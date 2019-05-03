Sabine Hossenfelder on why we don’t have free will, but why many still insist on it

Sabine Hossenfelder is a theoretical physicist at Frankfurt’s Institute for Advanced Studies, and a popular writer with a long-time website (see below) as well as a new book, Lost in Math: How Beauty Leads Physics Astray. Reader Nat called my attention to her new post on BackReAction (her website) about free will. It’s short, but I was pleased to see that she agrees with me in 1). noting that her conception of free will is that of most people: contracausal (“you could have done otherwise”) free will, 2.) we don’t have the kind of free will because the laws of physics rule it out, and 3.) compatibilism is merely a semantic game which obviates the real question of agency. (I would add that compatibilism obviates the hard but socially important questions that come with accepting determinism—not because compatibilists aren’t determinists, but because they seem more concerned with semantics than with changing society in view of what we know about the universe.)
But read for yourself (see also her related post from 2016, “Free will is dead, let’s bury it.”
A few quotes:
Physics deals with the most fundamental laws of nature, those from which everything else derives. These laws are, to our best current knowledge, differential equations. Given those equations and the configuration of a system at one particular time, you can calculate what happens at all other times.
That is for what the universe without quantum mechanics is concerned. Add quantum mechanics, and you introduce a random element into some events. Importantly, this randomness in quantum mechanics is irreducible. It is not due to lack of information. In quantum mechanics, some things that happen are just not determined, and nothing you or I or anyone can do will determine them.
Taken together, this means that the part of your future which is not already determined is due to random chance. It therefore makes no sense to say that humans have free will.
I think I here spell out only the obvious, and use a notion of free will that most people would agree on. You have free will if your decisions select one of several possible futures. But there is no place for such a selection in the laws of nature that we know, laws that we have confirmed to high accuracy. Instead, whatever is about to happen was already determined at the big bang – up to those random flukes that come from quantum mechanics.
And like me, she has no time for compatibilism:
Now, some people try to wiggle out of this conclusion by defining free will differently, for example by noting that no one can in practice predict your future behavior (at least not currently). One can do such redefinitions, of course, but this is merely verbal gymnastics. The future is still fixed up to occasional chance events.
Others try to interpret quantum randomness as a sign of free will, but this is in conflict with evidence. Quantum processes are not influenced by conscious thought. Chaos is deterministic, so it doesn’t help. Goedel’s incompleteness theorem, remarkable as it is, has no relevance for natural laws.
Finally, I agree with her conclusion that “a large fraction of people are cognitively unable to question the existence of free will, and there is no argument that can change their mind.” It’s not that people don’t understand what people like Hossenfelder and I are saying, it’s just that they don’t want to accept it because the illusion of agency is so powerful and they can’t bear to think of themselves as meat robots guided by the laws of physics.
In that sense, and in many others, belief in libertarian free will is like a religion: it goes against the scientific facts and yet people refuse to give it up whatever the evidence against it. Further, philosophers like Dan Dennett, who oppose the “Little People” argument when it comes to religion (i.e., “we need faith to hold society together”), will nevertheless make the same argument when it comes to free will. (See other Little People-ists at the bottom of this post.)
Hossenfelder offers four perspectives that might help denialists accept determinism, but I’ll let you read her article.
She is quite active answering questions and objections in her comment section, and I’ll put up her response to a “criticism” that I often hear, one that has been made on this site. “How can you prove that there is no contracausal free will?” (To me that’s like asking “How can you prove that stars beyond our ability to observe obey the laws of physics?”). “Pete’s” claim that the feeling of having libertarian free will constitutes some evidence for it is in fact no evidence at all, particularly in the face of the physics.
One more quote from her 2016 piece:
This conclusion that free will doesn’t exist is so obvious that I can’t help but wonder why it isn’t widely accepted. The reason, I am afraid, is not scientific but political. Denying free will is considered politically incorrect because of a wide-spread myth that free will skepticism erodes the foundation of human civilization.
For example, a 2014 article in Scientific American addressed the question “What Happens To A Society That Does not Believe in Free Will?” The piece is written by Azim F. Shariff, a Professor for Psychology, and Kathleen D. Vohs, a Professor of Excellence in Marketing (whatever that might mean).
In their essay, the authors argue that free will skepticism is dangerous: “[W]e see signs that a lack of belief in free will may end up tearing social organization apart,” they write. “[S]kepticism about free will erodes ethical behavior,” and “diminished belief in free will also seems to release urges to harm others.” And if that wasn’t scary enough already, they conclude that only the “belief in free will restrains people from engaging in the kind of wrongdoing that could unravel an ordered society.”
To begin with I find it highly problematic to suggest that the answers to some scientific questions should be taboo because they might be upsetting. They don’t explicitly say this, but the message the article send is pretty clear: If you do as much as suggest that free will doesn’t exist you are encouraging people to harm others. So please read on before you grab the axe.
In fact, as I’ve written before (see here), there is no evidence whatsoever—earlier “evidence” from lab studies hasn’t been replicated—that denying free will has any bad effects on either your psyche or society.
wow, nice and clear.
I think Sabine is just super clever. Many readers here would find her thoughts stimulating (*).
She and Scott Aaronson have insightful understanding on freewill in light of their broad physics and math backgrounds.
Determinism: no free will.
Randomness: no free will.
But there is still a meaningful distinction between voluntary and involuntary behaviors- willful acts vs reflexes, or giving money away ‘freely’ (e.g. to charity) as opposed to at the point of a gun (e.g., to a mugger). I believe this is the distinction that compatibilists are trying to emphasize.
To avoid these sorts of arguments, I don’t call it “free will” anymore. I call it non-constrained volition.
I would make the physicists rename their version of “free will”. How about just “determinism”? I think they do not understand everyday free will. That’s why they think their “no free will” argument is obvious while most normal people go on with their lives thinking they have free will.
If that is what compatibilists are trying to emphasize, it is kind of a truism.
Translated to simple English: “There are different kinds of influences on behavior”. No shit.
While “not at the point of a gun” is certainly a significant issue with free will, I don’t see it as anywhere close to a defining characteristic that differentiates physics free will from everyday free will A decision made at the point of a gun is still everyday free will as it involves human interaction and decision making. The real differentiator between the two kinds of free will is that they involve two completely different levels of description. See Carroll’s “Free Will Is as Real as Baseball”.
I don’t see any important distinction between giving for charity and giving at the point of a gun in the context of talking about free will. Your brain (which is you) evaluates the likely consequences of giving and not giving in both cases and decides which has the outcome you prefer. What you prefer is determined by the structure of your brain which is deterministic as is your method of predicting the outcomes. It feels like you are making a decision – and you are, it’s just a deterministic process.
The reflex thing is different at one level because, as I understand it, reflexes are hard wired at a lower level and the response to the stimulus does not involve a pathway through the brain, but I guess it’s still neurones processing stimuli and emitting responses.
There’s one question that’s always puzzled me about this: why, from a deterministic perspective, do people believe they have free will? Why would they evolve this belief* given that:
a. it’s incorrect, and
b. it doesn’t seem to give us any kind of adaptive advantage?
After all, people who believe in free will aren’t freer to choose their futures than people who don’t believe – we’re both equally constrained by determinism. We don’t seem to gain any advantage from believing in free-will. So where does this belief in it come from?
*I’m assuming belief in free-will is a consequence of evolution rather than a cultural inheritance…mainly because it’s such a ubiquitous and powerfully innate belief. Which suggests it’s hard-wired by evolution.
Who says it hasn’t been adaptive in the past?Evolution has produced many features that were once adaptive but no longer are.
But why would it have been adaptive at any point?
There must be some kind of explanation for why we hold a false belief – and while I can see the adaptive reasons for believing in gods(or rather the adaptations that would give rise to a belief in gods as side-effect) I can’t see any adaptive reasons for believing in free-will.
Free will is just the sense of agency we have. It is selected by evolution because, without it, we would sit around like lumps. One has to believe that one has choices to make.
I’m willing to stipulate that everything is determined at the physics level but that our mental lives operate at a different level.
I said “from a deterministic perspective”. If you, Paul Topping, believe that free-will is a real phenomenon then of course you would also argue that belief in free-will is necessary.
But I’m asking why belief in free-will evolved _from a deterministic standpoint._ Ie., assuming that determinism is true and free-will is a chimera then why do humans nevertheless believe in it?
I don’t really understand what you mean by “from a deterministic perspective”. Determinism is a fairly abstract (ie, not part of everyday life) physics concept.
What I mean is what I said: “assuming that determinism is true and free-will is a chimera then why do humans nevertheless believe in it?”
I understand that you don’t personally think that free-will is a chimera, but I’m asking the question as someone who IS a determinist and who DOES believe it’s a chimera. Now – from that perspective – why would humans evolve the belief that free-will exists? What advantage would it give us to believe in it given that it doesn’t exist?
Your original answer assumed that free-will does exist and moved from there. You said that we would sit around doing nothing if we didn’t believe in free will. But of course that’s only true if free-will is real.
If it isn’t real then whether we believe in it or not shouldn’t make the blindest bit of difference to our day-to-day motivation to, as you say, get up off our arses.
Our evolutionary attraction to free will is no different than an attraction towards music or gardening. Some cannot find meaning in life without music. Even fewer, judging from a common American yard, find meaning in gardening. And still fewer are attracted to ontological or epistemological quandaries like free will.
If belief or interest in free will made not appear to have an adaptive advantage, it’s almost certainly tied to a set of behaviors that do benefit our species.
Why on earth will there still be sociopathic killers in our evolved society next year? The qualities of a sociopath, when not fully expressed as a compulsive serial murderer, can be extraordinarily beneficial to brain surgeons or generals or even some teachers.
I don’t think I’m explaining myself very well here:
I’m not talking about an attraction to the subject of free-will, similar to people being interested in gardening.
