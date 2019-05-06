Atheist bashing at Al-Jazeera: Columbia professor claims that New Atheism is a resurrection of imperialism, white supremacy, Islamophobia, and so on

I don’t know if I should spend any more time going after pieces like this, but I’ll call it to your attention. This one, at Al-Jazeera USA, is particularly invidious. The author, Hamid Dabashi, is an Iranian-born Professor of Iranian Studies and Comparative Literature at Columbia University, and has been involved in several altercations and controversies. He states in the piece that he’s a Muslim.
The occasion for Dabashi’s splenetic eructations is the publication of a transcript of the “Four Horsemen Discussion” in book form, The Four Horsemen: The Conversation that Sparked an Atheist Revolution. I’ve read the book, but if you’ve seen the publicly available video, it doesn’t add much to it. (There are some introductions by the three living Horsepersons as well as a foreword by Stephen Fry, but they’re very short).
Here’s the two-hour video, which is good, and I suspect most of us have seen it.
Dabashi’s beef is that all four of these men are ignorant of Islam, are “Islamophobic”, are white supremacists and imperialists, and are in league with Christian conservatives in espousing a “toxic ideology”. Moreover, he implies, they bear some responsibility for the attack on the mosques in New Zealand, for the Easter terrorist attack in Sri Lanka, and for the deaths of Palestinians during “right of return” demonstrations at the Israel-Gaza border. In the end, though, his whole critique rests on these men’s criticism of Islam:
So who are these four “new atheist” crusaders (yes, they may deny it, but they are indeed very much the product of the white Western Christian crusader tradition)? They are all white older men, who have never embarked on studying Islam, do not speak Arabic – the language of the Qur’an – and certainly have no special insight into any Muslim community on earth. They are, literally, illiterate.
I guess you have to read Hebrew and Greek to criticize the Bible, too, as those are the languages of scripture. As for “white older men”, that’s both ageist and racist, and Sam was only 40 at the time of this conversation. As for needing “special” (as opposed to “general”, I guess) insight into Islam before you can criticize it, I’ll leave that for you to judge.
Across religions and cultures, there are decent and reasonable atheists, as there are equally decent and reasonable believers, who can and should openly engage in debate about religion and the belief in God without succumbing to hatred and convictions in one’s supremacy. Such open and honest conversations are indeed healthy for any community or nation and should be encouraged.
But what the so-called “four horsemen” have engaged in during their 2007 discussion and in their public appearances and writings, is not an open and honest debate. Instead, the entirety of their work is just a vicious attack on a 1.5-billion-strong, immensely diverse and dynamic community.
To those who have followed these men and their writings, these charges are palpably ridiculous. They have all separated criticism of Islam from criticism of Muslims, have decried not only the Christian Right but also Christianity (and other faiths), and are certainly not white supremacists. As for the terrorist attacks, it’s ridiculous to blame these men for what happened in New Zealand, and of course the attacks in Sri Lanka were carried out by Muslims.
What is happening here is that Dabashi is simply upset that these men are not “good atheists,” and by “not good” I think he means that they haven’t refrained from criticizing Islam. I’ll give a few quotes to support that. First, his criticisms of each Horseperson (quotes from Dabashi’s piece are indented):
Sam Harris
In his book, End of Faith, he dedicates a whole chapter to the “The Problem with Islam.” There, he explains that: “While Christianity has few living inquisitors today, Islam has many … In our opposition to the world view of Islam, we confront a civilization with an arrested history. It is as though a portal in time has opened, and fourteenth-century hordes are pouring into our world. Unfortunately, they are now armed with twenty-first-century weapons.” One is left breathless considering whether to address the unabashed racism, the astonishing ignorance, or the barefaced vulgarity of such utterances.
This isn’t of course racism: it’s criticism of a faith and its effects on extremist adherents. Note that Sam says “many living inquisitors,” which is true, but he doesn’t indict all Muslims, and has repeatedly separated extremist from moderate Muslims. He’s clearly speaking about terrorists.
Christopher Hitchens
Last but not least, Hitchens is equally creative with his spurious conclusions about Islam in God Is Not Great. Just one example would suffice: “Real horror of the porcine is manifest all over the Islamic world. One good instance would be the continued prohibition of George Orwell’s Animal Farm, one of the most charming and useful fables of modern times, of the reading of which Muslim schoolchildren are deprived.”
