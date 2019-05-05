Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s Sunday, May 5, 2019, and National Enchilada Day (be sure to eat the whole enchilada). It’s also Cinco de Mayo, celebrating the victory of the Mexican Army over the French at Puebla in 1862. Many Americans celebrate the holiday by feting Mexican food and culture, but of course this is dead wrong; HuffPo has an article with an annoyingly hectoring video and post telling us not to culturally appropriate. Listen to the Pecksniffian leisure fascist by clicking on the screenshot.

On May 5, 1494, in his second of four voyages to the Americas, Christopher Columbus landed on Jamaica and claimed it for Spain. On this day in 1821, Emperor Napoleon died in exile on the remote island of Saint Helena. He was 51, and it’s still not clear whether he died of stomach cancer or was poisoned accidentally or deliberately. On this day in 1835, the first railway in mainland Europe opened, taking travelers between Brussels and Mechelen.

On this day in 1891, the “Music Hall” (later known as Carnegie Hall) opened in New York City, with Tchaikovsky the guest conductor of the first performance. On May 5, 1904, Cy Young of the Boston Americans pitched the first perfect game in “modern era” baseball against the Philadelphia Athletics in Boston. (A perfect game is one in which no batter reaches first base and 27 batters are retired.) 20 other such games have been recorded since then, with only one—pitched by Don Larsen—occurring in the World Series.

On May 5, 1920, the anarchists Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti were arrested for robbery and murder; both were electrocuted in August in 1927. It’s an important day in the history of evolution education, for it was on May 5, 1925, that John T. Scopes was arrested in Dayton, Tennessee for violating the state’s Butler Act, prohibiting the teaching of human evolution. After the trial, Scopes began graduate studies in geology at the University of Chicago and became an oil consultant, dying in 1970. Here’s a vanity photo of me at his grave in Paducah, Kentucky (the headstone of Scopes and his wife are hard to find in that graveyard, and I suspect few people visit it).

On May 5, 1945, the only combat fatalities on the American continent during World War II took place in Bly, Oregon. Here’s Wikipedia’s explanation:

Bly is also the site of the only fatalities of World War II in the U.S. continent due to an enemy balloon bomb attack. On May 5, 1945, a Japanese balloon bomb exploded as it was being pulled from the woods by curious picnickers. Killed in the explosion were: Elsie Mitchell, 26, wife of minister Archie E. Mitchell; Edward Engen, 13; Richard Patzke, 14; Jay Gifford, 13; Sherman Shoemaker, 11; and Joan Patzke, 13. Rev. Mitchell heard the explosion and discovered the bodies. The victims’ families were compensated by the government. A memorial was erected at what today is called the Mitchell Recreation Area.

Many of us remember May 5, 1961, when astronaut Alan Shephard became the first American to enter outer space. His Mercury mission was an “up and down” shot with no orbits, and lasted 15 minutes, going up 187 km. Finally, it was exactly two decades later that IRA operative Bobby Sands died in Long Kesh prison hospital on the 66th day of his hunger strike. He was 27.

Notables born on this day include Karl Marx (1818), Nellie Bly (1864), Helen Redfield (1900), Tyrone Power (1914), Tammy Wynette (1942), Michael Palin (1943), Brian Williams (1959), and Adele (1988).

Few notables died on this day: those who expired on May 5 include Napoleon (1821) and Bobby Sands (1981; see above).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, the beasts are locked out of the house:

Cyrus: Why aren’t you going in? Hili: I forgot the key.

In Polish:

Cyrus: Czemu nie wchodzisz do domu?

Hili: Zapomniałam klucza.

From reader Karl:

And from Facebook:

From a site I look at occasionally to remind me of the harassment that women face in Muslim countries that require veiling:

“I am only 16 year old and I was #WalkingUnveiled in Isfahan Iran. See how this man beat me up just for not wearing a hijab. I was so scared when this man and his wife attacked me but my camera empowered me to fight back and resist. #MyCameraIsMyWeapon pic.twitter.com/6JDqOzJJrO — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) May 4, 2019

A tweet from Heather Hastie. There are plenty of cats and DUCKS in the video:

10 signs you've found your BFF 💙 pic.twitter.com/iFKTFRko1U — The Dodo (@dodo) May 2, 2019

Tweets from Grania. Look at that cat jump about!

Kitty was a martial artist in his past life pic.twitter.com/0Cp4Cj3zOm — Awwwww (@AwwwwCats) May 1, 2019

In this case I’d just run away:

This is the only trolley problem that matters. What do you do? pic.twitter.com/DaI23YZXhL — Dan Broadbent 🚀 (@aSciEnthusiast) April 26, 2019

This deer prefers a cat lick to a salt lick, and the cat likes it too:

Cat is hanging on for dear life! 😸 pic.twitter.com/B2gKnvvATd — Awwwww (@AwwwwCats) April 26, 2019

This girl picked a fight with the wrong moggie!

Tweets from Matthew. I probably mentioned a frogfish before, but this one is as ugly as a frog peeking through ice. But it’s still cool.

The hairy frogfish has a rounded, extensible body, and its soft skin is covered with irregularly-arranged dermal spinules resembling hairs. Its pectoral & pelvic fins, allow the frogfish to "walk" on the sea bottom and to keep a stable position for ambush https://t.co/xL8r1nbh1w pic.twitter.com/UChwNk6TmE — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) May 1, 2019

“This is all science, so there’s nothing to be ashamed of.”

Kuwaiti Academic Dr. Mariam Al-Sohel invented anal suppositories that can cure Homosexuality, based on “Prophetic Medicine”…

Lol idk about the medicine but she sure loves speaking about anal sex… pic.twitter.com/ni0GpNvIQy — Hen Mazzig חן מזיג (@HenMazzig) April 23, 2019

This lovely photo reminds me of Van Gogh’s “Starry Night”:

“A group of French amateur astrophotographers called Ciel Austral (“Southern Sky”) have shared a 240-megapixel image of the Large Magellan Cloud (LMC).” https://t.co/aFqAmuscom pic.twitter.com/8hlGlOpmeZ — Darran Anderson (@Oniropolis) May 4, 2019

The most recalcitrant coffee ever!:

Coffee looking a little weird this morning 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Dje570cIRP — Round Animals (@round_boys) May 4, 2019