Saturday: Duck report

I haven’t much new to report. The Dude (Gregory) abides, despite regular inundation by foreign drakes. I’m beginning to wonder, since they look young and healthy, whether some of these may not be Honey’s offspring.
At any rate, Gregory is in the pond at all hours and in all weathers. He huddles on the “duck tub” in the rain, in the cold, and in the sun, waiting for his hen. The first three photos showing the Dude Abiding were taken from the window in my office:
Sometimes he swims about:
And this morning. . . SIX DRAKES. I chased them out, but of course had to chase Gregory out, too. But he always comes back soon
Gregory waits in vain, but is adopting you.
That duck island really ties the pond together.
The following are a non-birder’s uneducated questions (please treat my ignorance with kindness…).
Q1: Do wild ducks by being fed on a reliable and regular basis get ~domesticated, or at least so attached to their feeding pond that they will migrate back to the same place?
Q2: When the ducklings were fledging last fall, they all looked the same, i.e. female. Have they changed their plumage since to be clearly identifiable as colorful drakes today?
Hens growing to be Drakes? Perhaps I’ve misunderstood your Q.
Or young ducks that cannot be identified YET as either or?? – My wild guess?? since the ducks that left the pond last fall didn’t look like drakes, and now there’s a guess that the drakes hanging around the pond could belong to Honey’s last year’s brood.