of mushrooms. I only have names for a couple. The yellow ones are probably Amanita sp. maybe Amanita flavella. Aminita muscaria is the famous fly agaric mushroom reputedly used to get berserkers into their homicidal trances. So I probably wouldn’t try eating that.





The large one with a hairy top is Boletellus emodensis which is apparently edible but tasteless and leathery.

My favourite were several little bright red ones, likely of the genus Hygrocybe The rest I don’t know: the first two may well be Amanita again.