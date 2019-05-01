The New York Times apologizes for its anti-Semitic cartoon

A few days ago I called attention to the cartoon below, which appeared in the International edition of the New York Times. While I found it offensive, I couldn’t say for sure whether it was anti-Semitic. Most readers disagreed, which is fine.

Now the NYT itself has agreed with those readers who pronounced the cartoon anti-Semitic, and has published an editorial-board editorial decrying its own anti-Semitism (click on screenshot below):

The mea culpa is pretty much unqualified, so kudos to the paper for its apology, which begins like this:

The Times published an appalling political cartoon in the opinion pages of its international print edition late last week. It portrayed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel as a dog wearing a Star of David on a collar. He was leading President Trump, drawn as a blind man wearing a skullcap. The cartoon was chosen from a syndication service by a production editor who did not recognize its anti-Semitism. Yet however it came to be published, the appearance of such an obviously bigoted cartoon in a mainstream publication is evidence of a profound danger — not only of anti-Semitism but of numbness to its creep, to the insidious way this ancient, enduring prejudice is once again working itself into public view and common conversation.

While bringing Trump into the discussion, the paper also calls out anti-Semitism on the Left, something it hasn’t written much about. Yet it’s rife, not only in the British Left, but among the “progressive” Democrats in the House and among supposedly Left-wing feminists like Linda Sarsour, Tamika Mallory, and other leaders of the Women’s March. And of course every endorsement of the BDS movement is, to me, an endorsement of anti-Semitism, or at least a tacit call for the extermination of Israel and its Jewish population.

Jews face even greater hostility and danger in Europe, where the cartoonwas created. In Britain, one of several members of Parliament who resigned from the Labour Party in February said that the party had become “institutionally anti-Semitic.” In France and Belgium, Jews have been the targets of terrorist attacks by Muslim extremists. Across Europe, right-wing parties with long histories of anti-Semitic rhetoric are gaining political strength. . . .As anti-Semitism has surged from the internet into the streets, President Trump has done too little to rouse the national conscience against it. Though he condemned the cartoon in The Times, he has failed to speak out against anti-Semitic groups like the white nationalists who marched in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017 chanting, “Jews will not replace us.” He has practiced a politics of intolerance for diversity, and attacks on some minority groups threaten the safety of every minority group. The gunman who attacked the synagogue in San Diego claimed responsibility for setting a fire at a nearby mosque, and wrote that he was inspired by the deadly attack on mosques in New Zealand last month. A particularly frightening, and also historically resonant, aspect of the rise of anti-Semitism in recent years is that it has come from both the right and left sides of the political spectrum. Both right-wing and left-wing politicians have traded in incendiary tropes, like the ideas that Jews secretly control the financial system or politicians.

Note that while the first link is to Trump’s bigotry (his statement about Charlottesville was indeed both shameful and cringeworthy), the second link is to one of Ilhan Omar’s statements. She, too, is an anti-Semite, but tries to hide it at all costs. The link is to her apology, but it’s an insincere apology and I don’t think for a moment that she’s sorry.

At the end, the editors mention the paper’s own history of anti-Semitism:

In the 1930s and the 1940s, The Timeswas largely silent as anti-Semitism rose up and bathed the world in blood. That failure still haunts this newspaper. Now, rightly, The Times has declared itself “deeply sorry” for the cartoon and called it “unacceptable.” Apologies are important, but the deeper obligation of The Times is to focus on leading through unblinking journalism and the clear editorial expression of its values. Society in recent years has shown healthy signs of increased sensitivity to other forms of bigotry, yet somehow anti-Semitism can often still be dismissed as a disease gnawing only at the fringes of society. That is a dangerous mistake. As recent events have shown, it is a very mainstream problem. As the world once again contends with this age-old enemy, it is not enough to refrain from empowering it. It is necessary to stand in opposition.

One reason the failure haunts the newspaper, perhaps, is that its coverage of the Israel/Palestine conflict remains biased in favor of Palestine, which is clear by the relative amount of space it devotes to indicting Israeli as opposed to Palestinian actions. This is part of the increasing Authoritarian Leftist slant of the paper. But don’t take my word for it, see here, here, here, here, and here. My own example is this one, where an errant bullet killed a Palestinian medic: a tragedy, but not a violation of international law and not a deliberate attempt to kill innocent civilians. (There’s also no note that the Palestinians regularly violate international law in much more flagrant ways.)

But one can at least laud the paper for its mea culpa.

h/t: Malgorzata