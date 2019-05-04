Saturday: Hili dialogue

We’re arrived at another Caturday: May 4, 2019. It’s National Hoagie Day, and if you’re not familiar with hoagies, it’s the eastern U.S. term for a “submarine sandwich.” If you don’t know what that is, it’s sad. In my view, Britain needs shops that sell good “subs” rather than 2-mm thin “chicken and sweetcorn butties.” (No, Subway “subs” aren’t good ones.)

It’s Star Wars Day (I haven’t seen the movie), and the date is said to derive from this:

Apocryphally, the reference was first used on May 4, 1979, the day Margaret Thatcher took office as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. An online news article from the Danish public broadcaster says her political party, the Conservatives, placed a congratulatory advertisement in The London Evening News, saying “May the Fourth Be with Yu, Maggie. Congratulations.”

It’s also World Naked Gardening Day; if you send me a picture of you celebrating that day without naughty bits showing, I’ll put it up tomorrow.

Puttering around in my empty lab yesterday, I found some old papers I’d saved from college and, among them, coincidentally, was first research paper in genetics, the identification of an unknown white-eye mutant (actually a combination of cn and bw, which I called “tangerine” and “chocolate” respectively) in Drosophila melanogaster. This was a project for my genetics class in my second year in college. And it was dated exactly fifty years ago!

50/50: a perfect score! It was actually this paper, and my amazement at being able to map the mutations cleanly, and identify how they acted, that made me want to go into genetics. Many thanks to my professor, Bruce Grant at the College of William and Mary.

News from this day in history is a bit thin. On May 4, 1626, the Walloon explorer Peter Minuit arrived at Manhattan island aboard his ship the See Meewu. He latter became governor and then reportedly bought Manhattan from the native Americans for about $1000. Exactly 160 years later, the Haymarket affair took place in Chicago, when a bomb was thrown at police trying to disperse a peaceful labor rally for an eight-hour day. In the explosion and ensuing police gunfire, 8 were killed and 60 wounded. Eight civilians were convicted; four were hanged. It was a landmark event in the history of the American labor movement.

On May 4, 1904, the U.S. began constructing the Panama Canal. And on this day in 1932, Al Capone began serving 11 years in prison for tax evasion, first in Atlanta and then at Alcatraz, Diagnosed with syphillis and gonorrhea, he died in 1947. On May 4, 1953, Ernest Hemingway won the Pulitzer Prize for his book The Old Man and the Sea. To my mind, it is not the best of his novels: I think The Sun Also Rises is on top.

On this day in 1970, four unarmed students protesting the U.S. invasion of Cambodia were killed at Kent State University by the Ohio National Guard. You all know the iconic picture of the event, and here’s Neil Young’s song about it, performed at Farm Aid 25 in 2010:

On this day in 1979, Margaret Thatcher became the first female Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. And on March 4, 1994, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and PLO Yasser Arafat signed a peace accord giving self-rule to the Gaza Strip and Jericho. Sadly, things are still violent there: there were riots at the border yesterday, leading to one Palestinian killed, Hamas firing 100 rockets into Israel, injuring a 15-year-old boy, and two Israeli soldiers wounded the previous day by snipers.

Notables born on this day include Horace Mann (1796), Alice Liddell (1852), Eugenie Clark (1922), Audrey Hepburn (1929), and George Will (1941).

Alice Liddell (1852-1934) was of course the inspiration for Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland, which originated when Alice asked Carroll to tell her and her sisters a story during a boating trip. Here she is at seven, 20, and 80:

7:

20:

80:

Those who bought the farm on this day include Moe Howard (1975), Paul Butterfield (1987), and Christian de Duve (2013, Nobel Laureate).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is exploring leisurely:

Cyrus: Come on, we have to see the other part of the orchard. Hili: There is no hurry.

In Polish:

Cyrus: Chodź, trzeba obejrzeć drugą część sadu.

Hili: Nie spieszy się.

