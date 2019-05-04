Since Stephen Barnard sent his recent batch of photos to me in one dollop, and I posted half of them yesterday, here is the other batch; Stephen’s notes are indented:

The second batch is a mixed bag. First, a couple of duck mated pairs: Cinnamon Teals (Anas cyanoptera) and Gadwall (Mareca strepera).

The next three are a mated pair of Sandhill Cranes (Grus canadensis). The male is performing a courting ritual, which involves among other things throwing stuff in the air.

Next, a couple of d*g (Canis lupus familiaris) photos. I usually take Deets and Hitch along when I fish on my place. Hitch is very interested when I manage to catch something (a Brown Trout in this case).

Turkey Vultures (Cathartes aura) warming up in the morning sun.

Finally, a sunset.