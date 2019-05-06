Today we’ll have a potpourri of assorted photos sent as singletons or doubletons. The first comes from reader William Savage, whose notes on this bit of thatcher’s art are indented:
I’m not sure if these count as wildlife, but I certainly photographed them by the roadside in the little village of Walberswick, in the county of Suffolk on the east coast of England. I hope they will amuse your readers as expressions of whimsical British humour on the part of the house owner and the thatcher. It was late in the afternoon of a wet and cloudy day last week, so they aren’t the very best quality, but I hope they’ll be good enough.
The first shows two boxing hares, being approached by a pig and a fox. I’m not sure what the pig has in mind. Pigs are not, so far as I know, liable to eat hares. Perhaps he’s just curious. The presence and attitude of the fox calls to mind the traditional cry of English pantomime audiences, when the villain appears on stage: “He’s BEHIND you!!”
The second, further along the ridge towards the road, suggests that “When the cats will play, the mouse runs away.”
From reader Chuck Spotts:
This Anna’s Hummingbird (Calypte anna), and this guy has been at my feeder for the last two months. I see him almost every day on the twigs of the dwarf maple near the feeder. He’s been letting me get closer and closer. I call him Jasper. The photo attached is from about one meter away.
From reader sherfolder:
In January of this year [2018] I visited Athens for the first time and of course I had to visit the Acropolis. After the descent from the temple complex (that the ascent would be so steep and exhausting I had not expected) the way led to the exit in the direction of the small village Anafiotika, past a wild garden with orange trees, that was home of countless wild cats, which gave a graceful picture between all the oranges. Now, feral cats are not wild animals in the true sense of the word, but since they are – cats …. :). As far as I know the cats are fed there regularly, all made a well-fed impression, and there are probably also sterilization measures.
Two birds from Garry VanGelderen.
It snowed on April 27 (!) and now the male Northern Cardinal (Cardinalis cardinalis) really shows nicely against the background.
Here is what I think is a House Finch (Carpodacus mexicanus) but could be a Purple Finch (Carpodacus purpureus). Lots of birds visiting my feeders as nesting begins.
I don’t know for sure, but I’m guessing that the attached picture is of Whitey’s offspring. The coat appears to be a mix of white and brown hairs, rather than dilute brown, and there are clearly areas of full brown and the root of the tail is white, as expected. [He’s named the fawn “Cafe au Lait”]. This looks like a yearling, which would comport with Whitey’s “indiscretion”, and at two years old, we would expect her to produce only a single fawn.”
I managed to get a much better photograph of Cafe au Lait, plus another deer, clearly doing a “Ram in a Thicket” moment.
Here’s another I got yesterday of Whitey and Cafe au Lait. It looks like Whitey is pregnant again. She’s still lame, but in fine condition.
Clarification on my finch pic: it is definitely a Purple finch (as per my expert resource). My bird-book pics not too clear. I suppose I need a better bird-book.
Right. The pinkish streaks on the breast and belly (rather than brown ones) are diagnostic.
That roof & ornamentation is the work of DAVID RACKHAM, “Ornamental Reed and Straw Thatcher” [see a gallery of his work at the link above].
As someone who enjoys exploring some of the “off the beaten” paths of the UK, it often amazes me how many cottages and homes still have thatched roofs. The skill it takes to create and maintain these constantly amazes me. Now my joy in them is doubled by seeing the artistry that can also made part of this craft. Thanks for sharing!
I’m thinking the pig and the fox have bets on the rabbit fight.
The pig looks to me like it is a European badger.
My thought exactly.
