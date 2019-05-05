Star Wars Day Special: Waitress promised Toyota, gets Toy Yoda, sues

In honor of yesterday being Star Wars Day, we present this hilarious but true story from a while back. This woman would have a good case unless the company represented IN PRINT that the winner would get a “Toy Yoda.” Apparently, they didn’t, and even implied (see below) that that the Big Prize was indeed a vehicle. Ergo, the suit was settled for an undisclosed amount/car. The manager said it was an April Fools joke, but I think he bit off more than he could chew.

This took place in the early Oughts, judging from this entry on the University of Las Vegas Law Site.

My only question is this: if Ms. Berry was working at Gulf Coast Wings, why on earth would they identify her as a “Former Hooters waitress” in both places?