A cat chart from reader David:

I found this on the Twitter feed of reader/athropologist Dorsa Amir. It looks to me like a duck!

A 33,000 year old (!) carving of a water bird made of mammoth ivory. Found in Hohle Fels Cave in Germany. Might be the oldest representation of a bird ever found. pic.twitter.com/N3Gr2OBhSC — Dorsa Amir (@DorsaAmir) April 26, 2019

And two collated tweets from Stephanie Lahey. Cats get grants for the win! Be sure to click on the original pair of tweets:

SCENE: COURTROOM

[…] and finally, exhibit 1463: What happens when you leave dogs alone in the house versus what happens when you leave cats alone in the house.

And with that, the prosecution rests, Your Honour. #CatsOfTwitter pic.twitter.com/591zD9jWyj — Stephanie J. Lahey (@StephanieLahey) May 3, 2019

Two tweets from Heather Hastie. The first might convey too much information, though:

Who enjoys being above average…? pic.twitter.com/viajAIeaJk — Archie Debunker (@ArcheeDebunker) May 2, 2019

Kittens learn to lick:

Tweets from Grania. Ebony and Ivory—live together in perfect harmony:

I like this video pic.twitter.com/Frjouk6GEU — Gaml .y (@m_yosry2012) March 21, 2019

A cat tests its bath water:

Ehy kitty ,is the water warm enough to have a bath ?? 🐱🛁😄 ( Unknown ) pic.twitter.com/lRMiwSrRGs — Stefano S. Magi (@StefanodocSM) May 3, 2019

Once again Nick Cohen proves himself the Orwell of the post-Hitchens era. Do read the piece:

This by @NickCohen4 is completely brilliant. If you read anything today, let it be this article.

"We live in a world where everyone condemns the elite, but noone admits to belonging to it; where everyone plays the underdog, especially when they have won.“ https://t.co/B1gR1J3IrZ — Helene von Bismarck (@HeleneBismarck) April 28, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. The first is a lovely snow leopard photo:

The moment these #SnowLeopards caught wind of a herd of blue sheep – their favourite prey – coming along the cliff. 🐑🐑🐑🐑👀🐆🐆🐆#MammalWatching #WildIndia #SnowLeopard pic.twitter.com/ax1JGBnFRp — Jack Ashby (@JackDAshby) April 29, 2019

DO NOT TOUCH THIS CAT!

Important notice of the day. pic.twitter.com/1hgHmHpsXy — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) April 27, 2019

And the origin of the penguin Feynman diagram in quantum physics. Ellis’s account (Trigger warning: weed is involved!)

Mary K. [Gaillard], Dimitri [Nanopoulos] and I first got interested in what are now called penguin diagrams while we were studying CP violation in the Standard Model in 1976… The penguin name came in 1977, as follows. In the spring of 1977, Mike Chanowitz, Mary K and I wrote a paper on GUTs predicting the b quark mass before it was found. When it was found a few weeks later, Mary K, Dimitri, Serge Rudaz and I immediately started working on its phenomenology. That summer, there was a student at CERN, Melissa Franklin who is now an experimentalist at Harvard. One evening, she, I, and Serge went to a pub, and she and I started a game of darts. We made a bet that if I lost I had to put the word penguin into my next paper. She actually left the darts game before the end, and was replaced by Serge, who beat me. Nevertheless, I felt obligated to carry out the conditions of the bet. For some time, it was not clear to me how to get the word into this b quark paper that we were writing at the time. Then, one evening, after working at CERN, I stopped on my way back to my apartment to visit some friends living in Meyrinwhere I smoked some illegal substance. Later, when I got back to my apartment and continued working on our paper, I had a sudden flash that the famous diagrams look like penguins. So we put the name into our paper, and the rest, as they say, is history.

This is how the penguin diagram name in quantum field theory was born: particle physicist John Ellis lost a bet playing darts at a bar and had to put the word penguin into his next paper. pic.twitter.com/vrc5ME13aA — Fermat's Library (@fermatslibrary) May 3, 2019