Star Wars Day Special: Waitress promised Toyota, gets Toy Yoda, sues

In honor of yesterday being Star Wars Day, we present this hilarious but true story from a while back. This woman would have a good case unless the company represented IN PRINT that the winner would get a “Toy Yoda.” Apparently, they didn’t, and even implied (see below) that that the Big Prize was indeed a vehicle. Ergo, the suit was settled for an undisclosed amount/car. The manager said it was an April Fools joke, but I think he bit off more than he could chew.
This took place in the early Oughts, judging from this entry on the University of Las Vegas Law Site.
My only question is this: if Ms. Berry was working at Gulf Coast Wings, why on earth would they identify her as a “Former Hooters waitress” in both places?
Maybe Gulf Coast Wings was the parent company of the Hooters? Glad to see this outcome – smart ass jokers…
Lots of times franchises are owned by companies and not individuals as we tend to think. (the franchisee)
The company I worked for – Army & Air Force Exchange Service was the 4th largest franchisee for Burger King at one time. Who would guess.
Berry quit her job (understandably) and then sued Gulf Coast Wings, which owned the local Hooters franchise. https://usatoday30.usatoday.com/news/nation/2002/05/09/toy-yoda.htm
I found the details by following the citation given in the Hooters article on the much-maligned Wikipedia, for what it’s worth.
As some say, those who screw their personnel eventually have to wash the floors themselves.
