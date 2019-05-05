American Muslim children get radicalized

I’ve written repeatedly about how children in some Middle Eastern countries are conditioned to hate both Jews and Israel from a very young age—an age far too low to be able to parse questions of politics and justice. This is state-sanctioned brainwashing, and reminds me of the South Pacific song “You’ve got to be carefully taught.” Have a look at these lyrics, which are especially apposite today:

You’ve got to be taught to hate and fear

You’ve got to be taught from year to year

It’s got to be drummed in your dear little ear

You’ve got to be carefully taught. You’ve got to be taught to be afraid

Of people whose eyes are oddly made

And people whose skin is a diff’rent shade

You’ve got to be carefully taught. You’ve got to be taught before it’s too late

Before you are six or seven or eight

To hate all the people your relatives hate

You’ve got to be carefully taught.

Many Muslim communities specialize in this kind of teaching, and, sadly not just in the Middle East. It also happens in the U.S., where Muslims are supposed to be far more integrated in local society than they are elsewhere. That’s surely true in general, but nevertheless stuff like this goes on. As MEMRI posts on this link, we have radicalization in Pennsylvania:

On April 22, 2019, the Muslim American Society Islamic Center in Philadelphia (MAS Philly) uploaded a video of an “Ummah Day” celebration to its Facebook page in which young children wearing Palestinian scarves sang: “Glorious steeds call us and lead us [to] the Al-Aqsa Mosque. The blood of martyrs protects us… Take us, oh ships… until we reach our shores and crush the treacherous ones… Flow, oh rivers of martyrs!” A young girl read a poem praising martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Palestine, and she asked: “Will [Jerusalem] be a hotbed for cowards?” Another young girl read: “We will defend [Palestine] with our bodies… We will chop off their heads, and we will liberate the sorrowful and exalted Al-Aqsa Mosque… We will subject them to eternal torture.” MAS Philly belongs to the Muslim American Society (MAS), which has 42 chapters in the United States and one in the United Kingdom. MAS’ website says that its mission is to “move people to strive for God-consciousness, liberty and justice, and to convey Islam with utmost clarity,” and that its vision is “a virtuous and just American society.”

Here’s a video from the Ummah Day celebration. These kids can’t be more than eight or nine years old:

Children in Philadelphia Muslim Society: We Will Sacrifice Ourselves for Al-Aqsa; Will Chop off Their Heads, Subject Them to Eternal Torture pic.twitter.com/6ySfz0Ylel — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) May 3, 2019

Part of the transcript:

Take us, oh ships, until we liberate our lands – until we reach our shores and crush the treacherous ones […] Blow, oh winds of Paradise – flow, oh rivers of martyrs! My Islam is calling, who is going to heeds its call? Rise, oh righteous ones! […] Girl 1: Our martyrs sacrificed their lives without hesitation. They attained Paradise, and the scent of musk emanates from their bodies. They compete with one another to reach Paradise. Will Jerusalem be their capital city, or will it be a hotbed for cowards? […] Girl 2: We will defend the land of divine guidance with our bodies, and we will sacrifice our souls without hesitation. We will chop off their heads, and we will liberate the sorrowful and exalted Al-Aqsa Mosque. We will lead the army of Allah fulfilling His promise, and we will subject them to eternal torture.

Chop off their heads? Martyrs? Liberate our lands? Kids this young shouldn’t be parroting this stuff!