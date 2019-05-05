Muslim society dismisses Islamist school video as “an unintended mistake and an oversight”

Here’s a short and brand-new article from Philly.com about the video I posted this morning, a video showing young children at an Islamic Center spewing hatred and bigotry.
Yes, they should indeed investigate how this happened, and while they’re doing it they should take steps to prevent the further hate-brainwashing of young Muslims. But really, how could this highly choreographed scenario, complete with a script, be “an unintended mistake and an oversight”? Maybe somebody wasn’t paying attention, which accounts for the “oversight”, but what about the “mistake” part?
Oy gewalt!
h/t: Malgorzata
Mistake my ass!
Well, it obviously was a mistake to upload the video on the YouTube channel when somebody not sharing the desire to cut off people’s heads could translate it from Arabic into English and show what children are taught in this illustrious institution. Without this “unintended mistake” nobody would know and the teaching would continue without any problems.
I agree that the “unintended mistake” was uploading the video where kafirs could see it.
To be fair to the kids, they don’t appear to be singing in the video, rather dancing to a recording that is being played. They probably don’t speak Arabic fluently, and may not be aware of what all the words mean.
Still, sad to see the adults setting them up that way.
You probably didn’t manage to watch the video to the end. When it comes to reading the poem containing all the worst parts, children are definitely reading it in fluent Arabic. Only the initial song is coming from a recording.
I think they mean it was a Trump mistake. That is, the mistake was getting caught.
In the US, what legal steps can be taken to tackle this problem?
Trump keeps talking about radicals entering the US. He may be pandering to a xenophobic people, but that does not mean he is completely off the mark. The Christians may brainwash their children into believing some nonsense about the creation, but the alleged (because I have not seen it) content of this video is more serious.
Careful, you’re wandering into the Sam Harris minefield. You must remember:
– All religions are the same.
– Beliefs do not inform actions.
– Religious beliefs are genetic, therefore
criticism is racism.
– It was all caused by U.S. imperialism
in Pennsylvania.