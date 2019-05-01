Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It’s May! It’s May! The lusty month of May. (May 1, 2019). To wit:

It’s National Chocolate Parfait Day, and also International Sunflower Guerrilla Gardening Day (you’re supposed to plant sunflowers in your neighborhood), as well as Lei Day in Hawaii, when everyone is supposed to get lei’d, wearing an island-specific flower.

News of the day: Julian Assange was just sentenced to 50 weeks in a British jail for parole violation—a sentence near the maximum possible. See the sentencing statement by following the links in this tweet (h/t: Grania):

Juilan Assange: Bail Act offence, sentencing remarks of HHJ Deborah Taylor at Southwark Crown Court https://t.co/eJPEZsjX7D pic.twitter.com/cJICvis96z — Judicial Office (@JudiciaryUK) May 1, 2019

Today’s Google Doodle (click on screenshot) celebrates the life of American sculptor Ruth Asawa (1926-2013), the daughter of Japanese immigrants who specialized in wire sculpture in “biomorphic forms” (see video here). Since she was neither born nor died on this day, I was a bit puzzled, but then I found that May is Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month.

Here’s one of her works from 1956: “Untitled (S.563, Hanging Six Lobed Form with Two Interior Spheres)”

Thanks to the reader who sent a postcard from Paris after eating in one of the restaurants I highlighted there, but your name has been obliterated by the postal stampings. Please let me know by email who you are.

A lot happened on May 1, as you might expect. First of all, in 1707. according to Wikipedia, “The Act of Union joining the Kingdom of England and Kingdom of Scotland to form the Kingdom of Great Britain takes effect.” And in 1753, Linnaeus published Species Plantarium, the formal inception of the science of plant taxonomy. On this day in 1840, the Penny Black, the first official postage stamp with adhesive, was issued in the UK. Here’s what it looks like (it’s now worth £ 3,000-4,000):

On this day in 1893, the World’s Columbian Exposition opened in Chicago. It was mostly here in Hyde Park, but the only remnants are the Midway south of the main campus, and the Museum of Science and Industry, the Exposition’s Palace of Fine Arts. On May 1, 1915, RMS Lusitania set steam from New York for its 202nd crossing of the North Atlantic. It was torpedoed six days later off of Ireland, with the loss of 1,198 lives. Fifteen years later to the day, the dwarf planet Pluto (YES, IT’S A PLANET) was officially named.

On this day in 1945, one day after Hitler and Eva Braun committed suicide, Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels and his wife Magda committed suicide outside of the Führerbunker. Before they did, Magda killed her six children by putting cyanide capsules in their mouths. The murder of their children is, to me, is an act of unconscionable cruelty and selfishness. None of the children in the picture below ever got a chance to grow up:





On May 1, 1956, the polio vaccine developed by Jonas Salk was made available to the public. It’s a crime that Salk, whose work saved millions of lives (and from which he never profited), never got the Nobel Prize. Exactly five years later, Fidel Castro, Prime Minister of Cuba, abolished elections in Cuba, proclaiming it a socialist state.

On May 1, 1967, Elvis Presley married Priscilla Beaulieu in Las Vegas. On this day in 1999, the body of British climber George Mallory was found on Mount Everest, after disappearing with his partner Andrew Irvine in 1924 trying to be the first to summit Everest. You can see a six-minute video about the finding of his body here. It’s still not clear whether the pair succeeded in reaching the summit, but I’d suspect not. On this day in 2003, and I’ll throw this to Wikipedia, “In what becomes known as the ‘Mission Accomplished’ speech, on board the USS Abraham Lincoln (off the coast of California), U.S. President George W. Bush declares that ‘major combat operations in Iraq have ended'”. Finally, exactly eight years ago today, Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. Navy Seals in a raid.

Notables born on this day include Calamity Jane (1852), Theo Van Gogh (1857), Pierre Teilhard de Chardin (1881), Glenn Ford (1916), Jack Paar (1918), Joseph Heller (1923), Terry Southern (1924), Judy Collins (1939), Rita Coolidge (1945), and Sally Mann (1951).

I’m now reading this biography of Theo’s brother Vincent (they were very close, and there is a ton of information about both). It’s a 900-page monster, but absolutely fascinating. I’d recommend it highly if you like to read behemoth books, but it will make you sad, as Vincent’s life was far more tortured and failure-ridden than you know. (And do watch the Dr. Who clip on Van Gogh’s imagined trip to the future.)

Those who bit the dust on May 1 include David Livingstone (1873), Antonín Dvořák (1904), Joseph and Magda Goebbels and their children (1945; see above), Spike Jones (1965), Eldridge Cleaver (1998), and Kenneth Clark (2005).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is shirking her editorial duties.

A: Don’t you think it’s time to get up? Hili: I have a dissenting opinion in the matter.

In Polish:

Ja: Czy nie sądzisz, że pora wstawać?

Hili: Mam w tej sprawie odrębne zdanie.

Maru! In a famous meme!

A tweet from reader Barry. What is this dog doing? Scratching an itch? Masturbating? You tell me!

Oscar for this actor 🙄 pic.twitter.com/OZ2cXEJz86 — Gaml .y (@m_yosry2012) April 30, 2019

Two from Heather Hastie. First, meerkat versus real kat:

We all know one annoying little bastard who's always spoiling for a fight. pic.twitter.com/9fqjoHIx1K — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) April 28, 2019

This woman pulls no punches:

If I survived 20 years of lupus only to die of measles I’d come back as the gnarliest rage zombie you’ve ever seen just so I could ram a big biology textbook directly up Jenny McCarthy’s butthole. — Molly Hodgdon (@Manglewood) April 27, 2019

From reader Nilou. This population of orcas differs from others in size, color, shape, and diet. But unless we have some way of measuring reproductive isolation between it and other populations, its species status will remain speculative.

Mysterious Killer Whales Finally Spotted By Scientists Near Chile https://t.co/XKDebFHskh by @grrlscientist They look different from other orca species, and they consume a different diet, say scientists. Will the DNA analysis show they’re a new species? pic.twitter.com/6DEAE7852t — Lukas VF Novak (@animalculum) March 30, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. Be sure to turn up the sound on the first one:

This is what a Wren sounds like singing when it’s slowed down recorded on iPhone slo-mo👍👌🏻 #iphoneslowmotion #jennywren @Natures_Voice pic.twitter.com/EbPbJI10Vv — Paul Bunyard (@wildaboutimages) April 29, 2019

I don’t like this question, but it’s interesting to see how people voted:

How many futures are there actually? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 30, 2019

Another bird song, and a particularly lovely one (Keats was right):

Tried a bit of phone- scoping ( rather than my usual digiscoping) at Pullborough Brooks this morning….

Nightingale in full song… pic.twitter.com/gIC0qloyBj — Mark Leitch aka BongoBirder (@markjleitch) April 28, 2019

Tweets from Grania. I don’t know if the guy in this clip is pulling our legs, but if so he’s pretty damn sanguine!

was watching airline and JUSTLISTEN to what this man says about his delayed flight pic.twitter.com/X6KYO9DbIc — ewan (@vascuIum) April 27, 2019

I think this female tuxedo cat was deprived of having kittens. Have a look at the article.

“If she notices that I’m watching her, she stops and puts the toy down.” https://t.co/gqcUF5zQt3 — The Dodo (@dodo) April 30, 2019

Well? Groan already!

This cheetah has made a terrible pun and is waiting for you to groan pic.twitter.com/sF7Z3xKf1Q — Tom Chivers (@TomChivers) April 29, 2019