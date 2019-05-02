Ten year old girl gets pet gopher tortoise, and they’re still BFFs 57 years later

A woman and her tortoise: faithful friends for, yes, 57 years. The gopher tortoise (Gopherus polyphemus) is a denizen of the southeastern U.S., and is famous for being long-lived: they can live 40-60 years in the wild and up to 90 in captivity the video says 100). It looks like George, then, might outlive his owner Gina Smith.
What a pampered tortoise: he gets strawberries and kiwis for Christmas! Watch the video: it’s adorable.
interesting that he would live longer in captivity, I was just reading an article about how housecats can actually live longer if allowed outside – in this way they consume more probiotics and omega-3s from grasses, bugs and prey , than if they were fed only dry cat food . Than again I think George prefers where he is!
Nature is full of dangers. Lots of things want to eat you, or at least nibble a bit.
It takes a dedicated owner to keep any pet alive and healthy this long!
When humans are the cause of so many pet’s death it is nice to see one getting along just fine.
When we moved to AZ when I was a kid we got a tortoise which lived in my parents yard for 35+ years. In the winter he “hibernated” in an attached storage shed that got cold but didn’t freeze.
strawberries and kiwis for Christmas
A vet said ours looked great and that they usually die from over-eating.
What a great story. I can relate- I have 3 sliders, one of them I’ve had since ’91.