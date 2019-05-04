Andrew Sullivan sees Joe Biden as the most viable Democratic candidate

In his latest weekly “Interesting Times” column in New York Magazine, Andrew Sullivan lays out why he thinks Joe Biden might be the best candidate to beat Trump in November, 2020. I think I agree with him, though it’s certainly early days. Some Leftists, though, are saying we need a woman candidate or a minority candidate. Even Pete Buttigieg, who’s openly gay and married to another man, has been dissed by some Leftists for being “just another white male.”
My own view is that it’s far more important to get rid of Trump than to run a candidate who isn’t the strongest one we have (that could, of course, be a member of a minority who isn’t gay). Right now Biden is the strongest candidate, at least according to the polls, and his numbers run far above those of the other contenders. And I don’t see him as “too old.” He’s seven points ahead of Trump in a one-on-one survey.
Sullivan, who is also gay, agrees. Read the first part of his column (click on screenshot below). I’ll have something to say about the second part tomorrow:
Sullivan calls out the Regressive Left here, showing data that most Americans are tired of its shenanigans, and that those who are tired probably favor Biden:
[Biden’s] strength is drawn from two contrasting bases: older, moderate whites, and African-Americans. Although his share is in the 30s overall, he has a whopping 50 percent share among nonwhite Democrats, according to the latest CNN poll. A Morning Consult poll found him with 43 percent of the black vote, including 47 percent support among African-American women. Biden’s deep association with Obama gives him a lift in the black vote no other white candidate can achieve. And so it turns out that the base of the Democrats has not been swept into the identity cult of the elite, wealthy, white left. As a brand-new CBS poll finds, Democrats may prefer a hypothetical female nominee over a male (59–41 percent), a black nominee over a white one (60–40 percent), and someone in their 40s to someone in their 70s. But that’s in the abstract. In reality, Biden seems to scramble these preferences.
He’s also been able to reach non-college-educated white men in ways few other candidates could. That’s a big fucking deal in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin — and if Biden can carry those states, he’ll be the next president. He’s a union man, and always has been. In what was a brilliant ad-lib, Biden began a speech to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers by making a joke about the excesses of #MeToo — “I had permission to hug Lonnie,” the union leader, he quipped. Later, as he brought some kids onstage, he joked again, as he put his hands on the shoulders of a boy: “He gave me permission to touch him.” The crowd’s reaction both times was bellows of laughter.
Yes, this might be seen as insensitive, or tone-deaf. It is certainly politically incorrect. But what Biden’s joke did is tell the white working class that he has not defected to the woke, white urban elites. This matters. In a recent poll, 80 percent of Americans say “that political correctness is a problem in this country.” Hostility to new speech codes from elites was one factor that drove support for Trump in 2016. Americans do not want to abolish all differences between men and women, do not support reparations, and view college campuses as strange, alien pockets of madness. Any Democrat in 2020 has to reach that “exhausted majority” who are sick of all that. Biden has already done it.
Another reason is Biden’s strong pro-labor stance, one that appeals to the middle Americans who voted to Trump because they were disenchanted:
Biden’s positive message is a defense of the worker from the excesses of decadent late-capitalism. He can effortlessly channel that and compete with Trump in the Rust Belt. Sanders can do this as well — but Bernie, for all his sincerity and authenticity, does not have the heft of a two-term vice-president who has long been at the center of his party. For those who simply want to defeat Trump at all costs, Biden, for now, seems the safest bet. He can run on a platform deeply informed by the left’s critique of the market, without the baggage of left wokeness or those eager to play into the GOP’s hands and explicitly avow “socialism.”
That’s exactly what the Trump campaign fears. . .
Finally, and here I agree, Biden exudes a fundamental decency that completely eludes Trump, who seems either mentally ill, a spoiled brat, or both:
There is also, dare I say it, a deeper contrast between the two men. One is decent, kind, generous, funny. The other is indecent, cruel, miserly, and has the callous humor of a bully. There would be a moral gulf between any current Democrat and Trump, of course. But with Biden, we’re reminded of the America we thought we knew. Yes, this is partly nostalgia, but no one should underestimate nostalgia in a country as turbulent, afraid, and resentful as America right now. Biden’s moment, in my mind, was 2016, but he was prevented from competing by Clinton and Obama. But history takes strange turns. This already feels to me like a two-man race. That may change. It’s extremely early, but the odds are with Biden. And the tailwinds behind him are intense.
So what do you think? Joe or no?
I think it is an easy answer and old Joe answered it for us just yesterday I think. He says – Trump is the bad guy and all we need to do is defeat him. The republicans, he says, are okay and just need to be separated from Trump. I say Joe is dreaming and living in the 60s and 70s. Wake up old Joe. The answer is no to Joe.
It’s as if Biden hasn’t been paying attention to anything Republicans have been doing the last 20 years.
