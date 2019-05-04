Saturday: Duck report

I haven’t much new to report. The Dude (Gregory) abides, despite regular inundation by foreign drakes. I’m beginning to wonder, since they look young and healthy, whether some of these may not be Honey’s offspring.

At any rate, Gregory is in the pond at all hours and in all weathers. He huddles on the “duck tub” in the rain, in the cold, and in the sun, waiting for his hen. The first three photos showing the Dude Abiding were taken from the window in my office:

Sometimes he swims about:

And this morning. . . SIX DRAKES. I chased them out, but of course had to chase Gregory out, too. But he always comes back soon

I’ve got my ducks in a row.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on May 4, 2019 at 2:45 pm and filed under ducks. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

5 Comments

  1. Terry Pedersen
    Posted May 4, 2019 at 2:54 pm | Permalink

    Gregory waits in vain, but is adopting you.

    Reply
  2. Ken Kukec
    Posted May 4, 2019 at 3:08 pm | Permalink

    The Dude (Gregory) abides …

    That duck island really ties the pond together.

    Reply
  3. Heike
    Posted May 4, 2019 at 3:56 pm | Permalink

    The following are a non-birder’s uneducated questions (please treat my ignorance with kindness…).

    Q1: Do wild ducks by being fed on a reliable and regular basis get ~domesticated, or at least so attached to their feeding pond that they will migrate back to the same place?

    Q2: When the ducklings were fledging last fall, they all looked the same, i.e. female. Have they changed their plumage since to be clearly identifiable as colorful drakes today?

    Reply
    • Michael Fisher
      Posted May 4, 2019 at 4:53 pm | Permalink

      Hens growing to be Drakes? Perhaps I’ve misunderstood your Q.

      Reply
      • Heike
        Posted May 4, 2019 at 4:58 pm | Permalink

        Or young ducks that cannot be identified YET as either or?? – My wild guess?? since the ducks that left the pond last fall didn’t look like drakes, and now there’s a guess that the drakes hanging around the pond could belong to Honey’s last year’s brood.

        Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: