The Great Science Publishing Scandal

by Matthew Cobb
Earlier this week, BBC Radio 4 broadcast a programme I made, along with producer Deborah Cohen, about how scientific publishing works, the problems associated with it, and why everyone should be concerned about it. Click on this picture and you will be able to listen to the programme from anywhere in the world.
You might think this is a fairly niche issue, but if you or anyone in your family has a disease and you want to read up on the latest treatments, you will find that, unless you work or study at a rich university, you may not have access to the material, which is behind a paywall.
The programme is not primarily about the massive profits of the publishers* but about something much more interesting – how we got to this situation, and how academics (not just scientists) are complicit in the system. We also explore various alternatives, including Sci-Hub, a site run by a Kazakh hacker, which has stolen the whole of the academic literature, pretty much, and gives it away for free. But as one of my interviewees put it in a quote we didn’t use – “Stolen from whom?”
The programme is only 28 minutes long, and the response so far has been very positive. Those who are particularly keen on one or another Open Access option have been disappointed that the programme is not either more polemical or more focused on one solution. I felt that explaining the complexities of the problem to the general listener would be more interesting.
_______
* For example, in 2017, the largest academic publishing company, Elsevier, made £913 million profit, up £60 million from 2016. Its 2017 profit margin was 36.8%. The raw material underlying that profit – the academic articles and their reviewing – was provided free of charge by academics, often from research that was funded by the public either through taxes or through donations to charities.
Interesting program. However I wonder why life scientists and medical researchers haven’t adopted a system similar to that used by physicists, mathematicians, and astrophysicists, started 27 years ago:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ArXiv
You can subscribe to this service and look at the daily supply of hundreds of papers posted by this service, which includes papers that later appear in Nature and other journals. Even Nobel laureates post on this service. Of course you can’t digest this flood, but I use the search function of my email system to search in them. Why not the life sciences?
In Pakistan it’s even worse, faculty promotion is linked to publications with little regard to quality. You have faculty getting credit for publications (and organized meetings) detailing “scientific miracles” in the Quran. Dr. Pervez Hoodbhoy is a Pakistani nuclear physicist who has discussed he problems with science and rationality in the Islamic world.
Correction: Ther is a system similar to arXiv for life scientists:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/BioRxiv
I wasn’t aware of this.
Neither was I. For me, ResearchGate is very useful.
Preprints are raised towards the end of the programme. The key point is that despite the arXiv’s existence for nearly 3 decades, subscription-paid physics journals continue to exist, and we all pay for them, in the end. The same is true in the humanities and the social sciences where people have been circulating working papers for a very long time. The history of preprints is more complex than most people know, and were repeatedly crushed by the commercial publishers in the biomedical sciences. Read here: https://journals.plos.org/plosbiology/article?id=10.1371/journal.pbio.2003995
There’s a lot of crap on arXiv, judging by the AI papers. Anyone and everyone can put their crackpot ideas in the form of a scientific paper and pretend to know what they’re talking about. Perhaps the moderation is particularly weak in this area but my guess is that it’s the same in all areas. It is not at all surprising to me that peer-reviewed journals still have an important role to play.
I feel like we are going through phases in this internet revolution. The value of review has yet to settle at a new equilibrium. It is hard to tell where it will all end up. The freedom and power of the internet is mostly a good thing but not 100%.
It never occurred to me to include scientific publishing in my investment portfolio, but I obviously missed the boat. Wikipedia’s history of the firm is informative. The original Dutch printshop and bookseller of the Elzevir family was once the most distinguished name in scientific publishing, having published in 1638 Galileo’s “Two New Sciences”, founding the field of Physics.
But our modern Elsevier, established only in 1880, essentially stole the name and logo of the Dutch predecessor. It has evidently continued to work in a similar manner, going so far as to sponsor fake journals on behalf of pharmaceutical companies: “In May 2009, Elsevier Health Sciences CEO Hansen released a statement regarding Australia-based sponsored journals, conceding that they were “sponsored article compilation publications, on behalf of pharmaceutical clients, that were made to look like journals and lacked the proper disclosures.” ” That is evidently one way to get to a 36.8% profit margin.
The Wiki article goes on to report on various Elsevier journals in which editorial boards resigned en masse over the parent company’s profit-grasping policies. And recently: “In 2013, Elsevier acquired Mendeley, a UK company making software for managing and sharing research papers. Mendeley, previously an open platform for sharing of research, was greatly criticized for the acquisition, which users saw as acceding to the “paywall” approach to research literature. Mendeley’s previously open sharing system now allows exchange of paywalled resources only within private groups.”