I am a Muslim. I was born and raised in a Muslim country. I read Orwell’s Animal Farm in Persian in Iran when I was a teenager. The book was translated into Persian soon after its publication in English, and ever since has had numerous Persian translations and I, myself, have repeatedly included it in my courses.
This is the only indictment that can carry any weight, although its weight is that of a feather. Note that Dabashi was born in 1951, and thus was 28 when the 1979 Islamic Revolution occurred in Iran. That means he certainly read the book when the country was more liberal and the theocracy hadn’t started wholesale censorship. (He seems to have moved to the US before 1979). I doubt that Animal Farm is prescribed in Iran today (though I could be wrong); but as for Dabashi “including it in his courses,” well, his courses are at Columbia University.
Richard Dawkins
The other rabid Islamophobe, Dawkins uses the infamous Jyllands-Posten cartoons of Prophet Mohammed, which sparked mass protests in a few Muslim countries, to portray in his book, The God Delusion, all Muslims as a gang of delusional psychopaths. In his opinion: “Danes just live in a country with a free press, something that people in many Islamic countries might have a hard time understanding.” With this one sentence, Dawkins tries (but fails) to erase the long and sustained history of Muslims’ struggle for freedom of expression and truthful journalism.
I deny that Richard argues in The God Delusion that “all Muslims are a gang of delusional psychopaths”. As for ignoring the long history of Muslims’ struggle for freedom of expression, well, why did they have to struggle for freedom of expression if the religion wasn’t denying it? Certainly it does these days (which are the days that are relevant), as there is little freedom to criticize Islamic governments. In fact, you can be jailed or murdered for such criticism, as in Bangladesh. The Jyllands-Posten cartoons are but one example: Dabashi doesn’t mention The Satanic Verses or the Charlie Hebdo incidents; and there are many more. No, Islam indeed has a serious problem with dissent, at least in Islamic countries.
When I sent this article to Richard, he sent a response, which I quote with permission:
At least as far as The God Delusion is concerned, what is revealing in this ridiculous article is the grotesquely inflated obsession with Islam. To my regret, my ignorance of Islam and other religions led me to concentrate on attacking Christianity almost exclusively – so much for being a “Christian-enabler”. One of the most common criticisms I receive is precisely that I concentrate on attacking Christianity and ignore Islam (Christian hurt expressing itself in what has been called “Fatwa Envy”). My couple of sentences about the Danish cartoons is almost the only mention of Islam in the entire book. Perhaps it’s the only bit he read – maybe looked it up in the index.
Dan Dennett
In Breaking the Spell: Religion as a Natural Phenomenon, Dennett, too, engages in some sweeping and vastly inaccurate conclusions. For example, he makes the following mind-boggling observation: “It is worth recalling that the Arabic word Islam means ‘submission’. The idea that Muslims should put the proliferation of Islam ahead of their own interests is built right into the etymology of its name.” Yet, Islam means submission to the will of God, which is a central theological pillar in many religions and which has nothing to do with “proliferation of Islam”.
Oh, for crying out loud! This is a distinction without a difference. Islam is nothing if not a proselytizing faith, and, as many have pointed out, the distinction between religion and culture in many Muslim societies is nil. And yes, many Muslims, including terrorists and Islamists, do indeed put the proliferation of Islam ahead of their own interest; or rather, the proliferation of Islam is their chief interest.
In all of this, Dabashi picks on particulars, not addressing the general critiques of religion tendered by the Horsepersons, the criticisms that promoted the resurgence of atheism. These include the fact that there’s no evidence for religion’s fact claims or for a divine being, that the various religion conflict with each other in both claims about reality and, on the ground, militarily, and that all religions promote dogma and behavior that is divisive, oppressive, and inimical to the progress of liberal society. Instead, Dabishi just tars New Atheists with various slurs. Here are a few:
In other words, it is quite clear from the writings of the “four horsemen” that “new atheism” has little to do with atheism or any serious intellectual examination of the belief in God and everything to do with hatred and power.
Indeed, “new atheism” is the ideological foregrounding of liberal imperialism whose fanatical secularism extends the racist logic of white supremacy. It purports to be areligious, but it is not. It is, in fact, the twin brother of the rabid Christian conservatism which currently feeds the Trump administration’s destructive policies at home and abroad – minus all the biblical references.
