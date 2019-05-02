Williams College administration expresses support for segregated housing

Not long ago I wrote about how both a group of students and the student newspaper at Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts are pushing to get “affinity housing” for students (a euphemism for segregated housing). The activist students, grouped together under the rubric of CARENow, have an Instagram site with many of their thoughts and demands. On that site, as well as at this link, appears a list of demands from CARENow addressed to the Trustees of the College (there is also a letter to the President of Williams, Maud Mandel, demanding her response by tomorrow at 5 p.m.)
One of the demands is for segregated housing: housing segregated not just by race, but by sexuality and other “minority characteristics”:
3. Improve community spaces and establish affinity housing for Black, queer, and all other minoritized students.
“Minoritized” is a new word that was coined to emphasize deliberate oppression rather than numerical minority status.
This is not just housing by choice, which Williams students are apparently already allowed to do after their first year, when they can live with whom they want. Rather, the students are apparently asking for university-mandated sequestration of entire buildings or sections of buildings for minority groups. In other words, segregation. No straight people allowed here, no white people allowed there, no non-Asian people allowed over there. This is what liberals have been fighting against for years, but apparently segregation is back again, and now appeals to the Left.
As I’ve said before, Williams’s President appears to share many of the characteristics of Evergreen State’s compliant president, George “Invertebrate” Williams. Mandel has said that she will respond to the student’s demand s by the deadline, and apparently she’s already been discussing them with CARENow, including the odious “affinity housing”. On the Instagram site, that group reports (below) that “the administration expressed general support for affinity housing and together we came up with a pilot program for affinity housing that was feasible given the avenues of change at the college.”
So the Williams administration is in favor of affinity housing. Apparently the faculty has no say in this kind of decision, but unless somebody acts now, it seems to me inevitable that Williams will soon return to the bad old days of segregation. Of course, if white people, or straight people, requested affinity housing, that would be horrible, something denigrated across the board—and rightly so. It only appears okay when minorities demand to be segregated, for the very same reason that Woke Students say that minorities cannot be racist.
But it is still wrong, and inimical to the purpose of a college, to balkanize its students into identity groups that are given space to live together and exclude others. For reasons I described in this post, which mentions research showing that separation is not the best way to make disparate groups empathize with one another, it’s not good for colleges to allow (much less provide) segregated housing on campuses.
Here is the student group’s report:
Lets ask these administrators how they would like it if we maintained separate housing in the military. Maybe go back to all black divisions in the army. You know, kind of like back on the Plantation. Because you are higher educated, is this why you should get segregation? Ah, the privileged.
IIRC, your alma mater Jerry (and mine) had Barrett – an all-girl’s dorm – and an International House where the international students as well as other kids with that ‘interest’ could live, but which wasn’t open to the regular lottery.
Our laws and society in general does a poor job of tackling what I’ll call “problems of quantity.” We like bright line rules that apply to everyone. This is good, that is bad, and never the twain shall overlap. Unfortunately, I think this is a ‘problem of quantity,’ where some minimal level of providing students with special interest housing can be reasonable and even beneficial, but doing too much of it can quickly get corrupt, structurally unfair, and deleterious to the community.
As far as I know, Williams doesn’t have sex-segregated dorms, and I agree with them (maybe segregated by bathrooms is ok!).
And I definitely do NOT favor segregation of international students. That’s the worst way to get everyone to mingle and create mutual understanding.
A nearby college had a few special dorms. One I recall was for immersion in a foreign language. So all the students there would be studying e.g. German as their major/minor. I believe that is acceptable.
There were other dorms for members of the Band or soccer team.
It would not be acceptable in my opinion to have a dorm where everyone spoke Spanish as their primary language (of course someone who had Spanish as their primary language AND pursuing a major or minor in Spanish would be acceptable).
How do we enforce the rules if someone of Mexican descent studying only e.g. computer science wanted to live at the Spanish immersion dorm?
The difference between the intentions and the practical application is what I think eric means by ‘problems of quantity’.
I’m…not sure? I was thinking more along the lines of “too much of a good thing can be a bad thing.” Unfortunately, when it’s not clear where that transition takes place – or even worse, when reasonable people disagree on where that transition occurs – then it’s really difficult to create a social rule that’s going to make everyone happy.
I think special interest housing is one of those situations. I’d argue the problem has to be treated with nuance, understanding, and the complexity it really has, rather than trying to shoehorn every request or instance of it into the same mold.
I guess that for this particular social issue, I’m a subscriber to H.L. Mencken’s observation: “for every complex human problem, there is a solution that is neat, simple and wrong.”
How many water fountain sub types are they going for? (Bottled water is politically incorrect so that’s out an an alternate option.)
Methodist wing, Catholic floor, Baptist section. Dorms split backwards and forwards. Gays to the left, straights to the right. Now study and lights out at eleven.
World getters more and more strange.
I thought it was clowns to the left and jokers to the right?
How about bottoms on the bottom floor, tops on the top, swingers in the treehouse?
Completely and utterly insane.
The “regressive” part of the appellation for the Regressive Left sure fits, and it applies perfectly to some faculty as well.
At the Univ. of Washington, the campus Republicans are sponsoring a “bake sale” that dares to satirize Affirmative Action. A professor (who has been president and secretary of the local AAUP, no less) wants the admin to “break up” this heretical exercise. Her words: “If you’re a friend of affirmative action, this might be a time to write to our UW president and provost to encourage them to break up this bake sale. Hosting this sale at the HUB suggests the event has the implicit permission of the school to carry out what could be argued is hate speech. This undermines our collegial UW climate, and creates a hostile environment for students, faculty and staff of color.”
In response, I asked if the AAUP would want to institute a new university Loyalty Oath, one affirming loyalty to Affirmative Action.
I just want somebody at one of these institutions to tell them the answer is no, hand these students a college search catalog and tell them the meetings done.
In my opinion, those who support “affinity housing” for students at Williams College have crossed the line from crass stupidity to outright evil.
If no group at this institution has the clout to effectively oppose this evil, then it would be no loss to higher education or any other worthy cause if Williams College were to shut down entirely.
Great, re-ghettoization. Maybe they can set it up as a series of Potemkin villages, with a shtetl over here, and a “colored-town” over there, a “homosexual quarter” on one side of campus, and a convent for unwed gals on the other — an amusement-park version of the 19th and early 20th centuries.
Does that mean that we were wrong to condemn South Africa for apartheid?
So, segregation and apartheid are good as long as you rename them “affinity”?
In the same way that tokenism is good if you rename it “diversity”.
Never mind the ethics of it, I’m not quite sure how this is even legal.
It sounds confusing, insecure, and disheartening what the segregation proposal is doing at Williams.
Stanford has many ‘themed’ houses: Zapata, Okada, Ujamma, Enchanted Broccoli Forest, etc., in addition to language and cultural houses. But they tend to promote inclusion and understanding rather than segregation. At least that’s what I thought.