He has to say that. He can’t afford to get dragged into a ‘deplorables’ moment and he needs to appeal to the win-overable Republicans. Plus, it appeals to the general sense that he’s not driven by animosity and is a laid back guy who forgives and forgets. (Personally I’d put Trump’s enablers in the LHC and replicate the scene from Resident Evil with the lasers, but I’m probably not cut out for politics.)
I see it as a pragmatic approach, and right now the one thing the liberal-left really need to be doing is thinking pragmatically instead of ideologically. Biden will fail purity tests all day long, of course he will, but very little matters right now except ejecting that pos from the WH. Just get Trump out. Whatever it takes.
problem isn’t even the Republican Party, which caters to the base, consisting of about 35% to 40% of the voting population. The latter is the root of the problem. They support Trump because in cultish fashion he plays to every one of their cultural fears, all emerging from demographic change. They don’t even care that Trump wants to destroy their health care. So, as long as cultural polarization riles the country, Trump-like characters will control the Republican Party, representing a threat to democracy.
Also, I think Biden and Sanders are too old. Mental or physical disability can strike at any moment. If Biden gets the nomination, whom he will pick for vice-president will be of extreme importance. If nominated, of course, I will vote for him. It is much too early for me to pick my favorite (there is a buffet of choices, not all of the representing the extreme left of the party), but that person will certainly be at least ten years younger than these gentlemen. So that also leaves out Elizabeth Warren. As an old fogy myself, I say it is time for the baby boomers to pass the baton to a younger generation.
The CNN poll of May 3rd shows all leading Democrats (except Warren) beating Trump. The candidate doesn’t have to be Biden. In any case, these early polls tell us very little.
General Election: Trump vs. Biden
CNN
Biden 51, Trump 45
Biden +6
General Election: Trump vs. Sanders
CNN
Sanders 50, Trump 44
Sanders +6
General Election: Trump vs. Warren
CNN
Trump 48, Warren 47
Trump +1
General Election: Trump vs. Buttigieg
CNN
Buttigieg 47, Trump 44
Buttigieg +3
General Election: Trump vs. Harris
CNN
Harris 49, Trump 45
Harris +4
General Election: Trump vs. O’Rourke
CNN
O’Rourke 52, Trump 42
O’Rourke +10
I am sure they are too old because I am only 5 or 6 years behind them. Does not mean they could not beat Trump but there is a lot of talent out there that we will get to know over the next several months. I also think that polling results at this time are a total waste and mean nothing. Elizabeth Warren says more in one hour than Trump says in three years. She is not so much a politician but so what. Put her in there with one of the others like Harris and I think they clean Trumps clock. I also told PCC it is time for impeachment hearings to start. You do things because they should be done not when it feels good or you think you can or cannot lose. Having the hearings will cause many of the republicans to change. As always, look at history to believe it. The Watergate hearings were well underway before republicans in the Senate started to fold. You impeach because your oath of office and the evidence is overwhelming. You don’t wait for a result to act.
I did not expect such an impressive argument…. well, it IS Sullivan, but with Biden I thought “oh, come on, please- Biden?!? Cut it out Biden.”
I wonder whether Biden is such a great friend of labor. He went along with a lot of the neo-liberalism of Clinton and Obama. The DLC (Democratic Leadership Council)was far too comfortable with corporate capitalism and worked openly against New Deal/Fair Deal policies. This gave us the recent recession. I think Warren and Sanders have a valid critique of the Democratic Perty’s centrist elite. Warren reminds me of Louis Brandeis and his critique of the power of banks in our economy. Still valid! Sanders reminds me of Eugene V. Debs and his concept of democratic socialism. Warren and Sanders don’t have the name recognition of Biden, but they do have the support of people who take a serious look at issues, campaigns and elections.
John J. Fitzgerald
I have no objections to him, especially if the polls give him a solid lead against tRump, but then I’m not sure we can trust polls anymore. What I do object to is the notion that our politicians should be chosen on the basis of their genitalia, the color of said genitalia, the age of their genitalia, or their preference in the genitalia of their partners. I didn’t vote for Hillary or Obama based on any of the above, and I refuse to start now.
As an American living abroad, probably for good, I’d like to know where Biden stands on foreign relations, another of the current POTUS’s disaster areas.
Well, he’s liked by certain Ukrainian oligarchs:
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/bidens-scrutiny-demanding-ouster-ukraine-official
He also thinks China is “no big deal” and “not in competition with us”, comments that ought to be disqualifying for someone seeking to be the leader of the free world.
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2019/05/04/when_it_comes_to_china_sleepy_joe_biden_is_still_snoozing_140241.html
I would dearly love to see Mayor Pete, but I think even with the huge surge in name recognition he’s received recently it’s still too early. I think he’s total Trump kryptonite, even though he’s one of those evil homosexamathings that some conservatives still aren’t too keen on. I think he would annihilate Trump, and unlike Biden I think he’s much less likely to occasionally put his foot in it in some huge way. He appeals to pretty much everyone. But yes, right now Biden is probably the safer bet.
