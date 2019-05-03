Woman downs 5.5 pound hamburger in 75 seconds

Can we have a bit of gluttony at the end of the week? It always amazes me how small and skinny people can down so much food in eating contests. (Joey Chestnut is a prime example.) Here an unnamed woman manages to down a 5½-pound octuple cheeseburger, with buns AND a heap o’ fries, in just 75 seconds.

Hope you eat well this weekend!

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on May 3, 2019 at 2:30 pm and filed under contest, food.

24 Comments

  1. Nicholas K.
    Posted May 3, 2019 at 2:34 pm | Permalink

    I won a pie-eating contest long ago. She shows very good technique — prep your next mouthful while chewing/swallowing current mouthful. Bit of water, but not big gulps.

    • jhs
      Posted May 3, 2019 at 5:26 pm | Permalink

      She shoved the food in her mouth and then swallowed. No chewing at all. Gosh.

  2. Ken Kukec
    Posted May 3, 2019 at 2:37 pm | Permalink

    She gonna get an invite to the White House for a cold McDonald’s meal, way other bigly champions do?

  3. GBJames
    Posted May 3, 2019 at 2:42 pm | Permalink

    But could she do it with Impossible Burgers? I don’t think it would be possible!

    Sorry. I’ll go away for the weekend now…

  4. Marion
    Posted May 3, 2019 at 2:44 pm | Permalink

    Skinny people have an advantage in eating contests, because their stomachs can expand more than fat people’s stomachs (or so I’ve read).

    • scruffycookie
      Posted May 3, 2019 at 4:22 pm | Permalink

      I’ve heard that as well.

  5. Randall Schenck
    Posted May 3, 2019 at 2:54 pm | Permalink

    Excuse me for a few while I go get sick. I hope she made a lot of money.

  6. Michael Fisher
    Posted May 3, 2019 at 3:03 pm | Permalink

    It is Molly Schuyler, June 2018, who set a 55 oz [= 3 pounds 7 oz = 1.56 kg] world record time at the
    Hwy 55 Hamburger Eating Championship:

    [she’s] the No. 1 ranked independent competitive eater in the world, topped her own world record for the second consecutive year in the Hwy 55 Burger, Shakes & Fries World Hamburger Eating Championship, the only officially sanctioned hamburger-eating event in 2018 by All Pro Eating.

    At the event, Hwy 55, the Mount Olive, NC- based highly decorated retro-themed burger joint, put its world-famous 55 Challenge on center stage. In the 55 Challenge, competitive eaters see who can devour seven stacked Hwy 55 burgers in the fastest time.

    “I haven’t slept for four days and haven’t eaten in three,” said Schuyler pre-competition and who flew 2300 miles for the $2500 prize. “But Hwy 55 is like family to me. And when I get in a zone, I stay in it until I do what I came to do.”

    “We have just witnessed the most amazing eating exhibition in history,” says Hwy 55 president Kenney Moore, who founded the brand 27 years ago and flipped every burger in the brand’s first two years. “Our 55 Challenge is important to the brand despite its 90 percent fail rate. It is not meant for the weary kind or faint of heart or belly. Molly is the brand’s biggest fan and the most spectacular eater phenom in the world. She simply continues to amaze.”

    At any of Hwy 55’s 137 locations, guests can take the 55 Challenge themselves. If they can consume seven patties and at least four trimmings on a bun with fries and a 24-ounce drink in 30 minutes, its free and Hwy 55 will put the guest’s name on its web site for bragging rights. If the guest is unable to finish the meal in 30 minutes, it costs $29.99.

    “The World Hamburger Eating Championship is officially sanctioned and has become the most influential eating championships for our sport,” says Todd Greenwald, chairman of All Pro Eating Promotions, who also sanctions wings eating and other nationally-recognized and sanctioned competitions. “When Molly’s jaw works, our jaws drop. She is a special woman with a once in a lifetime talent.”

    The World Hamburger Eating Championship is Hwy 55’s foray into full-on competitive eating although the brand is well-known by the burger-loving public as well as the restaurant and franchising industries.

