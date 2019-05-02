Thursday: Hili dialogue

It’s Thursday, May 2, 2019, and once again I must to go downtown this morning to have my iPhone battery installed. After making an appointment a week ago for an iPhone 5s battery replacement, I showed up downtown to find that they didn’t have the battery. Oy! They now have it. Ergo, I’ll be out of action much of the morning, and posting may be light. As always, I do my best.
It’s National Chocolate Truffle Day, and a scanty day for other national holidays. All I can report is that it’s Flag Day in Poland.
On May 2, 1536, Anne Boleyn, Queen of England, was arrested on charges of treason, incest, and adultery. She was beheaded only 17 days later. On this day in 1559, John Knox, back from exile in Scotland, became the leader of the Scottish Reformation. Exactly nine years later, Mary, Queen of Scots, escaped from Loch Leven Castle to England. She was never to regain her throne, and was executed in 1567.
On this day in 1611, the King James version of the Bible was first published in London. Then we skip ahead several centuries: to May 2, 1945, when the fall of Berlin was announced by the Soviets.
On this day in 1952, the first regular jet airline service began, with the De Havilland Comet 1 making its maiden flight from London to Johannesburg. The jet had first been flown in a test three years earlier. Here’s the test plane:
On May 2, 1955, Tennessee Williams won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for his superb play Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. Here’s a scene from the movie, with Paul Newman and Elizabeth Taylor as Brick and Maggie the Cat. What a handsome couple, but they fought like, well, cats and d*gs.
On this day in 2000, Bill Clinton announced that GPS technology and access would be made accessible to the public and not just the military, for which it was designed.
Finally, on this day in 2011, according to Wikipedia, “Osama bin Laden, the suspected mastermind behind the September 11 attacks and the FBI’s most wanted man, is killed by the United States special forces in Abbottabad, Pakistan.” But yesterday the same announcement appeared on Wikipedia for May 1, 2011: “War on Terror: Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden is shot and killed by U.S. Navy seals.” Which is it?
Notables born on this day include Catherine the Great of Russia (1729), Hedda Hopper (1885), Manfred von Richthofen (1892), Benjamin Spock (1903), Satyajit Ray (1921), Englebert Humperdinck (1936), and David Beckham (1975). Here are some goals from Beckham at the height of his career:
Those who passed away on on May 2 include J. Edgar Hoover (1972), Lynn Redgrave (2010), and Efrem Zimbalist Jr. (2014).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Andrzej claims Hili’s tail shows that she’s assertive, but I thought a vertical tail was a sign of happiness:
Hili: I’m a very assertive cat.A: I can see that.Hili: How?A: By your tail.
From Facebook, a woke d*g is expelled:
Two tweets from Heather Hastie. I share her love of kakapos:
I wonder if this chair is comfortable:
From reader Nilou: A man and his fat pet procyonid:
Tweets from Matthew. This first one is the first tweet in a very long thread about geese and ducks hatching at the National Geographic Building in Washington D.C., and how the staff leads them to water. Watch as many of them as you can:
. . . it goes on, and wait till you get to the Canada geese! And here’s a lovely tweet:
Lordy, lordy; what is going ON across the pond?
Tweets from Grania. She calls these “the little ducklings that could”:
A lovely rendition of a classic movie song:
. . . and a skillful cat:
ahem – Leonardo da Vinci! Died 500 years ago today… https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/in-pictures-48105977
Just to note that the King James bible was very heavily based on the earlier translation by William Tyndale. Many of the most famous biblical phrases come from Tyndale, who should be far more famous than he is. Melvin Bragg’s BBC4 documentary about him is well worth a watch.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tyndale_Bible
As a wild guess, maybe the Bin Laden raid was on May 2 in Pakistan, and May 1 in the USA, due to the time difference.
See, the problem Jerry is that it didn’t break hard enough. 🙂
I had my 5s battery break a couple years back. It expanded until the casing on the phone broke. I took it to the local Apple genius bar, where they promptly replaced the whole phone with a new one for the cost of a battery replacement. They transferred all my pics, programs etc. over too. The reasoning they explained to me was: (a) battery replacement on such a broken battery is dangerous, so as a policy they don’t mess with things like what I showed them, and (b) nobody’s buying the 5s any more anyway, so they have a stock of them sitting around not getting sold.
I always thought of a cat’s upraised tail as a greeting. Sometimes there’s an insouciant curve at the tip, sometimes not, depending on how happy the cat is to see me.
Yep, that’s my experience/understanding too; tail up = “I’m here and want to interact.” Tail down = “busy, don’t bother me.”
It makes sense given that an ambush predator (like most cats) sticking up their tail is giving prey an obvious visual as to where it is. Thus putting the tail up would be a horrible adaptation for a cat in ‘serious hunting’ mode.
As I recall Cat, Liz spent most of the movie in this slip (causing women’s slip sales to skyrocket):
But maybe my memory is skewed by having first seen it at an impressionable age.
Anyway, ol’ Tennessee Williams sure could write dialogue like nobody’s business.
“On this day in 2000, Bill Clinton announced that GPS technology and access would be made accessible to the public and not just the military, for which it was designed.”
GPS had been available to non-military users for many years before 2000. I remember seeing a demonstration at an astronomy conference as early as 1984, using a receiver the size of a large suitcase. And I was given a hand-held GPS receiver as a leaving gift by colleagues in 1996.
Until 2000, however, the signal available to non-military users was intentionally degraded by the DOD so that instantaneous position fixes had random errors of up to 50 metres. The GPS equipment used by the U.S. military was able to remove the random errors, giving positions with errors of only 1 to 3 metres.
What happened in 2000 was that the random errors were removed from the public signal, meaning that everyone could now obtain GPS fixes with an accuracy previously only available to the U.S. military and its closest allies.
Thereby consigning the sailor’s sextant to a role analogous to the mathematician’s slide rule.