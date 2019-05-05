Muslim society dismisses Islamist school video as “an unintended mistake and an oversight”

Here’s a short and brand-new article from Philly.com about the video I posted this morning, a video showing young children at an Islamic Center spewing hatred and bigotry.

Yes, they should indeed investigate how this happened, and while they’re doing it they should take steps to prevent the further hate-brainwashing of young Muslims. But really, how could this highly choreographed scenario, complete with a script, be “an unintended mistake and an oversight”? Maybe somebody wasn’t paying attention, which accounts for the “oversight”, but what about the “mistake” part?

Oy gewalt!

h/t: Malgorzata