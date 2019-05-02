Thursday: Hili dialogue

It’s Thursday, May 2, 2019, and once again I must to go downtown this morning to have my iPhone battery installed. After making an appointment a week ago for an iPhone 5s battery replacement, I showed up downtown to find that they didn’t have the battery. Oy! They now have it. Ergo, I’ll be out of action much of the morning, and posting may be light. As always, I do my best.

It’s National Chocolate Truffle Day, and a scanty day for other national holidays. All I can report is that it’s Flag Day in Poland.

On May 2, 1536, Anne Boleyn, Queen of England, was arrested on charges of treason, incest, and adultery. She was beheaded only 17 days later. On this day in 1559, John Knox, back from exile in Scotland, became the leader of the Scottish Reformation. Exactly nine years later, Mary, Queen of Scots, escaped from Loch Leven Castle to England. She was never to regain her throne, and was executed in 1567.

On this day in 1611, the King James version of the Bible was first published in London. Then we skip ahead several centuries: to May 2, 1945, when the fall of Berlin was announced by the Soviets.

On this day in 1952, the first regular jet airline service began, with the De Havilland Comet 1 making its maiden flight from London to Johannesburg. The jet had first been flown in a test three years earlier. Here’s the test plane:

On May 2, 1955, Tennessee Williams won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for his superb play Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. Here’s a scene from the movie, with Paul Newman and Elizabeth Taylor as Brick and Maggie the Cat. What a handsome couple, but they fought like, well, cats and d*gs.

On this day in 2000, Bill Clinton announced that GPS technology and access would be made accessible to the public and not just the military, for which it was designed.

Finally, on this day in 2011, according to Wikipedia, “Osama bin Laden, the suspected mastermind behind the September 11 attacks and the FBI’s most wanted man, is killed by the United States special forces in Abbottabad, Pakistan.” But yesterday the same announcement appeared on Wikipedia for May 1, 2011: “War on Terror: Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden is shot and killed by U.S. Navy seals.” Which is it?

Notables born on this day include Catherine the Great of Russia (1729), Hedda Hopper (1885), Manfred von Richthofen (1892), Benjamin Spock (1903), Satyajit Ray (1921), Englebert Humperdinck (1936), and David Beckham (1975). Here are some goals from Beckham at the height of his career:

Those who passed away on on May 2 include J. Edgar Hoover (1972), Lynn Redgrave (2010), and Efrem Zimbalist Jr. (2014).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Andrzej claims Hili’s tail shows that she’s assertive, but I thought a vertical tail was a sign of happiness:

Hili: I’m a very assertive cat. A: I can see that. Hili: How? A: By your tail.

From Facebook, a woke d*g is expelled:

Two tweets from Heather Hastie. I share her love of kakapos:

Once #kakapo chicks reach ~65 days of age they receive their first eryispelas vaccination. Erysipelas is a bacterial disease which killed 3 juvenile #kakaop in 2004 pic.twitter.com/gxYQ7x37rd — Dr Andrew Digby (@takapodigs) April 28, 2019

I wonder if this chair is comfortable:

This four (human) legged chair is all about balance of forces & centers of mass https://t.co/dA1qxKRz91 pic.twitter.com/zEDmnfx1vb — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) April 28, 2019

From reader Nilou: A man and his fat pet procyonid:

Tweets from Matthew. This first one is the first tweet in a very long thread about geese and ducks hatching at the National Geographic Building in Washington D.C., and how the staff leads them to water. Watch as many of them as you can:

It's a constant source of stress for us. If/when the chicks do hatch, the mama marches them down K Street across busy streets. https://t.co/2becAuQOHe pic.twitter.com/ubbrfE8OJr — Rachael Bale (@Rachael_Bale) April 9, 2019

. . . it goes on, and wait till you get to the Canada geese! And here’s a lovely tweet:

Watch these circus animals taste freedom for the very first time 🙏👏 pic.twitter.com/ovdYyyX1wH — The Dodo (@dodo) April 18, 2019

Lordy, lordy; what is going ON across the pond?

Tweets from Grania. She calls these “the little ducklings that could”:

Ducklings follow their mom back to their nest and was completely blown away by their strength and determination to get up those stairs. These guys weren’t even 24 hrs old. pic.twitter.com/Watc1iARHA — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) May 1, 2019

A lovely rendition of a classic movie song:

. . . and a skillful cat: