Caturday felid trifecta: Scottish man cycles around the world with a rescue kitten; the fate of Julian Assange’s cat; mouse pwns cat;

Bored Panda has a heartwarming story of a Scottish man who, cycling around the world, came upon a stray tabby (click on screenshot). The rest is history.

This three-minute video, embedded in a tweet, tells the tale:

This is the best thing I've seen today 😻 pic.twitter.com/xSlk63XUeu — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) April 8, 2019

Some photos and text from the article:

In September 2018, Dean Nicholson had one goal – to cycle across the globe solo – and he began his long journey riding from his hometown Dunbar, Scotland. The 31-year-old Scottish traveler was tired from his nine-to-five job as a welder so he wanted to change his lifestyle and see the world from a bicycle seat. The trip went great as he traveled south, passing through eight different countries and sharing his wild adventures online. But when he was crossing the Bosnian border into Montenegro, his plans had to change a little bit. At first, Nicholson didn’t have a place for kitty so he had to be creative. He made some space in his front basket, clearing out some of his digital equipment and carefully placed her there. In that way, his new companion was granted the best seat in the front and had the honor to lead the way.

He knew that since they were in the middle of nowhere and the kitty was desperately hungry, her previous owner had intentionally dumped her. After a trip to the vet, Nicholson named her Nala, after one of the characters in his favorite movie ‘The Lion King’ and took her on his journey.

Nala quickly showed her loving personality and adventurous soul. She loves traveling and is super relaxed and chill showing no signs of discomfort traveling long distances. Sometimes she jumps out of the box and sits on Nicholson’s shoulder. She attracts everyone’s attention and they always ask for a picture of her.

At the end of the year, Nicholson didn’t want to put their journey on hold, therefore, they traveled through the rain and cold, which caused Nala a chest infection. At that moment, the Scottish traveler realized how much he doesn’t want to lose his little feline so he decided to stay in a hostel for several weeks and wait for her recovery. . . . It’s crazy how quickly your plans can change when you meet the right companion. When Nicholson started his journey, he had one vision in his mind – to travel the world with his bicycle – however after meeting Nala, he cares more about her growth than his journey. And it’s just too cute!

Julian Assange had a pet cat in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. Now that he’s been removed and is in jail, what we all want to know is, “What happened to his cat?” This story from The Cut, part of New York Magazine, tells the tail (click on the screenshot):

The fact is, we don’t know what happened to Embassy Cat:

. . . we know that Assange’s cat — a feline with many names, including “Michi” (Ecuadorian for “cat”), James, Cat-stro, and Embassy Cat, the last of which we will use for the purposes of this article — proved a point of contention. Assange acquired his hostage, a beautiful beast of murky origins, as a kitten in May 2016. Since then, the Embassy harangued Assange for his failure to provide for Embassy Cat’s “well-being, food, and hygiene.” If Assange refused to step up, the Embassy warned, it would re-home his pet with a more responsible owner. Since Assange’s formal ouster, the public has wondered: What happened to Embassy Cat? The Washington Post reports that Ecuador transferred Embassy Cat to another post months ago, yet questions linger. Namely, Where is this poor creature, and is it okay? Is it in safer, more attentive hands now, and please, whose hands might those be?

Embassy Cat had a Twitter Feed, but now it’s bereft of cat news. Here are a few earlier tweets (the site was probably run by Assange).

Finished next stage of my training! How cool is my Technical Cat Surveillance Meowsures head mount? 😻😻 #TCSM pic.twitter.com/T7uj8aZ3pW — Embassy Cat (@EmbassyCat) May 21, 2016

Bored, Assange started dressing up the cat in ties:

I hope the cat is okay!

This is one brave mouse, who’s not afraid of a cat. The YouTube notes:

“I’ve seen my cat Saxby playing with mice outside before. However, this day he met his match. This mouse decided the best defense is a good offense. In the end, the mouse won.”

h/t: Ginger K.