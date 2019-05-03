Woman downs 5.5 pound hamburger in 75 seconds

Can we have a bit of gluttony at the end of the week? It always amazes me how small and skinny people can down so much food in eating contests. (Joey Chestnut is a prime example.) Here an unnamed woman manages to down a 5½-pound octuple cheeseburger, with buns AND a heap o’ fries, in just 75 seconds.
Hope you eat well this weekend!
I won a pie-eating contest long ago. She shows very good technique — prep your next mouthful while chewing/swallowing current mouthful. Bit of water, but not big gulps.
She shoved the food in her mouth and then swallowed. No chewing at all. Gosh.
She gonna get an invite to the White House for a cold McDonald’s meal, way other bigly champions do?
But could she do it with Impossible Burgers? I don’t think it would be possible!
Sorry. I’ll go away for the weekend now…
Skinny people have an advantage in eating contests, because their stomachs can expand more than fat people’s stomachs (or so I’ve read).
I’ve heard that as well.
Excuse me for a few while I go get sick. I hope she made a lot of money.
It is Molly Schuyler, June 2018, who set a 55 oz [= 3 pounds 7 oz = 1.56 kg] world record time at the
Hwy 55 Hamburger Eating Championship:
The only thing I know about this game is dry food is hardest – the pro Schuyler folds the top half of the bun into her gob & immediately necks water to get the bun down.
Michael, see my post below. I was watching videos of people eating large amounts while composing the post and did not see your post which confirms my possible ID of Shuyler.
+1
The Big Texan restaurant in Amarillo, Texas offers a 72 oz. steak dinner that is free if you can eat it all in 1 hour. It comes with a baked potato, salad, roll, and shrimp cocktail all of which you have to eat. A woman named Molly Shuyler ate it all in 4 minutes and 48 seconds and then promptly ate a second dinner in under 10 minutes. There is a video of her doing this at a web site called digitaljournal(dot)com Not sure, but she looks a lot like the hamburger eater in the above video. Also found a site about a woman who at an 11 lb. burger, but it took her over 2 hours, while a male competitive eater took over 7 hours to eat the same burger.
Same woman. See comment #6.
It’s funny they put a different woman, a blond who doesn’t appear again, in the video’s “intro” picture – holy Univision Telenovela, Batman!
A common ‘viral video’ practise – attach an unrelated clickbaity thumbnail of blonde etc. It also allows the YouTube channel owner to insert their channel logo into the view that’s displayed in YouTube recommendations.
I think I just lost my appetite.
Some poor sap has to clean the bathrooms there.
She didn’t eat it in 75 seconds, it was 2 min 12 sec (132 seconds) which broke the old record of 3:27 (by 75 seconds). Does look to be Molly but not 2018 (she appears blonde there): http://www.cbs17.com/news/check-this-out/100-lb-mom-of-4-dominates-burger-eating-contest-in-raleigh/1221980098 And she wasn’t a newcomer in the 2015 video posted: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WOZrft-LAk4
The crucial point seems to be the amount she can *swallow* in a single gulp. There’s virtually no chewing going on, it’s simply tearing and swallowing, like a wolf. I imagine it involves a learned ability to suppress the gag reflex.
Can someone tell me WHY events like this are interesting? Absolute gluttony isn’t amusing or engaging. So…the point is…..?
Maybe you don’t find it amusing or engaging, but that’s a subjective view. I find it fascinating whenever someone can do something I find impossible.
What I really want to know is: what are the next few days like after you eat all that? What do you take to get it out of your system? Is it terrible, or is her entire body a remarkable feat?
Makes me feel ill to look at it. I’m talking about the photo, I know better than to click on the video.
cr