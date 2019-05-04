Saturday: Duck report

I haven’t much new to report. The Dude (Gregory) abides, despite regular inundation by foreign drakes. I’m beginning to wonder, since they look young and healthy, whether some of these may not be Honey’s offspring.

At any rate, Gregory is in the pond at all hours and in all weathers. He huddles on the “duck tub” in the rain, in the cold, and in the sun, waiting for his hen. The first three photos showing the Dude Abiding were taken from the window in my office:

Sometimes he swims about:

And this morning. . . SIX DRAKES. I chased them out, but of course had to chase Gregory out, too. But he always comes back soon