Readers’ wildlife photos

Stephen Barnard has returned with some lovely photos from Idaho, including DUCKS. His notes are indented:

Some BIFs (birds in flight). The first three are Cinnamon Teal (Anas cyanoptera). You can see their full coloration only in flight.

Next, a Great Blue Heron (Ardea herodias).

The final three are swallows: Tree Swallows (Tachycineta bicolor, two photos) and a Violet-green Swallow (Tachycineta thalassina). They feed  over the creek in large numbers when there’s an insect emergence (midges in this case). They’re fast and erratic in flight and difficult to photograph. I also see other swallow species: Barn swallows, Cliff Swallows, and Northern Rough-winged Swallows.

 

 

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on May 3, 2019 at 7:30 am and filed under birds, ducks, photography. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

11 Comments

  1. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted May 3, 2019 at 8:04 am | Permalink

    OOOOOOO!

    AHHHHHHH!

    Reply
  2. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted May 3, 2019 at 8:44 am | Permalink

    Beautiful pictures, Stephen!

    Reply
  3. jstackpo
    Posted May 3, 2019 at 8:51 am | Permalink

    “… And gathering swallows twitter in the skies.”

    Last line of the best poem ever written.

    Reply
  4. rickflick
    Posted May 3, 2019 at 9:19 am | Permalink

    The cinnamon teal is a beautiful bird. Reminds me of Christmas.

    Reply
  5. jstackpo
    Posted May 3, 2019 at 9:23 am | Permalink

    Test comment….

    Reply
  6. Liz
    Posted May 3, 2019 at 9:48 am | Permalink

    Love the heron picture. Amazing.

    Reply
  7. Smokedpaprika
    Posted May 3, 2019 at 10:01 am | Permalink

    Excellent work, Stephen! Thanks.

    Reply
  8. Kevin Henderson
    Posted May 3, 2019 at 11:08 am | Permalink

    Magnificent as usual.

    Reply
  9. Caldwell
    Posted May 3, 2019 at 12:04 pm | Permalink

    You can see their full coloration only in flight.

    Great pictures, thanks!

    Reply
  10. Graham
    Posted May 3, 2019 at 12:23 pm | Permalink

    Those swallows are beautiful.

    Reply
  11. mayamarkov
    Posted May 3, 2019 at 12:35 pm | Permalink

    Gorgeous photos! Excellent focus for caught moments of flight.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: