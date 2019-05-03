Stephen Barnard has returned with some lovely photos from Idaho, including DUCKS. His notes are indented:

Some BIFs (birds in flight). The first three are Cinnamon Teal (Anas cyanoptera). You can see their full coloration only in flight.

Next, a Great Blue Heron (Ardea herodias).

The final three are swallows: Tree Swallows (Tachycineta bicolor, two photos) and a Violet-green Swallow (Tachycineta thalassina). They feed over the creek in large numbers when there’s an insect emergence (midges in this case). They’re fast and erratic in flight and difficult to photograph. I also see other swallow species: Barn swallows, Cliff Swallows, and Northern Rough-winged Swallows.