Just one. . .

It’s not Honey, though.

Enlarged. Mom is VERY caring about her single offspring, as I saw by watching them.

  1. ladyatheist
    I wonder what happened there. Did her babydaddy get killed by a cat? Did some animal raid the nest and eat the eggs? Did they leap from the nest per usual but land on something unsurvivable unless you land on a dead sibling? This is such a sad picture!

  2. mayamarkov
    So poignant – this single little duckling in a face-to-fact position with Mom. I hope that at least it will survive.

  3. Noellie
    How sweet. The mama is loving her baby.

  4. ThyroidPlanet
    Hooray!

  5. Ruthann L. Richards
    It could be that only one survived the cold and snow that hit Chicago several weeks ago. The others may not have even hatched.

  6. Glenda Palmer
    I am concerned. Duck hens are not nice to other hen’s ducklings especially when food is involved. I’ve seen everything from little ones getting severely pecked at to epic battles between two moms along the creek where I live. Since Botany Pond is small I am concerned where this twosome could go when Honey comes back to claim her territory. I’m waiting with bated breath.

