Wednesday: Duck (or rather, goose) report

Well, the Canada Geese (Branta canadensis) nesting atop the Chemistry Building just had their brood, and yesterday the family—parents are monogamous and mate for life—were unceremoniously dumped into Botany Pond by the Fish and Wildlife people. There are five goslings this year, and the parents are, like last year, the female 88K and the male 92P (see geese spotting certificates below).

The babies are very cute, but I worry about how they’ll affect future ducklings as well as the environment around the pond (geese are notoriously aggressive and also copious poopers). I asked the University to see if they could get them moved to a larger lake nearby which has more food, more space, and other geese to hobnob with.

Mom and brood:

Eating grass:

A cute gosling, wet with the rain:

Well, this morning they were all gone! Since nobody harassed them, including me, I can only guess that the University had them moved. I hope so, because otherwise it’s a long walk to the next big body of water! I am glad they’ve gone so they can Make Way for Ducklings, but hope that they made it safely to another venue.

Here are Anna and my goose-spotting certificates from last year identifying the sexes.

And a video: