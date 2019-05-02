Ten year old girl gets pet gopher tortoise, and they’re still BFFs 57 years later

A woman and her tortoise: faithful friends for, yes, 57 years. The gopher tortoise (Gopherus polyphemus) is a denizen of the southeastern U.S., and is famous for being long-lived: they can live 40-60 years in the wild and up to 90 in captivity the video says 100). It looks like George, then, might outlive his owner Gina Smith.

What a pampered tortoise: he gets strawberries and kiwis for Christmas! Watch the video: it’s adorable.