A “speech wars” section of The Atlantic

I’d like to call your attention to a fairly new feature of The Atlantic that began last fall: a series of columns and short pieces gathered under the rubric (and webpage) called “The Speech Wars”. Click on the screenshot to go there:
The topics and viewpoints are diverse, but all have something to do with the rights of people to say what they want, and the counterspeech against it. There are pro- and con-columns about Ilhan Omar’s statements, columns about hate speech, about the demonization of Harvard’s Ronald Sullivan, a house master and lawyer who is defending Harvey Weinstein as a client, and so on. Here’s a small screenshot:
You won’t agree with everything—how could you when the pieces sometimes take diametrically opposed stands?—but you’ll probably benefit most by reading things you don’t agree with. After all, isn’t that one of the great boons of free speech?
I thought the boon of free speech was that I got to say what I want, not that I have to listen to what other people say. Having to listen to other people is the burden, not the boon.😀
The First Amendment Speech Clause guarantees not just the right to speak one’s mind, but also the right to listen to speakers of one’s choosing. So, although one is never burdened with having to listen to a speaker not of one’s choice (that’s what the First Amendment’s “captive audience” doctrine prohibits), there’s a boon sometimes to listening, too.
One man’s boon is another man’s burden.
I took a look at the first article on Trump because that one just happened and I think it is important to separate this from free speech as it is in the bill of rights.
Trump is all twisted out of shape because Facebook has been removing several extremist from their platform. This has nothing to do with free speech although Trump, in his ignorance does not seem to know this. He has an opinion on everything and wants everyone to hear his, whether it is on the horse race or removing his friends from internet platforms. Frankly I am waiting for them to remove him.
Have said before and will say again – the first amendment is a restriction on government, not incitement to the people.
Left you a note in the comments to the preceding post about this statement by high-ranking former US Department of Justice prosecutors.
To quote Joe Biden’s words to Barack Obama in a different context, this is a big fuckin’ deal.
I just saw that news piece a few hours ago and it does restore ones faith in attorneys a little. It also confirms what a slime ball that attorney general is. All the more reason why they must get Mueller into Congress and many others to get this thing rolling. Trump is scared shitless as he now says Mueller should not be heard so it should be real interesting.
Oooh, an angry letter. Trump’s goose is surely cooked now.
It would also be good not to confuse the first amendment (US specific and only concerned with government) with the larger concept of free speech. Plenty of things that are not the government are capable of bringing harm to free speech and this has been recognised from the beginning.
“Society can and does execute its own mandates: and if it issues wrong mandates instead of right, or any mandates at all in things with which it ought not to meddle, it practises a social tyranny more formidable than many kinds of political oppression, since, though not usually upheld by such extreme penalties, it leaves fewer means of escape, penetrating much more deeply into the details of life, and enslaving the soul itself. Protection, therefore, against the tyranny of the magistrate is not enough: there needs protection also against the tyranny of the prevailing opinion and feeling; against the tendency of society to impose, by other means than civil penalties, its own ideas and practices as rules of conduct on those who dissent from them; to fetter the development, and, if possible, prevent the formation, of any individuality not in harmony with its ways, and compel all characters to fashion themselves upon the model of its own. There is a limit to the legitimate interference of collective opinion with individual independence: and to find that limit, and maintain it against encroachment, is as indispensable to a good condition of human affairs, as protection against political despotism.”
John Stuart Mill, On Liberty
They ain’t writin’ sentences with clauses like that anymore, are they? 🙂
No more, no way, no how.
Yes, our corporate overlords should definitely be deciding what content they want us to look at. No harm could ever come from that.
Apparently, “Sub” has some special meaning to the many commentators who make it the sole content of their submissions here.
Could someone enlighten me as to what information is supposedly transferred by this linguistic device, which appears MT on its face?
I appreciate that I am hopelessly out of date, but that doesn’t mean that I can’t learn.
“Sub” merely means that one is subscribing to the current thread and has nothing earth-shattering to say (yet). This will allow one to hear what others have to say.
"Sub" merely means that one is subscribing to the current thread and has nothing earth-shattering to say (yet). This will allow one to hear what others have to say.
😂 When ordering lunch it’s SUB!
What does MT mean?
Empty.
Thanks
This seems to be a trend among online publications. They throw a bunch of loosely related articles into a category with a name that they think will attract readers. It gives the illusion of being curated and/or expressing a coherent point of view but, instead, it is just one more cheap mechanism to make their website more “sticky”. On the other hand, one can read the articles’ titles and sometimes find something worth reading.
Sticky. That is a useful word for what goes on. All the highly sophisticated AI used by the internet platforms and the political campaigns and their russian friends. It is one big sticky mess.
I think it is refreshing to see a magazine presenting articles that don’t articulate a single coherent worldview. I’m getting tired of the obvious political slants in nearly all news and opinion outlets
+1. The Atlantic’s pretty good that way.