I’m not sure if these count as wildlife, but I certainly photographed them by the roadside in the little village of Walberswick, in the county of Suffolk on the east coast of England. I hope they will amuse your readers as expressions of whimsical British humour on the part of the house owner and the thatcher. It was late in the afternoon of a wet and cloudy day last week, so they aren’t the very best quality, but I hope they’ll be good enough.

The first shows two boxing hares, being approached by a pig and a fox. I’m not sure what the pig has in mind. Pigs are not, so far as I know, liable to eat hares. Perhaps he’s just curious. The presence and attitude of the fox calls to mind the traditional cry of English pantomime audiences, when the villain appears on stage: “He’s BEHIND you!!”