The only significant character flaw Biden has imo is a streak of unpredictability that borders on ditziness, but I think people quite like that about him, and it’s not like the other side can use that against him given the one-man-band of fuckuppery they have running for them.
I would say that I hope his team campaign on something other than ‘get Trump out’. That’s what appeals to people about Buttegieg. Pete simply sidestepped the venom of current divisions completely and focused on positivity. It’s by far the better approach in my opinion. Trump wants a down and dirty mud fight and it would be unwise of Biden to give it to him – so I hope his first video was not indicative of the tone of his entire campaign.
Perhaps I should apologize for my bias, but Joe Biden is older than I want my president to be. While Ronald Reagan wasn’t diagnosed with cognitive decline until after he was out of office, I’m not convinced that he was at the top of his game throughout. As to the current president, if you compare his current disposition with what what is readily available from the past, it’s hard not to conclude that he’s just not as sharp as he had been. (He’s always been an asshole, but he used to be a focused asshole.) I know there are exceptions, but I don’t think I can know ahead of time that Biden is going to be one of them.
One more comment because I know many will already be making picks. It is too early to be voting. You can name favorites but with this many candidates there is no way you can know all of them or even name them. I really like Elizabeth Warren. She was first to come out and say impeach and I like that. She also has lots of plans, maybe too many. I also like Kamala Harris because she is smart as hell and wipes the floor with opponents in cross examinations. Beto O’Rourke is also good, Eric Swalwell and Julian Castro. I just saw Michael Bennet the other day and he is also very good. But I cannot even think of all of them and it is not possible to know.
It’s not whether he can beat Trump, it’s whether he can beat the progressives in order to win the nomination. Primary voters are less moderate than election voters.
That’s a worry, but if the less moderate wing get their way in the primaries it’ll be Sanders…and I’d still take him to beat Trump. I think he’d have beaten him last time too, although I think the decent economy is the one big positive Trump has to scare everyone shitless with if a frightening commie like Sanders goes up against him this time.
Say what you will, but when 45 has a message he’s not subtle about ramming it home, and he’ll be running with visions of the financial apocalypse if it’s Sanders who’s his opponent. So although I think Sanders would win, I think it’d be much closer this time around than if they’d slugged it out in ’16.
Donald Trump was born on 3rd base, and has assumed since then his own entitlement to nothing but home runs. [The same was said of George W. Bush, who seems sort-of decent compared to the current GOP officeholder.) Joe Biden, beside growing up in much more modest circumstances, has also been visited in terrible ways by tragedy in his family. It could be that this gave him a deeper empathy toward the human condition than that provided either by youth, or by linneage, or by the number of X chromosomes. These latter qualifications could be filled in by his Vice-Presidential running mate.
Biden does have the reputation of being overly garrulous. But, as others have pointed out, compared to Donald Trump, Donald Duck would look like William the Silent.
Too early for predictions or to pick favorites. Just now leading their names and finding out about them.
As for the general election, I think the democrats will have to move to toward the center to win. But it all depends on what the republicans do, lots of factors to play our.
We could even be in a war or recession by November 2020 and then there would be an entirely different set of factors in play.
The Democratic left will eat him, just like they’ve already eaten Buttigieg. Gay white males aren’t acceptable anymore, they are now too privileged. They are all eating each other.
Why would #MeToo Old Creepy Uncle Joe be any better (but of course the Democratic progressive idiots gave Bill a pass, so who knows)? I’m going to vote for whoever the Libertarians put up.
Brilliant. That’ll solve everything.
Dissolve everything.
Apparently, in the USA, someone as terrible as a Thatcher or a Reagan are seen as legitimate Democratic candidates. Poor voters! I don’t believe in voting for a lesser evil strategy, and even view that as anti-democratic.
Wikipedia’s overview of Biden’s politicial views, which are sourced, read like a man minted by the military-prison-industrial complex, who heeds the interests of banks. It’s great though that he doesn’t want to drill in a wildlife reserve for oil, and doesn’t have plans to re-introduce child labour.
I agree with everything Sullivan says here. One thing that he didn’t mention, which I believe to be true, is that Biden will react better to the inevitable slanders and insults Trump will lob at his Dem opponent. The firefighter exchange is a good example. If one responds directly to Trump’s bombastic rhetoric, it validates the lies he tells to some extent by making them appear to be valid points of contention. This is the “both sides” fallacy. Instead, Biden took the issue up a level by saying something positive about the firefighters unions. This disregards Trump’s lies and appeals to good values, throwing shade on Trump’s lack of values.
I understand how Biden doesn’t move the social agenda forward but this is not the time for that. Getting rid of Trump is the only thing that matters and sending his team of sycophants packing.
Biden also kicked off his campaign by stoking racial divisions, praising Antifa, and pushing the Charlottesville hoax:
https://www.philly.com/opinion/charlottesville-biden-trump-fine-people-on-both-sides-20190502.html