And then he starts blaming New Atheism for the killings:
And just as religious white supremacy encourages individual and state-sponsored violence against those perceived as “inferior”, so does its “new atheist” version. Historically, the “liberal atheists” have always eagerly joined their “Christian conservative” brethren in the battle call in advance of any US aggression anywhere in the world.
However, this is, not to say that such deadly fanaticism occurs only in the US (and by extension Europe). Militant Islamism and extremist Zionism have the same exact roots. If Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and Osama bin Laden are the symbols of Muslim fanaticism, Meir Kahane, Benjamin Netanyahu, Ayelet Shaked, and Naftali Bennett are the prime examples of the Zionist equivalent, while the “four horsemen”, along with Steve Bannon, Mike Pompeo et al are the flag bearers of secular-Christian imperialism in full power.
I’m not sure that all of those things are like the others.
And, finally, this:
In the raging battle between these hateful, toxic ideologies, they thrive and feed off of each other. Caught in the crossfire of this clash of ignorance and barbarity, are billions of human beings – Jews, Christians, Muslims and atheists – who pay the price with their lives.
Thus, Robert Bowers, who killed 11 Jewish worshipers in the US, Brenton Tarrant who massacred 51 Muslims during Friday prayers in New Zealand, members of National Thowheed Jamath, who murdered 257 people during the Easter massacre in Sri Lanka and the Israeli soldiers who over the past year have slain more than 260 unarmed Palestinian during right of return protests at the Israel-Gaza fence are all kindred souls.
In today’s world, mass murder and religious and secular fanaticism go hand-in-hand.
Well, if you’re going to blame Dawkins et al. for this kind of stuff, we could blame Dabashi for every form of Islamist malfeasance perpetrated in this world, including the pervasive oppression of women, gays, apostates, the existence of corporal punishment and censorship, and so on. While Dabashi decries “Militant Islamism,” at the same time he decries reasonable criticism of Islam—the only thing that will ever stop Islamic violence and oppression (and that’s a long shot). Reasonable criticism of all religions is what is on offer by the Horsemen. As Dennett says at the beginning of the video:
“I came to realize it’s a no win situation; it’s a mug’s game. Religions have contrived to make it impossible to disagree with them, critically, without being rude. They simply play the hurt feelings card at every opportunity and you’re faced with the choice of well, are you going to be rude, or are you going to articulate this criticism and button your lip.”
Dabashi’s article is in fact one big Hurt Feelings Card.
Dabashi makes it quite obvious he has Not Done His Homework. Within the first few paragraphs, he clarifies which audience he wants to appeal to. By lumping Dawkins, Harris, Dennett, and Hitchens into a single basket, he tries to consolidate his. criticism in a way that (should) backfire. From my perspective (and IMHO), this type of baseless diatribe just reinforces and intensifies my admiration of The 4 Horsemen (plus,or course PCC{E},Victor Stegner, Michael,Shermer,Asimov,+ too many others to name😇). I’m aware Dabashi goes on to level his more specific criticism(s) on each Horseman, but for me it just adds to my angst I don’t have a few more hours each day to peruse more of “So-Called New Atheism’s” great works (like Faith vs. Fact).
Oh, the irony.
This dude clearly isn’t aware, or else doesn’t care, that in this country at least, white supremacy wears Christianity on its sleeve.
Yes, my thoughts as well. White Supremacists tend to dislike atheists whether those atheists are white or not.
People such as Dabashi continually claim that atheists are ignorant of the details of their religion. Yet, they seem not to have taken the time to understand what atheism is: the belief that there is no evidence of gods. It should take no more than 30 seconds to master this concept. Many years of study are not required. On all other issues atheists differ widely in their views as evidenced by the many discussions on the site of non-religious topics such as politics.
The faithists of all persuasions are in panic mode. They perceive the growing rejection of religion (if not actual adherence to atheism) as an attack on their core beliefs. This they cannot accept psychologically; hence, the need to strike back with silly arguments.
Very good. 30 seconds is probably about right for me but really, can’t remember when it was anything else. I always feel left out among all the “use to believers” out there but sometimes it happens early and very quickly apparently.
I wondered about this – I have encountered a lot of people who think that I am, in fact, a theist, but simply not religious. There are some people like that – Homer Simpson – but …
Yes, I’ve come across this too. And another common reaction is that we must be ‘rejecting’ god: that we must ‘hate’ god, usually because we don’t like being held accountable for our ‘sins’. Many of these people seem unable to get their heads around the fact that we sincerely consider that there is no god because there is no evidence for same.
