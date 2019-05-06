Monday: Hili dialogue

It’s Monday, May 6, 2019, another day of cultural appropriation since it’s National Crepe Suzette Day. It’s also International No Diet Day, celebrating fat acceptance, but it’s also my No Food Day, one of the two days per week that I have no food (or rather, one cup of coffee and a few cups of air-popped popcorn).

Today’s Google Doodle (click on screenshot) marks the beginning of Teacher Appreciation Week (I’ll add that it includes retired teachers. . . )

On May 6, 1536, Henry VIII of England ordered that English-language Bibles be placed in every church. A few years later he authorized the use of the Great Bible, the first one translated into English, to be used for this purpose. On this day in 1682, Louis XIV of France moved his residence and his court to the Palace of Versailles.

On May 6, 1757, it was a banner day for the history of both cats and poetry. For on that day the English poet Christopher Smart was admitted into St Luke’s Hospital for Lunatics in London. He was there for six years, but during his residence wrote the long and rather disjointed poem Jubilate Agno, which contains the best piece of poetry ever written about cats, the segment called “For I will consider my cat Geoffrey“. Here’s one fragment that I especially like, but read the whole thing at the link:

For he counteracts the powers of darkness by his electrical skin and glaring eyes. For he counteracts the Devil, who is death, by brisking about the life. For in his morning orisons he loves the sun and the sun loves him. For he is of the tribe of Tiger.

On this day in 1889, the Eiffel Tower, part of the Universal Exposition in Paris, was opened to the public. And in 1915, Babe Ruth, a great pitcher for the Boston Red Sox, hit his first home run in the major leagues. He was to give up pitching, join the New York Yankees, and become one of the greatest hitters of all time. On May 6, 1937, the zeppelin Hindenburg, filled with hydrogen, caught fire at Lakehurst, New Jersey, being consumed in about a minute. 36 people were killed and the disaster was filmed. Here’s the famous film and the narration by Herbert Morrison , whose words were not heard over the radio. “Oh the humanity!”:

On May 6, 1940, John Steinbeck was awarded the Pulitzer Price for his Depression-era novel The Grapes of Wrath. Exactly 14 years later, Roger Bannister became the first person to run a mile under four minutes. Here’s his achievement shown in a video narrated by Bannister himself. (The current record is 3:43:13, held by Hicham El Guerrouj of Morroco (for women it’s 4:12:56, held by Svetlana Masterkova of Russia.) There must be a limit somewhere, as nobody can run a mile in 5 seconds. Somewhere between 5 seconds and 3:43, then, is the barrier.

Finally, on May 6, 1998, Kerry Wood of the Chicago Cubs gave what many consider the best pitching performance in history: in a game against the Houston Astros, he struck out 20 players, tying the record of Roger Clemens. Wood didn’t walk a single opponent.

Notables born on this day include Maximilien Robespierre (1758), Sigmund Freud and Robert Peary (both 1856), Rudolph Valentino (1895), Orson Welles (1915), Robert H. Dicke (1916), Willie Mays (1931), Bob Seger (1945), Martha Nussbaum (1947), Tony Blair (1953), and George Clooney (1961).

Those who died on May 6 include Alexander von Humboldt (1859), Henry David Thoreau (1862), Bret Harte (1902), Marlene Dietrich (1992), and Farley Mowat (2014).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili roams restlessly by the Vistula:

A: Where are you going? Hili: I have an impression that there is more freedom further up.

Here’s a nice tweet I found. Translation: “Suddenly there was one more raccoon in the enclosure.” (I think it’s really cool that the German for raccoon, Washbär, translates as “washing bear”. More on this incredibly great story here, which gives a good reason why the UK should stay in the EU.

The life of a mayfly (less than a day) is short and brutal:

An adult female mayfly underwater looking for a suitable place to lay her eggs (under a large stone in this case); wings bent by water current. Silvery appearance caused by trapped air. #Vyrnwy pic.twitter.com/RKzy8GcgPL — Dewi Roberts (@DewiRoberts77) May 3, 2019

