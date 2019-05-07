It’s not Honey, though.
Enlarged. Mom is VERY caring about her single offspring, as I saw by watching them.
|phoffman56 on Two defenses of Camille P…
|phoffman56 on Two defenses of Camille P…
|infiniteimprobabilit on A “speech wars” se…
|infiniteimprobabilit on Tuesday: Hili dialogue
|Glenda Palmer on Just one. . .
I wonder what happened there. Did her babydaddy get killed by a cat? Did some animal raid the nest and eat the eggs? Did they leap from the nest per usual but land on something unsurvivable unless you land on a dead sibling? This is such a sad picture!
So poignant – this single little duckling in a face-to-fact position with Mom. I hope that at least it will survive.
How sweet. The mama is loving her baby.
Hooray!
It could be that only one survived the cold and snow that hit Chicago several weeks ago. The others may not have even hatched.
I am concerned. Duck hens are not nice to other hen’s ducklings especially when food is involved. I’ve seen everything from little ones getting severely pecked at to epic battles between two moms along the creek where I live. Since Botany Pond is small I am concerned where this twosome could go when Honey comes back to claim her territory. I’m waiting with bated breath.