    Once a well-kept secret in tiny but vibrant Mount Olive, North Carolina, Hwy 55 now operates 137 restaurants and has sold the rights to more than 1,000 franchise locations around the world. Hwy 55 has also signed franchise area agreements for Texas, West Virginia, Louisiana, Kentucky and southern Indiana and Virginia in the past year. The brand plans to open approximately 25 more locations in 2018.

    • Michael Fisher
      Posted May 3, 2019 at 3:08 pm | Permalink

      The only thing I know about this game is dry food is hardest – the pro Schuyler folds the top half of the bun into her gob & immediately necks water to get the bun down.

      • John Conoboy
        Posted May 3, 2019 at 3:31 pm | Permalink

        Michael, see my post below. I was watching videos of people eating large amounts while composing the post and did not see your post which confirms my possible ID of Shuyler.

  7. John Conoboy
    Posted May 3, 2019 at 3:21 pm | Permalink

    The Big Texan restaurant in Amarillo, Texas offers a 72 oz. steak dinner that is free if you can eat it all in 1 hour. It comes with a baked potato, salad, roll, and shrimp cocktail all of which you have to eat. A woman named Molly Shuyler ate it all in 4 minutes and 48 seconds and then promptly ate a second dinner in under 10 minutes. There is a video of her doing this at a web site called digitaljournal(dot)com Not sure, but she looks a lot like the hamburger eater in the above video. Also found a site about a woman who at an 11 lb. burger, but it took her over 2 hours, while a male competitive eater took over 7 hours to eat the same burger.

    • Michael Fisher
      Posted May 3, 2019 at 3:30 pm | Permalink

      Same woman. See comment #6.

  8. Caldwell
    Posted May 3, 2019 at 3:25 pm | Permalink

    It’s funny they put a different woman, a blond who doesn’t appear again, in the video’s “intro” picture – holy Univision Telenovela, Batman!

    • Michael Fisher
      Posted May 3, 2019 at 3:41 pm | Permalink

      A common ‘viral video’ practise – attach an unrelated clickbaity thumbnail of blonde etc. It also allows the YouTube channel owner to insert their channel logo into the view that’s displayed in YouTube recommendations.

  9. OG
    Posted May 3, 2019 at 4:32 pm | Permalink

    I think I just lost my appetite.

  10. Keith
    Posted May 3, 2019 at 4:45 pm | Permalink

    Some poor sap has to clean the bathrooms there.

  11. jahigginbotham
    Posted May 3, 2019 at 4:54 pm | Permalink

    She didn’t eat it in 75 seconds, it was 2 min 12 sec (132 seconds) which broke the old record of 3:27 (by 75 seconds). Does look to be Molly but not 2018 (she appears blonde there): http://www.cbs17.com/news/check-this-out/100-lb-mom-of-4-dominates-burger-eating-contest-in-raleigh/1221980098 And she wasn’t a newcomer in the 2015 video posted: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WOZrft-LAk4

  12. jahigginbotham
    Posted May 3, 2019 at 4:54 pm | Permalink

  13. Jonathan Dore
    Posted May 3, 2019 at 5:24 pm | Permalink

    The crucial point seems to be the amount she can *swallow* in a single gulp. There’s virtually no chewing going on, it’s simply tearing and swallowing, like a wolf. I imagine it involves a learned ability to suppress the gag reflex.

  14. Zoolady
    Posted May 3, 2019 at 5:37 pm | Permalink

    Can someone tell me WHY events like this are interesting? Absolute gluttony isn’t amusing or engaging. So…the point is…..?

    • BJ
      Posted May 3, 2019 at 6:03 pm | Permalink

      Maybe you don’t find it amusing or engaging, but that’s a subjective view. I find it fascinating whenever someone can do something I find impossible.

  15. BJ
    Posted May 3, 2019 at 6:04 pm | Permalink

    What I really want to know is: what are the next few days like after you eat all that? What do you take to get it out of your system? Is it terrible, or is her entire body a remarkable feat?

  16. infiniteimprobabilit
    Posted May 3, 2019 at 6:39 pm | Permalink

    Makes me feel ill to look at it. I’m talking about the photo, I know better than to click on the video.

    cr

