More hatred from Muslim childen in Philadelphia

As I wrote yesterday, in April of this year, the Muslim American Society Islamic Center in Philadelphia (MAS Philly) put a video of a children’s presentation on their Facebook page, a presentation calling for martyrdom and the killing of their opponents (clearly Israelis). It was a hate-filled and frightening video showing the indoctrination of young Muslim-American children, and a hint of the brainwashing going on beneath our radar in some Muslim communities.

Later in the day, I added that the Muslim American Society tendered a sort-of apology, saying that the songs had not been “properly vetted,” and that the performance was “an unintended mistake and an oversight”. I’m not sure how such a highly choreographed performance could be an “oversight,” much less a “mistake,” but there it is.

Now, it turns out, there was a similar “oversight and mistake” in 2017, when the same Center in Philadelphia posted a similar video on May 28. Here you can see the children (again, young ones) singing about martyrdom, about becoming “fedayeen” (guerrillas fighting in Israel and Palestine against the Israeli government) and so on. Like the first video, this one was posted by MEMRI (the transcript is here).

I don’t blame the kids, of course, for they’re too young to have created this presentation and to understand the ramifications of what they’re saying. The adults are responsible, and are creating another generation of haters.

It’s clear now that this is not a “mistake”, but a deliberate strategy to radicalize kids. And it’s happening in America, where Muslims are supposed to be integrating into American society and become de-radicalized. I’m sure that this is true for most of them, but this kind of thing makes me worry that these sentiments are more widespread than we know.