Rather I’m talking about, very specifically, the _universal belief in free-will._ Everyone on earth(pretty much) believes in free-will. Even hard determinists like myself find it difficult to shake it off at a fundamental level because it’s so hard-wired.
So, assuming that free-will doesn’t exist(which is my position and Jerry’s position and Sabine’s position), why do we nevertheless seem to have evolved a very, very strong belief in it?
Because that evolved belief that we all share is not the same as the physics kind of free will that doesn’t exist due to determinism.
I hate the Compatibilist label because it pretends that there’s only one definition of free will.
I don’t know – but I think it is related to the problem of observing oneself – of standing back from oneself, and observing what oneself does. If that sounds confusing, perhaps that is part of the problem.
I also think it is because from birth, we become conditioned to our experience as if we act with free will. I reach for an analogy here – the couch in the living room. If the couch is moved 3 mm, we notice it like a stone in our shoe (ok, two analogies). We are so accustomed to the couch, it becomes the room – and any deviation is unsettling.
so to summarize my two points, [1] the depth to which we are used to our own self-experience on a moment-to-moment basis is substantial to the point of ignoring it completely, and [2] observation of our experience can lead to an unsettling view – perhaps a glimpse that there is no free will, which we have, by [1], become very deeply accustomed to. Unless one is ready to be unsettled, they won’t be inclined to look down the rabbit hole.
People believe they have free will because it feels like we have free will. If I decide to go get a glass of water it appears from my perspective that I make the choice myself. Regardless of what laws of physics may indicate otherwise.
I can’t shake the thought that it was my decision that I made to go get the glass of water. Now I believe I have freely changed my mind. I will get another cup of coffee instead.
I find her dismissiveness quite irritating. She’s a physicist who is leaning hard on authority to make her point. She’s also not entirely honest in choosing some Scientific American article as an example of her opposition. I didn’t read the SciAm article but it sounds like it simply a “little people” argument which doesn’t deserve much attention.
She completely dismisses those (me included) that believe that the kind of free will that matters is not the free will she’s talking about. In her mind, people who want to argue about the definition of “free will” are just playing around with semantics. Since “semantics” is about meaning, it never ceases to amaze me when intelligent people present the “nothing but semantics” argument. Sometimes it applies when people truly are confusing their terms but not here. Instead it is just a false mode of argument.
I would love to see Hossenfelder and Sean Carroll debate free will. I’d definitely pay to see that! See
Free Will Is as Real as Baseball
https://www.preposterousuniverse.com/blog/2011/07/13/free-will-is-as-real-as-baseball/
She’s pretty…brusque. That’s a nice way of putting it I think. She can be pretty rude when she thinks people are wasting her time, and utterly, contemptuously dismissive of vast swathes of academic thought.
Her comment sections are alternately terrifying for the abstract complexity of the discussions and comical for the total lack of patience she displays towards people who she thinks have asked a stupid question.
I’ve visited the site a few times, never commented though. It doesn’t seem to be the warmest of places but it’s extremely rigorous and very forthright.
Give me rigorous and forthright any day!
Keep your Tinder profile to yourself please.
IMHO, Bee has the best non-specialist physics blog around. I’ve read it for years. To say she doesn’t tolerate fools gladly is an understatement. She is an iconoclast, and I like that.
Her singing videos though… Nuff said.
Uh, yeah. I didn’t mention them for a reason. But I like the guts it takes to post them.
I think she understands the ‘semantic’ crowd of free will enthusiasts. If you delve into this statement:
“Free will is a consequence of our inability to predict our own actions with certainty.”
you may find she can box any number of persons who would rather not commit to a definition of free will.
And I think Sean and Sabine would probably agree a lot more than disagree…but wouldn’t that be an outstanding discussion!
Indeed. They’re both determinists but Sean is a compatibilist. I’d like to hear them hash it out!
“she can box any number of persons who would rather not commit to a definition of free will”
Those unwilling to commit to a definition of free will are not worth arguing with. Hossenfelder does not gain my respect by dismissing them. Her whole post seems an argument from authority and ridiculing her weakest opponents. I doubt she would do so well in a proper debate against live, skilled opponents.
Her whole post seems to be her expressing exasperation with those who don’t agree with her rather than making any new points or polishing of old ones. Her motives in writing this are not honest or productive, IMHO.
The problem with the Hard Determinist position is that it has no logical basis for your efforts at presenting arguments and trying to convince me that you are correct. By your position, the real problem with my inability to agree with you was determined in the initial arrangement of the universe.
To say that Compatibilists are “just” hung up in “semantics” is true in the sense that there has to be more ‘Meaning’ in our world than that conveyed by those “differential equations” that describe the universe. But, it is COOL that that initial configuration is (apparently) Compatible with the ‘higher levels’ of organization that do allow creatures as complex as us to use language and have a social organization that does have a key Role for meanings including an important meaning for “Free Will.”
I will read inserts, now. Just pointing out this incoherence that haunts your efforts.