Those people have false consensus bias and as a result they can’t conceive of anyone thinking differently than they do so they start to rationalize what must cause one to think that one thinks differently.
Plus, surveys have shown that atheists and agnostics tend to score higher than religious adherents on religious knowledge tests. See, e.g., here.
The Iranians outside looked from Ayatollah to Shah, and from Shah to Ayatollah, and from Ayatollah to Shah again: but already it was impossible to say which was which.
The piece is laughable. When something is not even wrong, it’s perhaps best ignored altogether. It doesn’t even work as poor polemic.
One thing: to put Dawkins, an Englishman, on the cover and smear him with the US right wing that was elected TEN years later after he penned his book, and which is carried in no small part by a creationist, evangelical Christian Right, is such utterly absurd that the author could not have been serious. I’ve read more entertaining troll pieces, and recommend to ignore such authors who are wasting everyone’s time.
Indeed! It’s also worth pointing out that on twitter Dawkins has frequently attacked Trump (and Brexit) and that during the Bush years he opposed the Iraq War. Dawkins has nothing to do with the American right wing—he is one of its enemies.
I can see how, in a twisted way, one might think of any of the “new atheists” are Islamophobic or ignorant of Islam. But even on that very very very low bar, the idea that they are “white supremicists”? For one thing, there are white Muslims, after all …
It is also interesting to hear an Iranian complain about language – some more bigoted Muslims complain that only Arab speakers “really get” the Koran, etc.
Dabashi:
See all this mayhem, motivated by religion?!
It’s your fault because you don’t believe in religion and you haven’t studied it. QED.
What is so awful about articles like this is many readers (especially Those who are especially sensitive to criticisms of Islam) don’t fact check what the author is saying. So, they come away believing that there is a white supremacy movement spearheaded by “old white atheist men”. I find this so exhausting not least because I’m sick to death of a white supremacist being around every corner. I wonder if the author of this article is capitalizing on the notion that all white people are white supremacists and thereby leading to further deluding the seriousness of the existence of actual white supremacists AND heightening the demonization of atheists all at once.
I believe it is just as you feared. It isn’t just atheists that are being demonized here; whites themselves, especially older white males, are the targets.
Large-scale Black slavery, based on racism, began in the Islamic, perhaps pre-Islamic Near East. It only became a European thing when the Portuguese began exploring the west coast of Africa in the mid 15th Century.
Well, slavery began when humans began. The fact that Europeans came late to this specific source of slaves doesn’t absolve them.
“Instead, the entirety of their work is just a vicious attack on a 1.5-billion-strong, immensely diverse and dynamic community”
Did their work resulted in more victims than what happens now in Yemen? A war motivated in part by the persisting (and sometimes pretty vicious) Shia-Sunni “feud”.
I don’t think that this is really about New Atheism, or, to put it another way, I don’t think Dabashi is particularly worried about New Atheism. I think this is an attempt to de-legitimize another aspect of Western liberalism. To Diane’s point above, it’s hardly likely that most of his readers are going to be able to pop down to the corner, and pick up a copy of The God Delusion, so why get butt hurt about it? Clearly, the idea of atheist crusaders is a oxymoron. But adding that on top of all the other invective will help, like the charge of racism, to keep another aspect of pluralism in the “too hot to touch” category, and foreclose another possible avenue of growth.
I agree — the criticism of Hitchens is both valid, and feather weight. But I also worth mentioning. Unlike the rest of his arguments.
And as soon as anyone starts talking about “1.6 billion Muslims” nonsense is about to follow. Usually, like this dude, a minute earlier they were usually accusing someone of over-generalising.
From an article by Hitchens: The Assassins of the Mind
“…So there is now a hidden partner in our cultural and academic and publishing and broadcasting world: a shadowy figure that has, uninvited, drawn up a chair to the table. He never speaks. He doesn’t have to. But he is very well understood.”
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2009/02/hitchens200902
As Richard Dawkins pointed out, the
‘horsersemen’ are almost all of the time targeting Christianity (except possibly Sam Harris on occasion). To construe them as white imperialism and the twin brother of Christian conservatism is beyond ridiculous.
Indeed an often heard criticism of say Dawkins and Dennet is that they limit their criticism too much to Christianity, and leave Islam out.
Dabashi is deeply delusional, it seems.