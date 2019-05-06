Readers’ wildlife photos

Today we’ll have a potpourri of assorted photos sent as singletons or doubletons. The first comes from reader William Savage, whose notes on this bit of thatcher’s art are indented:

I’m not sure if these count as wildlife, but I certainly photographed them by the roadside in the little village of Walberswick, in the county of Suffolk on the east coast of England. I hope they will amuse your readers as expressions of whimsical British humour on the part of the house owner and the thatcher. It was late in the afternoon of a wet and cloudy day last week, so they aren’t the very best quality, but I hope they’ll be good enough.

The first shows two boxing hares, being approached by a pig and a fox. I’m not sure what the pig has in mind. Pigs are not, so far as I know, liable to eat hares. Perhaps he’s just curious. The presence and attitude of the fox calls to mind the traditional cry of English pantomime audiences, when the villain appears on stage: “He’s BEHIND you!!”

  1. Garry VanGelderen
    Clarification on my finch pic: it is definitely a Purple finch (as per my expert resource). My bird-book pics not too clear. I suppose I need a better bird-book.

    • John Harshman
      Right. The pinkish streaks on the breast and belly (rather than brown ones) are diagnostic.

  2. Michael Fisher
    That roof & ornamentation is the work of DAVID RACKHAM, “Ornamental Reed and Straw Thatcher” [see a gallery of his work at the link above].

  3. Liz
    All very nice. The hummingbird is beautiful.

  4. merilee
    Love those thstch animals!

  5. MarkMyWords
    As someone who enjoys exploring some of the “off the beaten” paths of the UK, it often amazes me how many cottages and homes still have thatched roofs. The skill it takes to create and maintain these constantly amazes me. Now my joy in them is doubled by seeing the artistry that can also made part of this craft. Thanks for sharing!

  6. Paul Topping
    I’m thinking the pig and the fox have bets on the rabbit fight.

  7. Ted Burk
    The pig looks to me like it is a European badger.

  8. rickflick
    The Anna’s hummer looks a bit skeptical of the camera, or the holder thereof.

  9. mayamarkov
    Nice photos (esp. the red birds)!

