Today we have a panoply of lovely fly photos, all taken and sent by reader Jonathan Wallace from England. His notes are indented:

The Diptera get a bad rap and most people associate them with negative connotations. It is true that some species are vectors of disease and that biting flies can be hard to tolerate for man and beast alike, but there are also many species that are economically beneficial and of course they play a key role in many ecosystems. They are also amazingly diverse.

The pictures I sent are all except one of hoverflies (Syrphidae) which are a case in point regarding beneficial flies. These insects are important pollinators that can be easily seen by anyone who spends any time watching a flower bed; a high proportion of the insects visiting the flowers will be hoverflies. Many hoverfly species also give gardeners a helping hand as pest controllers, for the larvae of many of them prey on aphids. Hoverflies are also an interesting group for any amateurs of mimicry in animal species: many sport abdominal patterns that mimic bees and wasps.

Here are the species I’ve photographed:

Episyrphus balteatus – known as the Marmalade hoverfly, This is one of the commonest species in the UK.