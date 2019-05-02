Williams College administration expresses support for segregated housing

Not long ago I wrote about how both a group of students and the student newspaper at Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts are pushing to get “affinity housing” for students (a euphemism for segregated housing). The activist students, grouped together under the rubric of CARENow, have an Instagram site with many of their thoughts and demands. On that site, as well as at this link, appears a list of demands from CARENow addressed to the Trustees of the College (there is also a letter to the President of Williams, Maud Mandel, demanding her response by tomorrow at 5 p.m.)

One of the demands is for segregated housing: housing segregated not just by race, but by sexuality and other “minority characteristics”:

3. Improve community spaces and establish affinity housing for Black, queer, and all other minoritized students.

“Minoritized” is a new word that was coined to emphasize deliberate oppression rather than numerical minority status.

This is not just housing by choice, which Williams students are apparently already allowed to do after their first year, when they can live with whom they want. Rather, the students are apparently asking for university-mandated sequestration of entire buildings or sections of buildings for minority groups. In other words, segregation. No straight people allowed here, no white people allowed there, no non-Asian people allowed over there. This is what liberals have been fighting against for years, but apparently segregation is back again, and now appeals to the Left.

As I’ve said before, Williams’s President appears to share many of the characteristics of Evergreen State’s compliant president, George “Invertebrate” Williams. Mandel has said that she will respond to the student’s demand s by the deadline, and apparently she’s already been discussing them with CARENow, including the odious “affinity housing”. On the Instagram site, that group reports (below) that “the administration expressed general support for affinity housing and together we came up with a pilot program for affinity housing that was feasible given the avenues of change at the college.”

So the Williams administration is in favor of affinity housing. Apparently the faculty has no say in this kind of decision, but unless somebody acts now, it seems to me inevitable that Williams will soon return to the bad old days of segregation. Of course, if white people, or straight people, requested affinity housing, that would be horrible, something denigrated across the board—and rightly so. It only appears okay when minorities demand to be segregated, for the very same reason that Woke Students say that minorities cannot be racist.

But it is still wrong, and inimical to the purpose of a college, to balkanize its students into identity groups that are given space to live together and exclude others. For reasons I described in this post, which mentions research showing that separation is not the best way to make disparate groups empathize with one another, it’s not good for colleges to allow (much less provide) segregated housing on campuses.

Here is the student group’s report: